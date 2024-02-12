Coastal Financial Insiders Added US$1.43m Of Stock To Their Holdings

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Coastal Financial

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Steven Hovde for US$1.1m worth of shares, at about US$37.71 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$39.02 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.4m for 38.03k shares. But they sold 21.04k shares for US$943k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Coastal Financial insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Coastal Financial Have Sold Stock Recently

We have seen a bit of insider selling at Coastal Financial, over the last three months. Insiders divested only US$39k worth of shares in that time. Neither the lack of buying nor the presence of selling is heartening. But the volume sold is so low that it really doesn't bother us.

Insider Ownership Of Coastal Financial

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 19% of Coastal Financial shares, worth about US$98m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Coastal Financial Tell Us?

While there has not been any insider buying in the last three months, there has been selling. However, the sales are not big enough to concern us at all. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Coastal Financial and their transactions don't cause us concern. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

