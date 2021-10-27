Coastal Financial Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Third Quarter 2021 Highlights:
Total assets increased $444.4 million, or 22.1%, to $2.45 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $2.01 billion at June 30, 2021.
Total deposits increased $421.9 million, or 23.4%, to $2.22 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $1.8 billion at June 30, 2021.
Loan growth of $47.5 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2021. This growth is net of $130.8 million in forgiven or paid down Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans during the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
CCBX loans increased $86.7 million, and community bank loans increased $89.4 million, excluding PPP loans during the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
CCBX deposits increased $339.8 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Net income totaled $6.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, or $0.54 per diluted common share, compared to $7.0 million, or $0.56 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
EVERETT, Wash., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the “Company”), the holding company for Coastal Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $6.7 million, or $0.54 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $7.0 million, or $0.56 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2021, and $4.1 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
“The third quarter of 2021 ended with total assets of $2.45 billion, an increase of $444.4 million from June 30, 2021. Deposit growth was strong, increasing $421.9 million during the three months ended September 30, 2021. Loans receivable increased $47.5 million, which included non-PPP loan growth of $176.1 million partially offset by $130.8 million in forgiven or repaid PPP loans. Core deposits increased $424.3 million and represented 96.6% of total deposits as of September 30, 2021.
“Our three-prong strategy for success and growth continues to be the guide and focus of our efforts. Our CCBX division, which provides Banking as a Service (“BaaS”), has a total of 26 relationships as of September 30, 2021, an increase of 15 relationships compared to September 30, 2020. CCBX generates additional fee and interest income, as well as related expenses, for the Company by providing BaaS to broker dealers and digital financial service providers who offer their clients these banking services. During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, CCBX deposits increased $339.8 million to $607.2 million. Additionally, we have access to $331.1 million in CCBX brokered deposits that are swept off the balance sheet as of September 30, 2021. CCBX loans increased $86.7 million to $190.1 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $103.5 million as of June 30, 2021. CCDB our digital banking division, has shifted from the Google banking collaboration to exploring other opportunities in this sector of banking,” stated Eric Sprink, the President and CEO of the Company and the Bank.
Results of Operations
Net interest income was $18.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $195,000, or 1.0%, from $18.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and an increase of $3.7 million, or 24.6%, from $15.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Yield on loans receivable was 4.57% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to 4.44% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 4.33% for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The increase in net interest income compared to June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, was largely related to increased yield on loans resulting from loan growth and a decrease in lower yielding PPP loans. Average loans receivable for the three months ended September 30, 2021, was $1.68 billion, compared to $1.75 billion and $1.49 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.
Interest and fees on loans totaled $19.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, compared to $16.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Net non-PPP loan growth of $176.1 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, offset a decrease of $130.8 million in PPP loans that were forgiven or repaid, which resulted in the recognition of $2.9 million in net deferred fees on PPP loans. Capital call lines increased $62.6 million, or 63.2%, during the quarter ended September 30, 2021. These loans bear a lower rate of interest, but have less credit risk due to the way the loans are structured compared to other commercial loans. The increase in interest and fees on loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to September 30, 2020, was largely due to $3.1 million in increased interest income as a result of loan volume, combined with an increase in net deferred fees recognized on forgiven or repaid PPP loans.
As of September 30, 2021, there were $267.3 million in PPP loans, compared to $398.0 million as of June 30, 2021, and $452.8 million as of September 30, 2020. In the three months ended September 30, 2021, a total of $130.8 million in PPP loans were forgiven or repaid. Net deferred fees recognized on PPP loans contributed $2.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $3.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and $2.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020.
As of September 30, 2021, $9.4 million in net deferred fees on PPP loans remains to be recognized in interest income along with interest on loans. Net deferred fees on PPP loans are earned over the life of the loan, as a yield adjustment in interest income. Forgiveness of principal, early paydowns and payoffs on PPP loans will increase interest income earned in those periods from the recognition of PPP deferred fees. PPP loans in round one and two were originated in 2020, and were predominately two year loans, with $16.2 million of these loans remaining at September 30, 2021. PPP loans in round three were originated in 2021 and are all five year loans, with $251.1 million of these loans remaining at September 30, 2021.
Interest income from interest earning deposits with other banks was $170,000 at September 30, 2021, an increase of $96,000 and $71,000 due to higher balances compared to June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively.
