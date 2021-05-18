U.S. markets close in 1 hour 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,146.47
    -16.82 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,199.12
    -128.67 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,375.43
    -3.62 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.82
    +9.70 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.44
    -0.83 (-1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.90
    +2.30 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    28.39
    +0.11 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2231
    +0.0074 (+0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6510
    +0.0110 (+0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4193
    +0.0056 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8740
    -0.3260 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,944.65
    -244.61 (-0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,207.79
    -45.36 (-3.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.24
    +1.39 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,406.84
    +582.01 (+2.09%)
     

Coating Additives Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 11 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

·6 min read

CHICAGO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global coating additives market report.

Arizton Logo
Arizton Logo

The coating additives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  1. Water-borne formulation segment is dominating the coating additives market. The major driver for market growth is the increasing adoption of the end-user industry for green and eco-friendly coatings and the growing strictness in government regulation, regarding the low VOC emission.

  2. The market share of solvent-borne formulation is decreasing due to the stringent government regulations and its detrimental effect on the health and environment.

  3. There are different types of coating additives such as acrylic, fluoropolymer, epoxy, urethane, metallic additives, and amines. Among the various types, acrylic additives capture the highest market share.

  4. The fluoropolymer coating additives are expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period because they provide excellent protection against chemicals, abrasion, temperature, non-stick and toxic, electrical resistance, and have corrosion properties.

  5. Fluoropolymer additives hold over 23% of the market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% from 2020-2026.

  6. The major function of coating additives includes rheology modification, defoamer, biocides impact modification, anti-foaming, and wetting and dispersion. The rheology modification function segment will dominate the market because it helps to have better finishing of the coating surface.

  7. The construction industry is the major consumer of coating additives. Coating additives are used on the construction paint to provide gloss, viscosity, durability, and surface effectiveness of substrates. The construction industry accounts for around 32% of the market share in 2020, highest among all the end-users.

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

  • Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by formulation type, function, type, and geography

  • Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 15 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/coating-additives-market-size-analysis

Coating Additives Market – Segmentation

  • Water-borne coatings are adopted extensively due to low or no VOC emissions. The production of water-borne material is relatively low as they do not require additives, hardness, or thinners. The construction/architecture sector is the highest consumption of water-borne paints.

  • Rheology modification, defoamer, biocides impact modification, wetting & dispersion are the major functions of additives. These functions play an essential role in the coating industry and impart improved solutions. The rheology modifier additives occupy approx. 30% of the global coating additives market share.

  • Acrylic is the most widely used polymers in the coating industry. It is used across various applications such as architectural, special-purpose coating, and product finishes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Fluoropolymer additives hold 23% of the market share. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% from 2020-2026.

Coating Additives Market by Formulation Type

  • Solvent-borne

  • Water-borne

  • Powder-borne

Coating Additives Market by Function

  • Rheology Modification

  • Defoamer

  • Biocides Impact Modification

  • Wetting & Dispersion

  • Others

Coating Additives Market by Type

  • Acrylics

  • Fluoropolymers

  • Epoxy

  • Urethanes

  • Others

Coating Additives Market by End-user Industries

  • Automotive

  • Furniture

  • Construction

  • Industrial

  • Aerospace

  • Others

Coating Additives Market – Dynamics

The coating industry has been substantially impacted due to the stringent government regulations regarding emission norms, thus forcing manufacturers to shift from conventional coating to environment-friendly coating. Coating manufacturers have strict regulations regarding VOC emissions due to the detrimental effect on health and the environment. In response to these emission regulations, manufacturers are making technological advances in coating additives and using water-borne coatings. Thus, the demand for bio-based coatings is providing opportunities for coating manufacturers. The demand for water-borne coatings is surpassing solvent coatings due to the preference for sustainability coating and stringent government regulations related to VOC emissions. Acrylic-based and urethane-based coatings are used in water-borne coatings to reduce VOC emissions.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

  • Booming Automotive Sector

  • Industrial Expansion in APAC

  • Evolving Aerospace Market

  • Growing Demand for Multifunctional Additives

Coating Additives Market – Geography

North America is the fastest-growing market for coating additives. In 2020, it was the second-largest market for coating additives, with a global share of over 27%. The market for coating additives is driven by the growth in the architecture segment, automotive, aerospace, paper, and furniture industry. The presence of skilled labor, aerospace engineers, and several leading global aerospace and defense manufacturers, including Boeing and Lockheed Martin, make the country the biggest aerospace industry. The US aerospace and defense manufacturers supply the majority of the domestic and international demand for arms and military technologies. The demand for passenger airlines declined, which hit production, but the demand for defense airplanes remains flat as the nation continued to invest in making the military strong. Hence, with higher demand for defense airlines, the demand for coating additives in the aerospace industry is expected to rise during the forecast period.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/coating-additives-market-size-analysis

Coating Additives Market by Geography

  • North America

  • APAC

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Europe

Major Vendors

  • AkzoNobel NV

  • BASF

  • BYK

  • Evonik Industries

  • Arkema SA

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Sherwin Williams

  • King Industries Inc

  • Eastman Chemical Company

  • Dow Chemical

  • Lubrizol Corporation

  • Angus Chemical

  • Lonza Group

  • Cabot Corporation

  • Daikin Industries

  • Solvay Chemicals

  • Speciality Industrial Polymer

  • ICL Phosphate Specialty

  • Double Bond Chemical

  • Organic Dyes and Pigments LLC

  • Michleman INC

Explore our chemicals and materials profiles to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coating-additives-market-size-to-reach-revenues-of-over-usd-11-billion-by-2026--arizton-301293540.html

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

Recommended Stories

  • Italy's Valentino bans fur and focuses on its main brand

    Italian luxury group Valentino said on Tuesday it would stop using fur from next year and would focus on its main, eponymous brand, ditching its second, younger line from 2024. The fashion company controlled by Qatari investment vehicle Mayhoola follows many other brands in banning fur in recent years including Prada, Versace, Gucci and Armani, due to growing customer sensitivity to animal rights and environmental issues. The latest Valentino collection to include fur will be the Fall/Winter 2021-22 season, the company said.

  • Advisory firm Glass Lewis backs two dissident nominees in Exxon battle

    Tiny activist fund Engine No. 1 has taken aim at Exxon's board and its future direction in the first major shareholder contest to make climate change a top issue. The fund has criticized Exxon for poor financial returns and a lagging approach to the transition to lower-carbon energy. Glass Lewis recommended votes for former Andeavor Chief Executive Gregory Goff and Alexander Karsner, former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Energy for efficiency and renewable energy.

  • Crypto Custodian Copper Raises $50M in Series B Round

    The digital asset custodian says revenue and client growth tripled in the last quarter.

  • Dow Futures Up 90 Pts as Walmart, Home Depot Report Blowout Earnings

    U.S. stocks are seen opening higher Tuesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite leading the way, helped by renewed confidence in the Federal Reserve retaining its ultra-easy monetary policy, while strong earnings from the retail sector again testify to the strength of consumer demand. Large-cap retailers Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Home Depot (NYSE:HD) reported blowout first quarters, helped by the last round of stimulus checks that put more money in consumers' pockets, while Macy’s (NYSE:M) raised its forecast for annual sales and earnings, betting on pent-up demand as shoppers return to its stores. At 7:15 AM ET (1115 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 90 points, or 0.3%, S&P 500 Futures traded 11 points, or 0.3%, higher, and Nasdaq 100 Futures climbed 90 points, or 0.7%.

  • Vodafone Drops on Network Investment Plan’s Cash Flow Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- Vodafone Group Plc shares fell as much as 8.3% after Chief Executive Officer Nick Read’s strategy showed higher capital expenditure on network investments will hit free cash flow.Although Read’s message is “spend more to grow more,” the “prospect of the improved growth may take longer for investors to absorb,” said Berenberg analyst Carl Murdock-Smith.Vodafone said it can increase margins in the medium-term and guided for adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization after leases between 15 billion and 15.4 billion euros ($18.8 billion) in 2022, with adjusted free cash flow of at least 5.2 billion euros.Organic service revenue rose 0.8% in the fourth quarter versus an average analyst estimate of 0.4% compiled by Bloomberg.Key InsightsRead wants to do more with less. He’s sold some of the telecom group’s farther-flung units like New Zealand while cutting costs and consolidating operations in Europe and Africa.The centerpiece of this asset-squeezing strategy has been carving out and listing Vodafone’s masts in the form of Vantage Towers AG, which reported earnings in line with guidance on Monday.The Newbury, England-based telecom group will focus on fixed and mobile connectivity in Europe, and mobile data and payments in Africa, the company said in a statement Tuesday. That will mean upgrading fixed and wireless networks.In Africa, the group had 84.9 million data users and mobile money platform M-Pesa handled 15.2 billion transactions in 2021, an increase of 25%.Vodafone has been the subject of press reports and speculation about potential consolidation deals as rivals around Europe merge: Liberty Global Plc is set to combine its U.K. operations with Telefonica SA’s O2, while Spanish rival Masmovil Ibercom SA is snapping up Euskaltel SA.Market ContextVodafone shares have risen 5.4% in the 12 months to Tuesday versus a 13.1% rise in the Stoxx Europe 600 Telecommunications Index.Of 26 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg, 23 rate Vodafone buy, 1 hold and 2 sell.Get MoreStatementNOTE, May 17: Vantage Towers FY Adj. EBITDA AL EU524M Vs. EU513M Y/yNOTE, Apr. 30: Ethiopia Pledges to Allow Mobile Money for New Telecom Entrants(Updates with analyst reaction, shares, and M-Pesa details)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Cycle on Steroids Leaves Wall Street Guessing What’s Next

    (Bloomberg) -- Early, middle, or late? For stock investors who believe the past is prologue, it’s a mystery that matters.Wall Street wants the answer to what sounds like an easy question: how old is the bull market? That depends, of course, on what you consider its birthday. Is it the end of the financial crisis, the end of the Covid-19 rout 11 years later, or some other point in time?Roughly three camps exist. Long-lifers consider last year’s rout a hiccup, and therefore say the rally is nearing expiration. New bulls view the last 14 months as the first leg of a powerful rally just getting started. There’s also an in-between set who say that while this may be a new phase, it’s one where time is passing at warp speed.“It relates to the uniqueness of the cycle. This is not your traditional economic expansion,” said Tom Hainlin, national investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “There’s still so much uncertainty that it creates a wide range of outcomes.”No question we live in interesting times. Economists are struggling to forecast the most widely followed data, missing numbers on the consumer price index and the jobs report, among others, by huge margins. At the same time, many strategists have been rushing to upgrade their year-end projections as the market runs ahead of even some of the most bullish cases.So, where in the cycle are we? Here are some views:Still EarlyWhile everything from investor euphoria to record equity issuance suggests a maturing bull market, Citigroup Inc. strategists led by Robert Buckland highlight one thing that points to it still being early: earnings.Corporate profits worldwide troughed last November amid pandemic lockdowns, meaning (by this logic) that the market is still in the first year of a recovery cycle when it comes to the bottom line. As the global economy reopens, earnings are expected to surge 36% in 2021, analyst estimates compiled by Citi show.So whatever doubts bears are casting over the 14-month equity rally, in the eyes of Buckland, the current fundamental underpinning is too strong to ignore. In fact, his team found that since 1976, there have been no years when earnings are up more than 25% and the market is down.“We would buy into any short-term dip in the markets and cyclical stocks in particular,” Buckland wrote in a note Thursday. “It’s too early to give up on the recovery trade.”Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, says the economic cycle -- which is tied to market cycles -- is also in its early stage.“Economic cycles in the past, they were much more erratic and much shorter than the past two or three that we’ve had,” meaning that this one could be a shorter one, he said. “The question is how fast does the cycle progress?”Middle PartMike Wilson at Morgan Stanley says the market’s entered the middle part of the cycle faster than normal. And with that comes a change in leadership.The firm’s chief U.S. equity strategist has in recent weeks started to pivot away from recommending early-cycle and re-opening beneficiaries -- he downgraded consumer discretionary, for instance. Instead, he recommends investors favor the reflation trade -- including financials and materials -- as well as reasonably priced growth stocks, which can be found in the health care sector and certain parts of communication services. The net effect is a tug-of-war between earnings and valuation, tepid returns over the next 12 months, and a likely 10-20% correction over the stretch should profits stand still.“This recession and recovery is unique for a number of reasons, not the least of which is its velocity, down and up,” he wrote in a note subtitled “Mid-Cycle Brings More Risk than Reward.” “The rapid recovery has us entering a mid-cycle environment only one year in, and market internals are reflecting that.”Meanwhile, Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management, says fundamentals and earnings growth start to matter more during the mid-phase of the cycle, which is what she’s starting to see now.“We have to start to think about the fact that peak stimulus and peak easing financial conditions are going to be coming into the rear-view mirror as we move throughout the year here,” she said in a phone interview. “The fundamental support for this bull market is still in place here, but we do think it’s going to come with a lot more choppiness as we head into year two and three and into the middle part of this cycle.”Late StageWhen StoneX’s Vincent Deluard considers the speed with which the S&P 500 recovered from 2020’s lows, he comes to one conclusion: the market’s still in the same pre-pandemic cycle.The massive increase in equity issuance on extraordinary valuations is “not something you’d see at a bottom,” the global macro strategist said on a recent episode of Bloomberg’s “What Goes Up” podcast. At the same time, insiders are cashing out at a rapid clip. And, at the dawn of new bull markets, there tends to be a lot of distrust on the part of retail investors. That definitely isn’t happening right now.Phil Toews, chief executive officer of asset manager Toews Corp., agrees. He’s projecting that yields will continue to move higher, which will present a challenge for equity markets. Furthermore, valuations -- which by some measures have been topping the dot-com era -- tend to be the best predictor of market moves, he said.“I wouldn’t give it two years -- I would give it maybe one year at the most,” he said. “Looking at the economy and saying the stock market is going to advance when we’re at these valuations may also be incorrect and we may see a divergence between the price of financial assets and the economy.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why is crypto SafeMoon trending, and why is Dave Portnoy using it to diversify his bitcoin exposure?

