Coating Additives Market to Garner $15.0 Billion, Globally, By 2030 at 5.5% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

·4 min read

Supportive environmental regulations for low VOC coating additives and rise in number of applications in several end-user industries drive the growth of the global coating additives market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, " Coating Additives Market by Function (Anti-foaming, Wetting & Dispersion, Rheology modification, Biocides, Impact Modification, and Others), Type (Acrylic, Fluoropolymers, Urethanes, Metallic Additives, and Others), Formulation (Water-Borne Coating, Solvent-Borne Coating, Solventless Coating, Powder Coating, and Radiation Curable Coating), and End-Use Industry (Architectural, Industrial, Automotive, Wood & Furniture, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." As per the report, the global coating additives industry was accounted for $9.0 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $15.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Allied Market Research Logo
Allied Market Research Logo

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Supportive environmental regulations for low VOC coating additives and rise in number of applications in several end-user industries drive the growth of the global coating additives market. On the other hand, strict environments dictums restrain the growth to some extent. However, surge in demand for water-borne and powder-based coating additives in green construction is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1719

Covid-19 Scenario-

  • Huge disruptions in the supply chain severely affected the automotive and manufacturing industries, thereby impacting the global coating additives market negatively, especially during the initial phase.

  • However, the market is anticipated to recoup soon.

The rheology medication segment held the lion's share-

Based on function, the rheology modification segment held the major share in 2020, generating nearly one-fourth half of the global coating additives market, owing to increase in usage of rheology additives as it provides film thickness, increases viscosity of finished products, and improves elastic properties of coatings. The same segment is also projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Coating Additives Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1719?reqfor=covid

The acrylic segment held the highest share in 2020-

Based on type, the acrylic segment held the highest share in 2020, generating more than one-fourth of the global coating additives industry. This is due to rise in demand for acrylic material for coating additives. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, held the major share-

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, accounted for the major share in 2020, contributing to around half of the global coating additives market. This is because Asia-Pacific has a large consumer of coating additives. The same region is also expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.1% throughout the forecast period.

Prominent Market Players-

  • BASF

  • Solvay

  • BYK Additives & Instruments

  • Clariant

  • Arkema

  • Dow Chemical Co.

  • Eastman Chemical Co.

  • Evonik

  • Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

  • Lanxess.

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/coating-additives-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Rheology Modifiers Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

Lubricant Additives Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2015 - 2022

Fertilizer Additives Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

Optical Coating Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022

Additives Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United StatesToll Free: 1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coating-additives-market-to-garner-15-0-billion-globally-by-2030-at-5-5-cagr-says-allied-market-research-301479550.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