Interest expense was $801,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, a $158,000 decrease from the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and a $497,000 decrease from the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Interest expense on interest bearing deposits decreased despite an increase of $18.7 million and $169.0 million in average interest bearing deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 over the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively, as a result of management lowering deposit interest rates and a low interest rate environment. This contributed to our improved cost of deposits which decreased 26.6% and 60.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 when compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. Interest expense on borrowed funds was $278,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $331,000 and $418,000 for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. The decrease in interest expense on borrowed funds from the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 is the result of a decrease in average PPPLF borrowings, which were paid off in full as of June 30, 2021. During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company entered into a $25.0 million subordinated note purchase agreement with a current rate of 3.375%, and part of the proceeds were used to repay $10.0 million in subordinated debt at a higher interest rate of 5.65%. The increase in principal balance outstanding resulted in an increase in interest expense on subordinated debt.
Net interest margin decreased for the three months ended September 30, 2021 to 3.48%, compared to 3.70% and 3.62% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. The net interest margin will likely fluctuate over the near term as PPP loans originated in 2020 and 2021 continue to be forgiven and paid off. The decrease in net interest margin was largely a result of $419.7 million in interest earning deposits as of September 30, 2021, a $184.5 million and $282.1 million increase compared to the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. These interest earning deposits earned an average rate of 16 basis points for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Cost of funds decreased four basis points in the quarter ended September 30, 2021 to 0.16%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and decreased 17 basis points from the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Cost of deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was 0.10%, a decrease of four basis points, or a 26.6% decrease, from 0.14% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and a 17 basis point decrease, or a 60.5% decrease, from 0.27% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, largely due to an increase in noninterest bearing deposits and a lower rate environment. Deposit growth from CCBX in noninterest bearing and low interest bearing accounts contributed to the reduced cost of funds in conjunction with rate reductions on our community bank deposits. Noninterest bearing deposits increased $408.5 million, or 46.0%, and $725.8 million, or 127.2%, compared to the quarters ended June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively. Market conditions for deposits continued to be competitive during the quarter ended September 30, 2021; however, we have been able to keep our cost of deposits down by increasing low interest bearing and noninterest bearing deposits and allowing high cost deposits to run-off when appropriate, lowering deposit rates and replacing them with lower cost core deposits.
During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, total loans receivable increased by $47.5 million, to $1.71 billion, compared to $1.66 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Non-PPP loans increased $176.1 million, or 13.8%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021. PPP loans decreased $130.8 million as a result of forgiveness and repayments and totaled $267.3 million as of September 30, 2021 compared to June 30, 2021.
Total yield on loans receivable for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was 4.57%, compared to 4.44% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and 4.33% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. This increase in yield on loans receivable is attributed to a decrease in the outstanding balance of PPP loans that have a stated rate of 1.0% which is combined with the recognition of net deferred fees on PPP loans that are forgiven or repaid. Additionally, new non-PPP loans generally bear a higher average interest rate than the PPP loans they are replacing.
Yield on loans receivable, excluding earned fees* approximated 3.74% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to 3.46% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and 3.61% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Net deferred fees recognized on loans were $3.5 million (includes $2.9 million on PPP loans), $4.3 million (includes $3.6 million on PPP loans) and $2.7 million (includes $2.4 million on PPP loans) for the quarters ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.
Return on average assets (“ROA”) was 1.21% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to 1.36% and 0.95% for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. ROA for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was impacted by increased demand deposits and cash on the balance sheet, which has resulted in a lower loan to deposit ratio. ROA for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was impacted by increased provision for loan losses due to the economic uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic and loan growth. Pre-tax, pre-provision ROA* was 1.59% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to 1.87% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and 1.72% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
The PPP loans originated in the first and second rounds during 2020 and in the third round in 2021 have had a significant impact on our financial statements. These PPP loans will continue to impact our results in the future. We continued to receive forgiveness payments from the SBA. Any estimated adjusted ratios that exclude the impact of this activity are non-GAAP measures. For more information about non-GAAP financial measures, please see the end of this earnings release.
The table below summarizes information about total PPP loans originated in 2020 and 2021.
Total PPP Loan Origination
Round 1 & 2
Round 3
Total
(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)
Loans Originated
$
452,846
$
311,012
$
763,858
Deferred fees, net
12,933
13,334
$
26,267
Outstanding loans and deferred fees as of September 30, 2021
Loans outstanding
$
16,228
$
251,050
$
267,278
Deferred fees, net
148
9,269
$
9,417
As of September 30, 2021 there was $267.3 million in PPP loans, this includes $16.2 million from round 1 & 2 and $251.1 million from round 3. The table below summarizes key information about the remaining PPP loans originated in 2020 and 2021 as of the period indicated:
Outstanding PPP Loans
Original Loan Size
As of and for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
$0.00 -
$50,0000.01 -
$150,000.01 -
$350,000.01 -
> 2,000,000.01
Totals
(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)
Principal outstanding:
Round 1 & 2
$
1,084
$
952
$
1,179
$
4,221
$
8,792
$
16,228
Round 3
23,692
40,604
60,700
123,098
2,956
251,050
Total principal outstanding
24,776
41,556
61,879
127,319
11,748
267,278
Net deferred fees outstanding
Round 1 & 2
$
15
$
22
$
36
$
42
$
33
$
148
Round 3
2,083
1,532
2,506
3,123
25
9,269
Total net deferred fees
$
2,098
$
1,554
$
2,542
$
3,165
$
58
$
9,417
Number of loans:
Round 1 & 2
73
14
9
10
5
111
Round 3
1,294
445
262
160
1
2,162
Total loan count
1,367
459
271
170
6
2,273
Percent of total
60.1
%
20.2
%
11.9
%
7.5
%
0.3
%
100.0
%
Forgiveness/Payoffs/Paydowns in Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
Dollars
$
12,199
$
17,408
$
21,557
$
44,995
$
34,601
$
130,760
Deferred fee recognized
671
579
638
946
112
2,946
The following table shows the Company’s key performance ratios for the periods indicated. The table also includes ratios that were adjusted by removing the impact of the PPP loans as described above. The adjusted ratios are non-GAAP measures. For more information about non-GAAP financial measures, see the end of this earnings release.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(unaudited)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Return on average assets (1)
1.21
%
1.36
%
1.28
%
1.04
%
0.95
%
1.28
%
0.96
%
Return on average equity (1)
16.77
%
18.60
%
16.84
%
13.36
%
12.14
%
17.40
%
10.73
%
Pre-tax, pre-provision return
1.59
%
1.87
%
1.69
%
1.90
%
1.72
%
1.71
%
1.73
%
Yield on earnings assets (1)
3.63
%
3.89
%
3.99
%
4.16
%
3.93
%
3.83
%
4.23
%
Yield on loans receivable (1)
4.57
%
4.44
%
4.51
%
4.64
%
4.33
%
4.51
%
4.65
%
Yield on loans receivable,
4.53
%
4.65
%
4.78
%
5.00
%
4.78
%
4.64
%
4.99
%
Yield on loans receivable,
3.74
%
3.46
%
3.53
%
3.66
%
3.61
%
3.57
%
4.09
%
Yield on loans receivable,
4.36
%
4.42
%
4.52
%
4.65
%
4.69
%
4.43
%
4.86
%
Cost of funds (1)
0.16
%
0.20
%
0.24
%
0.29
%
0.33
%
0.20
%
0.45
%
Cost of deposits (1)
0.10
%
0.14
%
0.17
%
0.22
%
0.27
%
0.14
%
0.40
%
Net interest margin (1)
3.48
%
3.70
%
3.76
%
3.89
%
3.62
%
3.64
%
3.81
%
Noninterest expense to average
2.91
%
2.65
%
2.62
%
2.35
%
2.26
%
2.74
%
2.52
%
Efficiency ratio
64.68
%
58.69
%
60.85
%
55.26
%
56.73
%
61.51
%
59.31
%
Loans receivable to deposits
76.71
%
92.03
%
105.68
%
108.85
%
110.98
%
76.71
%
110.98
%
(1) Annualized calculations shown for quarterly periods presented.
(2) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.
Noninterest income was $6.1 million as of September 30, 2021, an increase of $1.3 million from $4.8 million as of June 30, 2021, and an increase of $4.2 million from $1.9 million as of September 30, 2020. The increase in noninterest income over the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was due to a $1.5 million unrealized holding gain on an equity investment, a $862,000 increase in BaaS fees, a $175,000 increase in gain on sale of loans, partially offset by the absence of a $1.3 million gain from the sale of a branch that occurred the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The $4.2 million increase in noninterest income over the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was primarily due to a $1.7 million increase in BaaS fees, a $1.5 million unrealized holding gain on an equity investment, a $543,000 increase in loan referral fees, a $159,000 increase in gain on sale of loans, and $132,000 increase in deposit service charges and fees, primarily in point of sale and ATM fees, which were down in 2020 because of stay-at-home orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Interchange income from BaaS partners for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was $188,000, compared to $110,000 and $4,000, as of June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.
