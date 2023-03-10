Coastal Vision Medical Group is the First in Orange County and the Inland Empire to Offer Custom Laser Cataract Surgery With the ALLY(R) Adaptive Cataract Treatment System

Dr. Dan B. Tran, Founder and Medical Director at Coastal Vision Medical Group, is the first surgeon in Southern California's Orange County and Inland Empire regions to offer custom laser cataract surgery using the ALLY® Adaptive Cataract Treatment System.

ORANGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2023 / Coastal Vision Medical Group will be among the first practices in Southern California and the first in the Orange County region to offer cataract surgery with the ALLY® Adaptive Cataract Treatment System to patients.





Coastal Vision / ALLY Logo





ALLY is the first platform to combine advanced imaging and optimized femtosecond laser technologies into one compact system for cataract surgery. ALLY is designed to complete the entire cataract surgery procedure in a single, sterile setting, reducing the overall time and improving the experience for the patient and surgeon. In addition to improved efficiencies, ALLY's proprietary features are enabling surgeons to deliver improved visual outcomes. ALLY takes laser cataract surgery to a whole new level.

"We are proud to be the first premier eye care center in Orange County and the Inland Empire to offer cataract surgery with ALLY® Adaptive Cataract Treatment System to our patients. ALLY provides a premium experience, reducing overall surgery time, and enables our team to consistently achieve optimum visual outcomes," said Dr. Dan B. Tran, Founder and Medical Director of Coastal Vision. "I have worked closely with the LENSAR development team and believe that ALLY will change the way surgeons approach cataract surgery. We now have a platform that elevates the patient experience and surgical outcomes."

The Coastal Vision Medical Group is committed to providing patients with the most advanced eye surgeries available. By partnering with manufacturers, such as LENSAR, Coastal Vision Medical Group is at the forefront of eye care by utilizing state-of-the-art technologies and providing premium patient care.

To learn more about the benefits of the ALLY® Adaptive Cataract Treatment System visit: www.coastal-vision.com

About Coastal Vision Medial Group

Coastal Vision Medical Group is a physician owned, premier eye care provider, established in 1999 with multiple locations servicing Orange County, Los Angeles Metropolitan Area, and the Inland Empire. We have four eye care centers with locations in Chino, Irvine, Long Beach, and Orange. Our surgeons are highly trained and experienced in LASIK, Cataract Surgery, the treatment of Glaucoma, and other general ophthalmology conditions. Coastal Vision surgeons and optometrists actively participate in FDA Ophthalmic Clinical Studies to further expand future medical and surgical offerings. These options can often be made available earlier to our patients as part of clinical trials.

Our mission is to provide the best possible medical and surgical Ophthalmological Care to our patients utilizing the latest and best technology available.

