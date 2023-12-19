Is Cobram Estate Olives Limited (ASX:CBO) Trading At A 21% Discount?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Cobram Estate Olives is AU$2.16 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of AU$1.72 suggests Cobram Estate Olives is potentially 21% undervalued

Analyst price target for CBO is AU$1.78 which is 18% below our fair value estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Cobram Estate Olives Limited (ASX:CBO) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$19.7m AU$25.0m AU$19.9m AU$22.3m AU$35.0m AU$38.3m AU$41.1m AU$43.5m AU$45.5m AU$47.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 9.51% Est @ 7.28% Est @ 5.72% Est @ 4.63% Est @ 3.86% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.1% AU$18.6 AU$22.2 AU$16.7 AU$17.6 AU$26.1 AU$26.9 AU$27.2 AU$27.1 AU$26.7 AU$26.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$235m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$47m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (6.1%– 2.1%) = AU$1.2b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$1.2b÷ ( 1 + 6.1%)10= AU$668m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$903m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$1.7, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 21% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

ASX:CBO Discounted Cash Flow December 19th 2023

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Cobram Estate Olives as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Cobram Estate Olives

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Food market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Australian market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings.

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