Our CCBX division continues to grow, and now has 26 relationships, at varying stages, as of September 30, 2021, compared to 24 CCBX relationships at June 30, 2021 and 11 CCBX relationships as of September 30, 2020, respectively. As of September 30, 2021, we had 16 active CCBX relationships, seven relationships in onboarding/implementation, three signed letters of intent and we believe we have a strong pipeline of potential new CCBX relationships. The following table illustrates the activity and growth in CCBX for the periods presented:
As of
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Active
16
12
4
Friends and family / testing
0
3
1
Implementation / onboarding
7
7
4
Signed letters of intent
3
2
2
Total CCBX relationships
26
24
11
Total noninterest expense increased to $16.1 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $13.7 million as of June 30, 2021 and $9.7 million as of September 30, 2020. Increase in noninterest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, as compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021, was primarily due to a $1.0 million increase in salaries and employee benefits which is related to the hiring in CCBX, CCDB, and additional staff for our ongoing growth initiatives. BaaS expense increased $616,000 compared to June 30, 2021, which includes $319,000 increase in partner loan expense and $297,000 increase in partner fraud expense. Partner loan expense represents the amount paid to partners for originating and servicing loans. Partner fraud expense represents non-credit fraud losses on partner’s customer loan and deposit accounts. Any credit enhancement provided by the partner is reimbursed and included in noninterest income. Also contributing to the increase in expenses compared to June 30, 2021 is a $274,000 increase in software license, maintenance and subscription expenses, which is expected to increase as we invest more in automated processing and as we grow our product lines for CCBX and CCDB. In the third quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2021, legal and professional fees increased $170,000 and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) assessments increased $175,000. The increase in legal and professional expenses is associated with CCBX division expenses and higher costs associated with legal and accounting work related to financial reporting. The increase in FDIC assessments is largely the result of an increase in deposits combined with other factors that impact the FDIC assessment calculation compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
The increased noninterest expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020 were largely due to a $4.0 million increase in salary expenses related to hiring staff for CCBX, CCDB and additional staff for our ongoing banking growth initiatives, an increase of $524,000 in BaaS partner expense and a $480,000 increase in software license, maintenance and subscription expenses. In addition, in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020, legal and professional fees increased $415,000 and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) assessments increased $252,000. The increase in legal and professional expenses is associated with CCBX division expenses and higher costs associated with legal and accounting work related to financial reporting. The increase in FDIC assessments is largely the result of an increase in deposits combined with other factors that impact the FDIC assessment calculation compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
The provision for income taxes was $1.9 million at September 30, 2021, a $419,000 decrease compared to $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2021 as a result of decreased taxable income, and a $788,000 increase compared to $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2020, as a result of increased taxable income. Additionally, the Company is now subject to various state taxes that are being assessed as a result of hiring employees nationwide and CCBX activities expanding into other states, which has increased the overall rate used in calculating the provision for income taxes in the current and future periods. The Company uses a federal statutory tax rate of 21% as a basis for calculating provision for federal income taxes.
Financial Condition
Total assets increased $444.4 million, or 22.1%, to $2.45 billion at September 30, 2021 compared to $2.01 billion at June 30, 2021. The primary cause of the increase was a $386.6 million increase in interest earning deposits with other banks, primarily a result of increased CCBX deposits during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, combined with $47.5 million increase in loans receivable even after experiencing $130.8 million in PPP loan forgiveness and paydowns. Total assets increased $702.0 million, or 40.1%, at September 30, 2021, compared to $1.75 billion at September 30, 2020. This increase was largely the result of a $470.0 million increase in interest earning deposits with other banks including the Federal Reserve, combined with $196.5 million increase in loans receivable.
Total loans receivable increased $47.5 million to $1.71 billion at September 30, 2021, from $1.66 billion at June 30, 2021, and increased $196.3 million from $1.51 billion at September 30, 2020. The increase in loans receivable over the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was the result of $176.1 million in non-PPP loan growth partially offset by $130.8 million in forgiveness, payoffs or principal paydowns on PPP loans. The $176.1 million increase in non-PPP loans includes CCBX loan growth of $86.7 million, and core banking loan growth, which excludes PPP loans and CCBX loans, of $89.4 million during the three months ended September 30, 2021. CCBX loans totaled $190.1 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $103.5 million at June 30, 2021 and $43.8 million at September 30, 2020. Total loans receivable as of September 30, 2021 is net of $14.5 million in net deferred origination fees, $9.4 million of which is attributed to PPP loans. Deferred fees on PPP loans are earned over the life of the loan. Loans that were originated in 2020 are primarily two year loans with some being 5 year loans with $16.2 million of these loans remaining as of September 30, 2021, and all PPP loans originated in 2021 have five year maturities, with $251.1 million of these loans remaining as of September 30, 2021. Along with an increase in loans receivable as of September 30, 2021 compared to June 30, 2021, unused commitments also increased during the same period, with the unused commitments on capital call lines increasing $60.6 million to $347.4 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $286.8 million at June 30, 2021, which should translate into future loan growth as the commitments are utilized. The increase in loans receivable over the quarter ended September 30, 2020 includes growth of $385.4 million in non-PPP loans, partially offset by a $185.6 million decrease in PPP loans as of September 30, 2021. Non-PPP loan growth consists of $117.7 million in capital call lines, $132.2 million in commercial real estate loans, $57.8 million in construction, land and land development loans, $49.0 million in residential real estate loans, and $15.5 million in other commercial and industrial loans. Consumer loans increased $13.2 million, primarily due to growth in CCBX.
