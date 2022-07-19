Coatings Raw Materials Market Size to Grow by 9808 thousand tons, Akzo Nobel NV and ALTANA AG Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coatings raw materials are chemical compounds used for manufacturing paints and coatings, polymers, printing inks, chemical intermediates, plastics, and others. The coatings raw materials market size is estimated to grow by 9808 th tons from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.64% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Coatings Raw Materials Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Coatings Raw Materials Market 2021-2025: Scope

The coatings raw materials market report covers the following areas:

Coatings Raw Materials Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

Material

Geography

Coatings Raw Materials Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 51% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as rapid industrialization, a growing construction industry, and a burgeoning automotive industry in countries such as China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, and South Korea. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. China is a key country for the coatings raw materials market in APAC.

Coatings Raw Materials Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the coatings raw materials market, including Akzo Nobel NV, ALTANA AG, Arkema SA, BASF SE, Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman Corp., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., and PPG Industries Inc. among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Akzo Nobel NV - The company offers coatings raw material for different types of color systems under the brand name FLEXGLAZE, PROGLAZE neutral dry glaze, C MIX intermix system, and others.

ALTANA AG - The company offers different types of coatings raw material for water-based coatings, organic solvent-containing coatings, and others.

Arkema SA - The company offers different types of coating raw materials for three purposes such as coating, paints, and inks.

BASF SE - The company offers different types of coating raw materials including colored pigments, effect pigments, resins, and others.

Dow Inc. - The company offers different types of coating raw material for architectural paints and coatings and industrial coatings.

Coatings Raw Materials Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist coatings raw materials market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the coatings raw materials market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the coatings raw materials market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coatings raw materials market vendors

Coatings Raw Materials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.64% Market growth 2021-2025 9808 th tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.22 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, France, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, ALTANA AG, Arkema SA, BASF SE, Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman Corp., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., and PPG Industries Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Resins - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Pigments and fillers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Solvents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Additives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Akzo Nobel NV

10.4 ALTANA AG

10.5 Arkema SA

10.6 BASF SE

10.7 Dow Inc.

10.8 Eastman Chemical Co.

10.9 Evonik Industries AG

10.10 Huntsman Corp.

10.11 Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

10.12 PPG Industries Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

