Coated Paper Market Surpassing USD 9.68 Billion by 2029 Exclusive Report By Exactitude Consultancy

Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Pvt Ltd
·5 min read

Top Companies covered in Coated Paper market are Oji Holdings Corporation (Japan), Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan), Stora Enso Oyj (Finland), Sappi limited (South Africa), Asia Pulp & Paper (Indonesia), and UPM (Finland), Michelman, Inc.

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Coated Paper market.

The global Coated paper market is expected to grow at 4% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 9.68 billion by 2029 from USD 6.80 billion in 2020.

Coated paper is treated with a mixture of chemicals and materials to improve surface properties such as gloss, weight, smoothness, and ink retention. The coating materials typically used are clay, calcium carbonate, kaolinite, bentonite, and talc. Polymers, such as polyethylene and polyolefin, are used to impart waterproof and tear strength characteristics. Moreover, the coating material is mixed with certain chemical additives, such as resins and dispersants, to enhance wet strength and UV resistance. The coating makes the base paper less porous, which is ideal for printing applications.

The application of coated papers also includes printing invitations as well as for decoration purposes, which provides various growth opportunities to players. The soaring popularity of online and digital platforms has driven the e-commerce industry, which has resulted in a surge in-home delivery services. This has fueled the need for packaging and labeling solutions, thereby driving product demand.

Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2889/coated-paper-market#report-details

North America held the largest share in terms of volume in 2018, accounting for 35.8% that year, and the market is primarily driven by a high rate of production in the U.S. The region is also home to several leading manufacturers, which has resulted in the large-scale production of coated paper. By revenue, North America is expected to register a CAGR of 3.5% from 2019 to 2025. Corporate profit is a major contributor to the U.S. economy, therefore businesses rely heavily on paper products, which poses a significant opportunity for growth.

The Asia Pacific coated paper market dominated with the largest market share in 2018 and is likely to grow at a significant rate in the upcoming years. This is largely due to the expanding end-use industries for the packaging sector such as food & beverages, pharmaceutical manufacturing, personal care products, and online retail. The booming e-commerce sector and internet trade have led to rising consumption of such papers in the packaging of home delivered products. China and Japan are the key countries contributing to the regional market growth on account of significant consumer base, affordable labor, and regulations pertaining to plastic packaging.

Industry Insights:

UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022: Michelman will exhibit at Paperex 2022, where it will feature its sustainable, water-based barrier and functional coatings for paper, paperboard, and corrugated. This is the first time Michelman is exhibiting at the show, described as the 15th International Exhibition & Conference on Pulp, Paper & Allied Industries.

January 12, 2021: Sappi Europe will introduce new barrier coating technology for functional paper packaging at its speciality mill in Alfeld, Germany, strengthening its position as the leading global provider of sustainable paper packaging solutions.

As a part of Coated Paper market segmentation, our study exhibits a market analysis based on type, Market application and Historic Data:

Attributes

Details (Current Scenario)

Base-Year

2020-2021

Historic Data

2019-2020

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Regions Covered

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • South America

  • Middle East and Africa

By Type/function

  • Coated Fine Paper

  • Standard Coated Fine Paper

  • Coated Ground wood Paper

By Application

  • Packaging

  • Printing

  • Labels

CAGR (XX%)

6.80% (Current Market Analysis)

Customization Available

Yes, the report can be customized as per your need. (Free 15% Customization)

Delivery Format

PDF, and Excel through Email

Browse Detailed Research Insights with TOC:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2889/coated-paper-market#request-a-sample

Reasons for Buying Coated Paper Market

  • This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

  • It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

  • It provides a six-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

  • It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

  • It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

  • It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

Checkout Our Related Research Key Updates:

Reclamation Sand Market

Sand reclamation is a process of sand cleaning. In this process, foundry sand is reconditioned without affecting its physical properties. Blinders and coating adhere to sand grains during intense thermal operations such as casting production, which are removed by reclamation process which helps in using the sand for subsequent use.

The global Reclamation Sand Market is projected to reach 2.96 Billion by 2029 from USD 1.80 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2029.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/3092/reclamation-sand-market/

Corrugated Packaging Market

Corrugated packaging market includes secondary shipping corrugated boxes, primary corrugated boxes, and corrugated retail display stands, which are used for packing non-durable goods, durable goods, food and beverages, and non-food and non-manufacturing items (in wholesale trade and retail trade services).

The global corrugated packaging market is expected to grow at 4% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 88.25 billion by 2029 from USD 62 billion in 2020.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/3152/corrugated-packaging-market/

Chemical Air Filter Market

The global Chemical Air Filter Market is projected to reach USD 21 Billion by 2029 from USD 11.97 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2029.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2800/chemical-air-filter-market