The following table summarizes the loan portfolio at the periods indicated.
As of
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)
Balance
% to Total
Balance
% to Total
Balance
% to Total
Commercial and industrial loans:
PPP loans
$
267,278
15.5
%
$
398,038
23.8
%
$
452,846
29.8
%
Capital call lines
161,457
9.4
98,905
5.9
43,776
2.9
All other commercial &
108,120
6.3
102,775
6.1
92,582
6.0
Real estate loans:
Construction, land and
158,710
9.2
116,733
7.0
100,955
6.6
Residential real estate loans
170,167
9.9
143,574
8.6
121,147
8.0
Commercial real estate loans
837,342
48.7
807,711
48.2
705,186
46.4
Consumer and other loans
17,140
1.0
7,161
0.4
3,927
0.3
Gross loans receivable
1,720,214
100.0
%
1,674,897
100.0
%
1,520,419
100.0
%
Net deferred origination fees -
(9,417
)
(12,363
)
(8,586
)
Net deferred origination fees -
(5,115
)
(4,385
)
(2,444
)
Loans receivable
$
1,705,682
$
1,658,149
$
1,509,389
Please see Appendix A for additional loan portfolio detail regarding industry concentrations.
The following table details the CCBX loans which are included in the total loan portfolio table above.
As of
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)
Balance
% to Total
Balance
% to Total
Balance
% to Total
Commercial and industrial loans:
Capital call lines
$
161,457
84.9
%
$
98,905
95.6
%
$
43,776
99.9
%
Real estate loans:
Residential real estate loans
14,039
7.4
-
0.0
-
0.0
Consumer and other loans:
Credit cards
1,711
0.9
1,850
1.8
1
0.0
Other consumer loans
12,937
6.8
2,721
2.6
47
0.1
Gross CCBX loans receivable
190,144
100.0
%
103,476
100.0
%
43,824
100.0
%
Total deposits increased $421.9 million, or 23.4%, to $2.22 billion at September 30, 2021 from $1.8 billion at June 30, 2021. The increase was due primarily to a $424.3 million increase in core deposits, which is primarily the result of growth in CCBX partners and expanding and growing banking relationships with new customers. Deposits in our CCBX division increased $339.8 million, from $267.4 million at June 30, 2021, to $607.2 million at September 30, 2021. The deposits from our CCBX division are predominately classified as noninterest bearing, or NOW and money market accounts, but a portion of such CCBX deposits may be classified as brokered deposits as a result of the relevant relationship agreement. Currently, the majority of CCBX deposits are noninterest bearing, however, as the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee raises interest rates, a majority of these accounts will bear interest and be reclassified to interest bearing deposits once rates exceed the minimum interest rate set in their respective program agreements and begin to earn interest. During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, noninterest bearing deposits increased $408.5 million, or 46.0%, to $1.30 billion from $887.9 million at June 30, 2021. Included in the increase in noninterest bearing deposits is an increase in CCBX division deposits of $339.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. In the third quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2021, NOW and money market accounts increased $12.8 million, and savings accounts increased $3.0 million. BaaS-brokered deposits increased $1.0 million, or 3.7%, and time deposits decreased $3.5 million, or 6.9% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2021.
Total deposits increased $863.5 million, or 63.5%, to $2.22 billion at September 30, 2021 compared to $1.36 billion at September 30, 2020. Noninterest bearing deposits increased $725.8 million, or 127.2%, to $1.30 billion at September 30, 2021 from $570.7 million at September 30, 2020. NOW and money market accounts increased $130.9 million, or 21.0%, to $755.8 million at September 30, 2021, and savings accounts increased $21.5 million, or 28.8%, and BaaS-brokered deposits increased $3.5 million, or 14.2% while time deposits decreased $18.2 million, or 28.0%. The overall increase in deposits was achieved despite a decrease of $26.4 million in total deposits compared to September 30, 2020 due to the sale of our Freeland branch which included deposits. Additionally, as of September 30, 2021 we have access to $331.1 million in CCBX customer deposits that are currently being transferred or swept off the Bank’s balance sheet to other financial institutions on a daily basis. The Bank could retain these deposits for liquidity and funding purposes if needed. If a portion of these deposits are retained, they would be classified as brokered deposits, however if the entire available balance is retained, they would be non-brokered deposits. Efforts to retain and grow core deposits are evidenced by the high ratios in these categories when compared to total deposits.
