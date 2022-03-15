U.S. markets open in 6 hours 11 minutes

Cobalt Sulphate Market Size to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 6.4%: AMR

Allied Market Research
·4 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Increase in demand for battery storage product and rise in demand for high performance magnets and inks & dyes drive the growth of the global cobalt sulphate market. Based on region, LAMEA contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly half of the total market share. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic hampered the growth of the global cobalt sulphate market.

Portland, OR, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cobalt sulphate market generated $1.0 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $1.9 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase in demand for battery storage product and rise in demand for high performance magnets and inks & dyes drive the growth of the global cobalt sulphate market. However, health related risk associated with inhalation of cobalt sulphate restrains the market to some extent. On the other hand, growth in use of cobalt sulphate in electroplating and ceramic pigment applications presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.

Download Sample PDF (310 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2149


COVID-19 scenario:

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to global lockdown and temporary closure of a number of industry verticals, thereby affecting the overall growth of the global cobalt sulphate market.

  • It further disrupted the whole supply chain, leading to difficulty in the supply of raw materials, which in turn, affected the market demand.

  • However, the global cobalt sulphate market is expected to recover soon.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global cobalt sulphate market based on application and region.

Based on application, the batteries segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the magnets segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2149?reqfor=covid

Based on region, LAMEA contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly half of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, the same region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global cobalt sulphate market analyzed in the research include Jervois Finland, Ganzhou Tengyuan Cobalt Industrial Co. Ltd., Zhangjiagang Huayi Chemical Co. Ltd., Nantong Xinwei Nickel & Cobalt Hightech Development Co. Ltd., Norilsk Nickel, Umicore, Hunter Chemical LLC, Jiayuan Cobalt Holdings Limited, Merck KGaA, and Jinchuan Group International Resources Co. Ltd.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cobalt-sulphate-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry

