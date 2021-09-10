U.S. markets open in 5 hours 37 minutes

Coatings Market For Medical Devices Industry during 2021-2025|COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The coatings market for the medical devices industry in the commodity chemicals industry is poised to grow by USD 47.83 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the coatings market for the medical devices industry will progress at a CAGR of 7.50%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Coatings Market for Medical Devices Industry by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.

Factors such as growing demand for cardiovascular and orthopedic implants, increasing hospital-associated infections, and the growing medical device industry will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as stringent government regulations is may threaten the growth of the market.

Coatings Market for Medical Devices Industry 2021-2025: Segmentation

Coatings Market for Medical Devices Industry is segmented as below:

  • Type

  • Application

  • Geography

Coatings Market for Medical Devices Industry 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The coatings market for the medical devices industry is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Some of the major vendors of the coatings market for medical devices industry in commodity chemicals industry include Biocoat Inc., Endura Coatings, Freudenberg FST GmbH, Harland Medical Systems Inc., Hydromer Inc., Katahdin Industries, Koninklijke DSM NV, Materion Corp., Merit Medical Systems Inc., and Surmodics Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the coatings market for medical devices industry are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Coatings Market for Medical Devices Industry size

  • Coatings Market for Medical Devices Industry trends

  • Coatings Market for Medical Devices Industry industry analysis

Related Reports:

Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Coatings Market for Medical Devices Industry 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist coatings market for medical devices industry growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the coatings market for medical devices industry size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the coatings market for the medical devices industry

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the coatings market for medical devices industry vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • General surgery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Cardiovascular - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Orthopedics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Dentistry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Antimicrobial coating - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Drug-eluting coating - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Hydrophilic coating - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Biocoat Inc.

  • Endura Coatings

  • Freudenberg FST GmbH

  • Harland Medical Systems Inc.

  • Hydromer Inc.

  • Katahdin Industries

  • Koninklijke DSM NV

  • Materion Corp.

  • Merit Medical Systems Inc.

  • Surmodics Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coatings-market-for-medical-devices-industry-during-2021-2025covid-19-impact-analysis--technavio-301371646.html

SOURCE Technavio