The following table summarizes the deposit portfolio at the periods indicated.
As of
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Balance
% to Total
Balance
% to Total
Balance
% to Total
Demand, noninterest bearing
$
1,296,443
58.3
%
$
887,896
49.3
%
$
570,664
42.0
%
NOW and money market
755,810
34.0
743,014
41.2
624,891
45.9
Savings
96,192
4.3
93,224
5.2
74,694
5.5
Total core deposits
2,148,445
96.6
1,724,134
95.7
1,270,249
93.4
BaaS-brokered deposits
28,396
1.3
27,388
1.5
24,870
1.8
Time deposits less than $250,000
32,937
1.5
34,809
1.9
41,676
3.1
Time deposits $250,000 and over
13,762
0.6
15,347
0.9
23,216
1.7
Total deposits
$
2,223,540
100.0
%
$
1,801,678
100.0
%
$
1,360,011
100.0
%
The following table details the CCBX deposits which are included in the total deposit portfolio table above.
As of
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Balance
% to Total
Balance
% to Total
Balance
% to Total
Demand, noninterest bearing
$
573,985
94.5
%
$
230,185
86.1
%
$
18,215
35.3
%
Interest bearing
4,837
0.8
9,810
3.7
8,489
16.5
Total core deposits
578,822
95.3
239,995
89.8
26,704
51.8
BaaS-brokered deposits
28,395
4.7
27,387
10.2
24,869
48.2
Total CCBX deposits
$
607,217
100.0
%
$
267,382
100.0
%
$
51,573
100.0
%
The Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) allows us to borrow against our line of credit, which is collateralized by certain loans. As of September 30, 2021, we borrowed a total of $25.0 million in FHLB term advances. This includes a $10.0 million advance that matures in March of 2023 and $15.0 million advance that matures in March 2025. These advances provide an alternative and stable source of funding for loan demand. Although there are no immediate plans to borrow additional funds, additional FHLB borrowing capacity of $95.4 million was available under this arrangement as of September 30, 2021.
During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company entered into a $25.0 million subordinated note purchase agreement with a current rate of 3.375%, some of the proceeds of which were used to repay an existing $10.0 million in subordinated debt at a higher 5.65% interest rate. A total of $11.5 million was contributed to the Bank, and the balance of the amount was retained in cash at the Company level.
Total shareholders’ equity increased $7.0 million since June 30, 2021. The increase in shareholders’ equity was primarily due to $6.7 million in net earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
Capital Ratios
The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized at September 30, 2021, as summarized in the following table.
Capital Ratios:
Coastal Community Bank
Coastal Financial Corporation
Financial Institution Basel III Regulatory Guidelines
(unaudited)
Tier 1 leverage capital
8.14
%
7.48
%
5.00
%
Adjusted Tier 1 leverage capital ratio, excluding PPP loans (1)
9.54
%
8.77
%
5.00
%
Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital
11.07
%
9.94
%
6.50
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital
11.07
%
10.15
%
8.00
%
Total risk-based capital
12.32
%
12.95
%
10.00
%
(1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measure is set forth at the end of this earnings release.
Asset Quality
The allowance for loan losses was $20.2 million and 1.19% of loans receivable at September 30, 2021 compared to $20.0 million and 1.20% at June 30, 2021 and $17.0 million and 1.13% at September 30, 2020. At September 30, 2021, there was $267.3 million in PPP loans, which are 100% guaranteed by the SBA. Adjusted allowance for loan losses to loans receivable, excluding PPP loans* was 1.40% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Provision for loan losses totaled $255,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, $361,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and $2.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Net recoveries totaled $1,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to net charge-offs of $5,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and $1,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
The Company’s provision for loan losses during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, is related to an increase in non-PPP loan growth. The factors used in management’s analysis of the provision for loan losses indicated that a provision of $255,000 and $361,000 was needed for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively. The expected loan losses did not materialize as originally anticipated in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic slowdown, as evidenced by the low level of charge-offs and nonperforming loans. The economic environment is continuously changing and has shown signs of improvement, with the United States implementing stimulus packages, ongoing vaccination of its population and increased re-opening of economic activities. The Company is not required to implement the provisions of the Current Expected Credit Loss accounting standard until January 1, 2023 and continues to account for the allowance for credit losses under the incurred loss model.
