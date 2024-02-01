Is Cobram Estate Olives Limited's (ASX:CBO) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

Most readers would already be aware that Cobram Estate Olives' (ASX:CBO) stock increased significantly by 25% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Cobram Estate Olives' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Cobram Estate Olives is:

2.7% = AU$7.7m ÷ AU$288m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.03.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Cobram Estate Olives' Earnings Growth And 2.7% ROE

It is quite clear that Cobram Estate Olives' ROE is rather low. Even when compared to the industry average of 6.1%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. In spite of this, Cobram Estate Olives was able to grow its net income considerably, at a rate of 30% in the last five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

We then compared Cobram Estate Olives' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 5.9% in the same 5-year period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is CBO fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Cobram Estate Olives Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for Cobram Estate Olives is 39%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 61%. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Cobram Estate Olives is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

While Cobram Estate Olives has been growing its earnings, it only recently started to pay dividends which likely means that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 75% over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for Cobram Estate Olives is speculated to rise to 6.1% despite the anticipated increase in the payout ratio. There could probably be other factors that could be driving the future growth in the ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Cobram Estate Olives certainly does have some positive factors to consider. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

