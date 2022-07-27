Coated Abrasives Market Size to Grow by USD 2.81 bn, 3M Co. and Carborundum Universal Ltd. Among Key Vendors - Technavio
NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The growth of the coated abrasives market will be driven by factors such as the growing demand for PSA-backed coated abrasives. The popularity of pressure-sensitive adhesives is increasing, as they offer ease of mounting sanding discs, rolls, and sheets. Cloth and paper are widely used as backing materials in coated abrasives. Vendors such as Saint-Gobain and CUMI offer coated abrasives with PSA-backing. Key applications of these products include blending welds and defects in auto body shops, removal of paint and primer in the auto refinish shops and orbital sanding for the finishing of flat stock wood components. PSA-backed coated abrasives protect from dust and moisture and provide longer disc life.
The coated abrasives market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.81 bn from 2019 to 2024. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.23% during the forecast period.
Company Profiles
The coated abrasives market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including 3M Co., Carborundum Universal Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Hermes Schleifmittel GmbH, Jason Industries Inc., KWH Group Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Swajit Abrasives Pvt. Ltd., VSM · Vereinigte Schmirgel- und Maschinen-Fabriken AG, and WEEM Abrasives. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:
3M Co. - The company offers coated abrasive discs and belts in different diameters and form types for polishing and grinding applications.
Carborundum Universal Ltd. - The company offers coated abrasives, which are used in light polishing applications in automobiles, auto ancillaries, white goods, hand and power tools, sanitary ware, furniture, fabrication, and construction industry.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA - The company offers several coated abrasives, including hand sanding sheets, cloth, paper & soft rolls, abrasive sponges, paper and soft-touch discs & cut sheets, belts, and others.
Hermes Schleifmittel GmbH - The company offers a wide range of coated abrasives, including rolls, sheets, strips, abrasive belts, triangulars, sanding sponges, wide belts, discs, fiber discs, fast-lock system, webrax abrasive web flap wheels/rollers, webrax abrasive web-laminated wheels, and others.
KWH Group Ltd. - The company offers superior coated high-quality abrasives, which are used in various applications, including surface finishing of composite parts, automotive refinishing, furniture polishing, and others.
Market Segmentation
By grain type, the market is classified into aluminum oxide, ceramic, silicon carbide, alumina zirconia, and others. The aluminum oxide segment contributes the largest share of the market. Many industries prefer aluminum oxide-based coated abrasives owing to their high toughness and prolonged durability. Moreover, vendors in the global coated abrasives market are introducing aluminum oxide-based coated abrasives. This is expected to raise the consumption rate rapidly during the forecast period. These products also have various applications in the metal fabrication and woodworking industries.
By backing material, the market has been segmented into fiber, paper, cloth, polyester, and others.
By application, the market has been segmented into transportation, machinery, metal fabrication, consumer goods, and others.
By geography, the market is classified into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.
Coated Abrasives Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.23%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 2.81 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.52
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, APAC, Europe, North America, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 74%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Japan, Brazil, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
3M Co., Carborundum Universal Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Hermes Schleifmittel GmbH, Jason Industries Inc., KWH Group Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Swajit Abrasives Pvt. Ltd., VSM · Vereinigte Schmirgel- und Maschinen-Fabriken AG, and WEEM Abrasives
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Metal fabrication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Grain type
Market segments
Comparison by Grain type
Aluminum oxide - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Ceramic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Silicon carbide - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Alumina zirconia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Grain type
Market Segmentation by Backing material
Market segments
Comparison by Backing material
Fiber - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Paper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Cloth - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Polyester - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Backing material
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
3M Co.
Carborundum Universal Ltd.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
Hermes Schleifmittel GmbH
Jason Industries Inc.
KWH Group Ltd.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Swajit Abrasives Pvt. Ltd.
VSM A· Vereinigte Schmirgel- und Maschinen-Fabriken AG
WEEM Abrasives
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