At September 30, 2021, our nonperforming assets were $740,000, or 0.03% of total assets, compared to $648,000, or 0.03%, of total assets at June 30, 2021, and $4.5 million, or 0.26%, of total assets at September 30, 2020. Nonperforming assets increased $92,000 during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021, due to $123,000 in CCBX loans that are past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest. There were no repossessed assets or other real estate owned at September 30, 2021. Our nonperforming loans to loans receivable ratio was 0.04% at September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, compared to 0.30% at September 30, 2020.
For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, we have not seen a significant change in our credit quality metrics, as demonstrated by the low level of charge-offs and nonperforming loans. The long-term economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, political gridlock, and trade issues is unknown; however, the Company remains diligent in its efforts to communicate and proactively work with borrowers to help mitigate potential credit deterioration.
Pursuant to federal guidance, the Company deferred and/or modified payments on loans to assist customers financially during the COVID-19 pandemic and economic shutdown. A total of $246.4 million in loans were deferred and/or modified under this guidance. As of the quarter ended September 30, 2021, all loans have either been paid off or returned to active status. The purpose of this program was to provide cash flow relief for small business customers as they navigate through the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company’s deferral program has been successful as evidenced by customers’ ability to migrate from deferral to active status and resume making payments as planned.
The following table details the Company’s nonperforming assets for the periods indicated.
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)
2021
2021
2020
Nonaccrual loans:
Commercial and industrial loans
$
561
$
482
$
625
Real estate:
Construction, land and land development
-
-
3,269
Residential real estate
56
166
178
Commercial real estate
-
-
405
Total nonaccrual loans
617
648
4,477
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more:
Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more
123
-
-
Total nonperforming loans
740
648
4,477
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
Repossessed assets
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$
740
$
648
$
4,477
Troubled debt restructurings, accruing
-
-
-
Total nonperforming loans to loans receivable
0.04
%
0.04
%
0.30
%
Total nonperforming assets to total assets
0.03
%
0.03
%
0.26
%
A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.
About Coastal Financial
Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the “Company”), is an Everett, Washington based bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiaries are Coastal Community Bank (“Bank”) and Arlington Olympic LLC. The $2.45 billion Bank provides service through 14 branches in Snohomish, Island, and King Counties, the Internet and its mobile banking application. The Bank provides banking as a service to broker dealers and digital financial service providers through its CCBX Division. To learn more about Coastal visit www.coastalbank.com.
Contact
Eric Sprink, President & Chief Executive Officer, (425) 357-3659
Joel Edwards, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, (425) 357-3687
Forward-Looking Statements
This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. Any statements about our management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this earnings release may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this earnings release should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties discussed under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent period filed, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the most recent quarter, and in any of our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.
COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)
ASSETS
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2021
2021
2020
Cash and due from banks
$
31,722
$
31,473
$
14,136
Interest earning deposits with other banks
638,003
251,416
168,034
Investment securities, available for sale, at fair value
32,838
25,341
20,428
Investment securities, held to maturity, at amortized cost
2,086
2,101
3,354
Other investments
8,349
6,839
5,951
Loans receivable
1,705,682
1,658,149
1,509,389
Allowance for loan losses
(20,222
)
(19,966
)
(17,046
)
Total loans receivable, net
1,685,460
1,638,183
1,492,343
Premises and equipment, net
17,231
17,207
16,881
Operating lease right-of-use assets
6,372
6,637
7,379
Accrued interest receivable
7,549
8,108
8,216
Bank-owned life insurance, net
12,166
12,056
7,031
Deferred tax asset, net
3,807
3,808
2,722
Other assets
5,985
3,969
3,144
Total assets
$
2,451,568
$
2,007,138
$
1,749,619
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Deposits
$
2,223,540
$
1,801,678
$
1,360,011
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
24,999
24,999
24,999
Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility
-
-
202,595
Subordinated debt, net
24,269
10,000
9,989
Junior subordinated debentures, net
3,586
3,585
3,584
Deferred compensation
774
803
891
Accrued interest payable
147
179
481
