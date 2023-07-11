Cobram Estate Olives Limited (ASX:CBO) Shares Could Be 34% Above Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

Cobram Estate Olives' estimated fair value is AU$0.93 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of AU$1.25 suggests Cobram Estate Olives is potentially 34% overvalued

The AU$1.52 analyst price target for CBO is 63% more than our estimate of fair value

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Cobram Estate Olives Limited (ASX:CBO) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Cobram Estate Olives Fairly Valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$27.2m AU$20.1m AU$36.9m AU$19.5m AU$19.3m AU$19.2m AU$19.3m AU$19.5m AU$19.7m AU$20.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -1.11% Est @ -0.19% Est @ 0.45% Est @ 0.91% Est @ 1.22% Est @ 1.44% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.7% AU$25.5 AU$17.7 AU$30.4 AU$15.0 AU$13.9 AU$13.0 AU$12.3 AU$11.6 AU$11.0 AU$10.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$161m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$20m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (6.7%– 2.0%) = AU$430m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$430m÷ ( 1 + 6.7%)10= AU$224m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$385m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$1.2, the company appears potentially overvalued at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Cobram Estate Olives as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Cobram Estate Olives

Strength

No major strengths identified for CBO.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Food market.

Expensive based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Paying a dividend but company is unprofitable.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price exceeding the intrinsic value? For Cobram Estate Olives, we've compiled three fundamental aspects you should further examine:

Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Cobram Estate Olives you should know about. Future Earnings: How does CBO's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