    Amid the slump sweeping across crypto assets Tuesday, investors were turning their attention to a meme asset, SafeMoon, that has garnered increased attention was recently drawing fresh looks after comments made by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy on Twitter.

  • I share custody with my ex-wife 50-50, but our daughters live with me full time due to her boyfriend’s addiction issues. What happens to the child tax credit?

    ‘Will she still be able to use our daughter as a tax deduction? My concern is also with the coming child tax credit this summer.’

  • What is SafeMoon? Your guide to the cosmic-themed cryptocurrency

    SafeMoon debuted its cryptocurrency in March, claiming to solve common problems that plague Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin.

  • Your 401(k) balances aren’t all yours

    A paper that my colleague Anqi Chen and I wrote last year — “How Much Taxes Will Retirees Owe on Their Retirement Income?” — keeps hitting the “top 10” list on a major listserv for social sciences research. As people approach retirement, they tend to add up their financial resources — Social Security benefits, defined benefit pensions, defined contribution balances, and other assets. The question we look at is just how large the tax burden is for the typical retired household and for households at different income levels.

  • AT&T Is Cutting Its Dividend and Spinning Off WarnerMedia. Here’s How Much Its Stock Might Be Worth.

    AT&T's stock is the biggest loser in the S&P 500 on Tuesday. Its valuation depends on how much credit investors give the combined WarnerMedia/Discovery for its future streaming efforts.

  • Bitcoin Chart Indicator Suggests Worst of Pullback May Be Over

    Experienced hands look to be buying the dip as a key bitcoin price indicator suggests the pullback may be coming to an end.

  • U.S. Tech Stocks Rise With Reopenings in Focus: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. technology stocks rose on Tuesday as optimism that economic reopenings will boost growth outweighed concern about a pickup in virus cases in parts of Asia. Oil prices dropped amid a report that significant progress has been made to revive the U.S.-Iran nuclear deal.The Nasdaq 100 Index climbed for the third time in four sessions, boosted by gains in Tesla Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. The S&P 500 fluctuated between gains and losses. AT&T Inc. plunged the most in the benchmark gauge after the company said it plans to spin off its media operations. Walmart Inc. rallied the most in six weeks after boosting its profit outlook.Stocks have been volatile after touching a record in early May as investors assessed economic growth prospects against a Covid-19 resurgence in countries including India. Minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting, due Wednesday, may offer clues on inflation pressure and hints of a timeline for tapering stimulus. Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said Monday that the weak U.S. jobs report showed the economy had not yet reached the threshold to warrant scaling back asset purchases.“What appeals to me is that investors are acting like investors again,” Abby Joseph Cohen, senior investment strategist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. “There is less emphasis on momentum and there’s more emphasis on relative valuation and which of the companies that have the strongest cash flow growth and are investing that cash flow growth.”Global investor sentiment is “unambiguously bullish,” Bank of America Corp. strategists led by Michael Hartnett said, citing the firm’s latest fund manager survey. Inflation topped the list of the biggest tail risks, followed by a bond market taper tantrum and asset bubbles, while Covid-19 was only in fourth place.West Texas Intermediate crude extended declines after the BBC Persian news channel, citing Russian diplomat Mikhail Ulyanov, reported that a major announcement may be made on Wednesday regarding talks to broker an agreement between Iran and the U.S. and revive the 2015 nuclear deal. Ulyanov said on Twitter that “unresolved issues still remain and the negotiators need more time and efforts to finalise an agreement on restoration” of the accord.Elsewhere, Bitcoin fell to the lowest since February after the People’s Bank of China reiterated that the digital tokens cannot be used as a form of payment. Coinbase Global Inc. fell after Monday’s drop below the reference price used in its April direct listing.Here are some key events this week:The Fed publishes minutes from its April meeting Wednesday, which may provide clues to officials’ views on the recovery and how they define “transitory” when it comes to inflationEIA crude oil inventory report WednesdaySt. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic to speak at separate events WednesdayIMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and ECB President Christine Lagarde speak at the Vienna Economic Dialogue ThursdayAustralia unemployment rate ThursdayEuro-area finance ministers and central bank chiefs hold an informal meeting. A larger group of EU finance ministers and central bank chiefs will meet May 22These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 was little changed as of 1:34 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5%The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%The MSCI World index rose 0.5%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%The euro rose 0.5% to $1.2216The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.4191The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 108.95 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.65%Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to -0.10%Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.87%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.4% to $65 a barrelGold futures were little changedMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin at $250,000 in a year? This ‘rocket fuel’ will help it get there, says Goldman Sachs alum

    Raoul Pal tells bitcoin investors that current volatility is to be expected, but big things are around the corner.

  • Former WaMu CEO sees a housing bubble forming because the Fed is ‘hooked’ on low interest rates

    ‘Everybody wants to have asset prices forever going up and the cost of financing to be next to nothing,' Kerry Killinger says.

  • A new short squeeze in GameStop and AMC? One social-media sentiment tracker says one is brewing for ‘either today or very soon’

    GameStop and AMC overcame rocky starts to the trading day as comments on social media surged and retail traders mused once again about “squeeze"s on both stocks.

  • American families will finally get their Child Tax Credit money — here’s when the first payment will arrive

    The payments will reach more than 65 million children, according to senior administration officials.

  • What the AT&T-Discovery deal means for streaming viewers, investors and employees

    AT&T said Monday it will combine its massive WarnerMedia media assets, which includes HBO and CNN, with Discovery Inc. to create a new media heavyweight in a $43 billion deal.

  • The Chip Shortage Could Be on Its Way Out. Here’s Where Things Stand for the Auto Industry.

    Companies caught in the middle of the global semiconductor shortage, which is roiling the car business, are starting to see light at the end of the tunnel.

  • BP's lobbying for gas shows rifts over path to net-zero emissions

    Oil major BP has lobbied for the EU to support natural gas, a move that exposes divergent views among investors and reflects a wider European dispute about the role of the fossil fuel in the transition to a lower-carbon world. The European Commission - aiming to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 - had planned to omit gas-fuelled power plants from a new list of investments that can be marketed as sustainable, but delayed the decision last month following complaints from some countries and companies. Britain's BP was among those lobbying against the plan.