Operating lease liabilities
6,583
6,845
7,579
Other liabilities
6,584
4,949
4,258
Total liabilities
2,290,482
1,853,038
1,614,387
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Common stock
88,997
88,699
87,479
Retained earnings
72,083
65,399
47,707
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax
6
2
46
Total shareholders’ equity
161,086
154,100
135,232
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
2,451,568
$
2,007,138
$
1,749,619
COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2021
2021
2020
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Interest and fees on loans
$
19,383
$
19,365
$
16,244
Interest on interest earning deposits with other banks
170
74
99
Interest on investment securities
24
24
27
Dividends on other investments
31
108
24
Total interest and dividend income
19,608
19,571
16,394
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on deposits
523
628
880
Interest on borrowed funds
278
331
418
Total interest expense
801
959
1,298
Net interest income
18,807
18,612
15,096
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
255
361
2,200
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
18,552
18,251
12,896
NONINTEREST INCOME
-
BaaS fees
2,286
1,424
576
Unrealized holding gain on equity securities, net
1,472
-
-
Deposit service charges and fees
956
949
824
Loan referral fees
723
806
180
Gain on sales of loans, net
206
31
47
Mortgage broker fees
187
253
125
Gain on sale of branch
-
1,263
-
Other income
302
56
190
Total noninterest income
6,132
4,782
1,942
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
9,961
8,913
5,971
Occupancy
1,037
990
1,091
Software licenses, maintenance and subscriptions
817
543
337
Legal and professional fees
796
626
381
Data processing
761
734
577
BaaS expense
715
99
100
Excise taxes
407
388
291
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation assessments
400
225
148
Director and staff expenses
274
318
156
Marketing
130
132
52
Other expense
832
763
562
Total noninterest expense
16,130
13,731
9,666
Income before provision for income taxes
8,554
9,302
5,172
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
1,870
2,289
1,082
NET INCOME
$
6,684
$
7,013
$
4,090
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.56
$
0.59
$
0.34
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.54
$
0.56
$
0.34
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
11,999,899
11,984,927
11,919,850
Diluted
12,456,674
12,459,467
12,181,272
COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Interest and fees on loans
$
56,978
$
44,025
Interest on interest earning deposits with other banks
314
587
Interest on investment securities
76
199
Dividends on other investments
169
129
Total interest and dividend income
57,537
44,940
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on deposits
1,811
3,530
Interest on borrowed funds
992
957
Total interest expense
2,803
4,487
Net interest income
54,734
40,453
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
973
5,708
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
53,761
34,745
NONINTEREST INCOME
BaaS fees
4,658
1,630
Unrealized holding gain on equity securities, net
1,472
Deposit service charges and fees
2,768
2,224
Loan referral fees
2,126
1,303
Gain on sales of loans, net
367
47
Mortgage broker fees
702
439
Gain on sale of branch
1,263
-
Other
542
490
Total noninterest income
13,898
6,133
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
26,560
16,869
Occupancy
3,085
2,951
Software licenses, maintenance and subscriptions
1,844
919
Legal and professional fees
2,182
1,178
Data processing
2,192
1,749
BaaS expense
905
191
Excise taxes
1,154
756
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation assessments
820
292
Director and staff expenses
812
613
Marketing
344
280
Other
2,315
1,832
Total noninterest expense
42,213
27,630
Income before provision for income taxes
25,446
13,248
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
5,731
2,763
NET INCOME
$
19,715
$
10,485
Basic earnings per common share
$
1.65
$
0.88
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.58
$
0.86
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
11,982,009
11,915,513
Diluted
12,465,346
12,183,845
COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – QUARTERLY
(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Average
Interest &
Yield /
Average
Interest &
Yield /
Average
Interest &
Yield /
Balance
Dividends
Cost (4)
Balance
Dividends
Cost (4)
Balance
Dividends
Cost (4)
Assets
Interest earning assets:
Interest earning deposits
$
419,715
$
170
0.16
%
$
235,187
$
74
0.13
%
$
137,568
$
99
0.29
%
Investment securities (1)
33,788
24
0.28
25,000
24
0.39
23,882
27
0.45
Other investments
6,859
31
1.79
6,835
108
6.34
5,951
24
1.60
Loans receivable (2)
1,681,069
19,383
4.57
1,750,825
19,365
4.44
1,493,024
16,244
4.33
Total interest earning assets
2,141,431
19,608
3.63
2,017,847
19,571
3.89
1,660,425
16,394
3.93
Noninterest earning assets:
Allowance for loan losses
(20,102
)
(19,733
)
(15,711
)
Other noninterest earning assets
77,221
76,727
60,160
Total assets
$
2,198,550
$
2,074,841
$
1,704,874
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Interest bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing deposits
$
919,792
$
523
0.23
%
$
901,120
$
628
0.28
%
$
750,790
$
880
0.47
%
Subordinated debt, net
17,073
185
4.30
9,998
146
5.86
9,987
148
5.90
Junior subordinated debentures, net
3,586
21
2.32
3,585
21
2.35
3,584