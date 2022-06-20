U.S. markets closed

Coating Pretreatment Market Worth USD 5,484.66 Million by 2030 at 5.30% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Coating Pretreatment Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Type (Iron Phosphate, Zinc Phosphate, Chrome-Free, Phosphate-Free, Others) By Metal Substrate (Steel, Aluminum, Others) By End Use (Aerospace & Defence, Automotive, Construction, Consumer Appliances, Others) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coating Pretreatment Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Coating Pretreatment Market Information by Type, End Use, Metal Substrate, And Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 5.30% CAGR to reach USD 5,484.66 Million by 2030.

Market Synopsis

Coatings sprayed on metals, alloys, and other materials and products are pretreatment coatings. Pretreatment coatings boost the product's visual appeal while extending its shelf life. Pretreatment coatings are applied to base materials to provide anti-corrosion, anti-rust, and better film adhesion qualities. Pretreatment coatings also create appealing finishes, are durable, and extend the life of the substrate.

Due to their wide range of applications in construction and agriculture equipment, consumer electronics, automotive parts and accessories, and other completed items, pretreatment coatings are in great demand. Pretreatment coatings have become increasingly popular on metals such as steel, copper, zinc alloys, aluminum, and galvanized steel due to their importance as a pioneering stage for powder coatings, which provides a superior finish and extends the shelf life of the coating on the metal surface.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

2030 Market Size

2030: USD 5,484.66 Million

CAGR

5.30% (2022–2030)

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022–2030

Historical Data

2020

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Type, End Use, Metal Substrate, And Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

Increasing product demand in the automotive industry

The advancements in the automotive and heavy-duty industries to fulfill the current demands

Market Competitive Landscape:

The renowned players in the coating pretreatment market are:

  • 3M (US)

  • Vanchem Performance Chemicals (Canada)

  • The Sherwin-Williams Company (US)

  • Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands),

  • PPG Industries Inc. (US)

  • Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)

  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

  • Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (US)

  • Troy Chemical Industries (US)

  • BASF SE (Germany)

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The automotive industry's growing demand for coating pretreatment is still in its infancy. Automobile sales are also expanding, which is beneficial to the market. Another critical reason driving the global market's growth is the expanding use of powder coating in numerous end-use sectors such as construction and aerospace. Players in the worldwide coating pretreatment market might benefit from the shift by various manufacturers toward green and environmentally friendly coatings. Furthermore, the market is being propelled by the substantial growth of end-user sectors such as aerospace and electronics, especially in emerging countries.

Pretreatment coatings have no negative consequences on the original paint. It has several advantages, including improved adherence between the metal substrate and the paint and protection from under-paint corrosion. Advancements in the automotive and heavy-duty sectors have led to creating creative and safe parts for use in automobiles to meet current and future consumer needs.

Market Restraints:

During the assessment period, strict regulations on chromate-based coating pretreatment techniques are likely to stifle global market growth. Government organizations are passing stricter laws regulating emissions and VOC levels in coatings due to growing worries about ozone layer depletion, increased pollution, and lower outdoor air quality. Potential regulatory changes impact the coating pretreatment industry because they create ambiguity all through the entire value chain.

Chrome toxicity is a big problem since it can have negative environmental consequences. Nonetheless, industry participants' ongoing attempts to produce environmentally friendly coatings are anticipated to shape the market's future. Phosphate rock mining causes air pollution, pollutes the groundwater, and destroys essential wildlife habitats. Strip mining for phosphate rock has a significant environmental impact, irreversibly altering the landscape and market growth.

COVID 19 Analysis

Cities have been shut down, border restrictions have been imposed, and transportation networks have been disrupted due to COVID-19 spreading throughout regions. In addition, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, numerous market players in the coating pretreatment sector have had to shut down manufacturing plants or operate them at less-than-optimal capacity. This has resulted in significant production disruptions and trade restrictions, hurting phosphate supplies in the market.

However, because fertilizers are one of phosphate's critical applications, the worldwide phosphate market had no significant effect. In coating pretreatment in the automobile industry, iron and zinc phosphate are essential. As these businesses are considered critical services, several more prominent players have maintained operations at their manufacturing plants while implementing preventative measures such as remote working, social distancing, and travel limits.

Market Segmentation

By Type

The chrome-free segment is estimated to create a lead in the overall segment in the coming period.

By End Use

The aluminum segment is set to gain momentum as the top segment in the forecast period.

By Metal Substrate

Construction and automotive segments are estimated to gain the leading share in the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Over the study period, North America is predicted to have the highest CAGR. The increase in construction investment in North America can be ascribed to increased government initiatives to update infrastructure and develop energy-efficient housing, which has resulted in more construction activity in the region. The region's sustainable building projects are expected to be driven by increased green building construction in the United States and Canada and rising consumer awareness of building energy efficiency and enhanced indoor air quality.

Due to rising urbanization, the Asia-Pacific area will likely see higher construction investment over the forecast period. Over the projected period, the rapid growth of the industrial sector in key emerging economies in the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to propel the demand for various types of steel and aluminum products, including coating pretreatment. The consistent industrial and economic growth rate and greater investment in the reconstruction and renovation of old building structures can be ascribed to the increase in construction spending in Europe.

Germany and France will be two of Europe's top revenue contributors. Pretreatment coatings are becoming more popular as vehicle manufacturing rises and demand for replacement vehicles rises. Brazil is projected to be a hotbed of growth in Latin America throughout the projected period. Its proximity to the United States is a critical element in encouraging the establishment of manufacturing centers in the country.

Discover more research Reports on Chemical Industry, by Market Research Future:

Bromine Derivatives Market: Information by Product Type (Hydrogen Bromide, Calcium Bromide, Sodium Bromide, Zinc Bromide, Decabromodiphenyl Ethane (DBDPE), Tetrabromobisphenol A (TBBPA) and others), Application (Flame Retardants, Organic Intermediate, Oil &amp; Gas Drilling, Biocides, PTA Synthesis and Others), End-Uses Industry (Electrical &amp; Electronics, Construction, Oil &amp; Gas, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Wastewater Treatment and Others) and Region - 2030

Magnesium Sulfate Market: Information by Form (Crystal, Powder, and Granules), Type (Heptahydrate (Epsom Salt), Anhydrous, Monohydrate, and Others), Application (Fertilizer, Medical, Food Additive, Industrial, Chemical, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Forecast till 2030

Calcium Chloride Market: Information by Form (Liquid, Hydrated Solid, and Others), Grade (Food Grade, Industrial Grade, Agriculture Grade, and Pharmaceutical Grade), Raw Material (Natural Brine, Solvay Process (by-product), and Limestone and Hydrochloric Acid (HCL)), Application (De-Icing & Dust Control, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Construction, Agriculture, Food and Beverages, Animal Sterilization, and Others), and Region - Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


