Coaxial cables market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

·19 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global coaxial cables market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,855.62 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.68% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 44%. For more Insights on market size, Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coaxial Cables Market 2023-2027

Coaxial cables market - Five Forces
The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • Threat of Substitutes

  • Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Coaxial cables market – Customer Landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Coaxial cables market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (telecommunication, transportation and military, CATV providers, and others), application (video distribution, internet data transfer, and radio frequency transfer), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

  • The market share growth by the telecommunication segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth in the number of consumers using mobile and wireless devices and the development of next-generation technologies have increased the demand for telecommunication services. Hence, telecom operators are investing heavily in expanding the reach of their networks across all geographic areas. This is increasing the demand for coaxial cables in the telecommunications industry.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global coaxial cables market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global coaxial cables market.

  • APAC will account for 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to factors such as the digitization of CATV networks, the growth of mobile telecommunication networks, and the replacement of slow DSL Internet with high-speed cable networks.

Download a Sample Report

Coaxial cables market Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

  • The market is driven by the digitization of television networks in developing countries.

  • Developing countries across the world are introducing initiatives to encourage the digitization of TV networks. This is leading to the phasing out of analog services.

  • For instance, China has implemented the Next Generation Broadband Initiative (NGB). The implementation of NGB will be followed by a gradual shutdown of analog services across the country. This will give the subscribers access to high-definition multimedia content and two-way transmission of data over a single coaxial cable network.

  • Similarly, in 2012, the Government of India passed a mandate which forced cable operators to use set-top boxes at consumer premises. The move enabled high-quality content delivery to the subscribers while reducing the cost of cable service and allowing broadcasters to monitor content consumption patterns.

  • Such developments are creating huge growth opportunities for vendors operating in the market.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • One of the key trends identified in the market is the regulations on the development of cable TV infrastructure.

  • Governments across the world are introducing various regulations to improve transparency and provide more options to consumers.

  • For instance, in 2018, the Conference of Belgian Telecom Regulators introduced a new fiber access regulation for the retail broadband and broadcasting market in Belgium. The new regulation was aimed at increasing the customer base of cable TV by offering a large number of choices at reduced prices.

  • Similarly, in 2018, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) introduced a new tariff regime for broadcasters. The new tariff regime was focused on improving the transparency between Pay-TV operators and broadcasters.

  • The introduction of such regulations has been crucial in expanding the consumer base of cable TV, which is driving the growth of the market.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • Increasing competition from wireless and fiber optic standards is the key challenge in the market.

  • Conventional TV networks have their entire systems connected by coaxial cables. These cables have certain limitations in carrying data. The theoretical limit for at-home coaxial cable is 10 Gbps.

  • With ever-increasing data loads, users are switching to either fiber or wireless mediums as they provide higher utility at lower costs.

  • This is leading to the replacement of traditional TV networks with hybrid fiber-coaxial (HFC), all-optical fiber to the home (FTTH), and, more recently, optical-wireless hybrid systems. This will reduce the growth potential in the market.

Driver, Trend, and Challenges are the factors of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this coaxial cables market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the coaxial cables market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the coaxial cables market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the coaxial cables market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of coaxial cables market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The cables and accessories market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.46% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 43.66 billion. The rising adoption of smart grid technology is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the volatility in raw material prices may impede the market growth.

  • The submarine fiber cable market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 4852.77 million. The rapid developments in telecommunication networks are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the fiber damage caused by human activities and fish attacks may impede the market growth.

Coaxial Cables Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

178

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.68%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 2855.62 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.26

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 44%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Alpha Wire Inc., Amphenol Corp., Belden Inc., Coleman Wires and Cables, CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Habia Cable AB, Hengxin Technology Ltd., HUBER SUHNER AG, Infinite Electronics Inc., Infinite Electronics International Inc., Kingsignal Technology Co. Ltd., Leoni AG, LS Cable and System Ltd., Prysmian Spa, Southwire Co. LLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., Trigiant Group Ltd., W. L. Gore and Associates Inc., and Zhuhai Hansen Technology Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global coaxial cables market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Transportation and military - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 CATV providers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Application

  • 7.3 Video distribution - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Internet data transfer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Radio frequency transfer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Amphenol Corp.

  • 12.4 Belden Inc.

  • 12.5 Coleman Wires and Cables

  • 12.6 CommScope Holding Co. Inc.

  • 12.7 Habia Cable AB

  • 12.8 Hengxin Technology Ltd.

  • 12.9 HUBER SUHNER AG

  • 12.10 Infinite Electronics Inc.

  • 12.11 Infinite Electronics International Inc.

  • 12.12 Leoni AG

  • 12.13 LS Cable and System Ltd.

  • 12.14 Prysmian Spa

  • 12.15 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

  • 12.16 Trigiant Group Ltd.

  • 12.17 Zhuhai Hansen Technology Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

