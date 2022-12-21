U.S. markets open in 5 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,861.50
    +12.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,187.00
    +134.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,215.25
    +39.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,764.00
    +5.40 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.02
    -0.07 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.90
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    -0.13 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0628
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.27
    -1.15 (-5.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2153
    -0.0032 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8090
    +0.0790 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,812.71
    +19.58 (+0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.30
    +0.11 (+0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,383.60
    +12.98 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,387.72
    -180.31 (-0.68%)
     

Cobras IS acquires the assets of Petrobras in Polo Carmópolis (Brazil)

VINCI
·2 min read
VINCI
VINCI

Nanterre, 21 December 2022

Cobras IS acquires the assets of Petrobras in Polo Carmópolis (Brazil)

Cobra IS has announced the acquisition, by its subsidiary Carmo Energy, of Polo Carmópolis from the Brazilian Petrobras group.

Polo Carmópolis holds the interests in eleven onshore oil and natural gas field concessions, as well as related infrastructure – including processing, storage and transport – located in the State of Sergipe in Brazil.

In this context, Carmo Energy will be in charge of the maintenance of these facilities and of the work to upgrade them to technical and environmental standards. It will be remunerated through their exploitation. The average daily production of Polo Carmópolis amounted to 4,500 barrels of oil and 22,000 m3 of natural gas in November 2022.

The total amount of the acquisition is US$1.1 billion, with US$823 million paid in 2022, and the balance of US$275 million to be paid to Petrobras within twelve months.

This transaction was signed in 2021 – before VINCI acquired Cobra IS – and will be the subject of a strategic review in 2023.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction businesses, employing more than 260,000 people in some 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com



This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 90
media.relations@vinci.com


Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • HRnetGroup's (SGX:CHZ) investors will be pleased with their respectable 48% return over the last three years

    By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But many of us dare to dream of bigger...

  • The Price Is Right For Nova Wellness Group Berhad (KLSE:NOVA)

    When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 13x, you may consider...

  • Investors in Enviro-Hub Holdings (SGX:L23) have made a solid return of 104% over the past three years

    It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes...

  • Should You Be Adding Kontron (ETR:SANT) To Your Watchlist Today?

    The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even...

  • Goalie Alex Stalock returns to the Chicago Blackhawks after 1½ months in concussion protocol: ‘You don’t think it’s going to happen to you’

    Chicago Blackhawks goalie Alex Stalock had never had a concussion before, but he thought he knew what to expect. “I didn’t,” he said. “I thought it was going to be five days, to be honest. That’s just your mind, how it works. I thought (it would be) a week, I’ll be right back, but unfortunately that wasn’t the case. And five days turned into whatever it may be.” Forty-eight days. That’s how ...

  • Looking Glass Labs Recaps 2022 and Provides 2023 Outlook

    Looking Glass Labs Ltd. ("LGL" or the "Company") (NEO: NFTX) (AQSE: NFTX) (OTC: LGSLF) (FRA: H1N), a leading Web3 platform specializing in immersive metaverse environments, play-to-earn tokenization and blockchain monetization strategies, is pleased to provide a summary of its most significant achievements from throughout 2022. Additionally, management is providing its outlook for the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, House of Kibaa ("HoK"), for 2023.

  • End of Japan COVID curbs triggers surge in visitors to near 1 million in November

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Visitor arrivals to Japan jumped to nearly 1 million in November, the first full month after the country scrapped COVID-19 curbs that effectively halted tourism for more than two years, data showed on Wednesday. The number of foreign visitors, for both tourism and business, rose to 934,500 last month, almost double the October figure, the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) said. "The demand for Japan out of North America is very strong right now," said Virgilio Russi, vice president of international sales for Air Canada, speaking Reuters in an interview before Wednesday's numbers were released.

  • Iran's foreign minister says he spoke to Saudi counterpart at Jordan conference

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's foreign minister said on Wednesday he spoke with his Saudi counterpart on the sidelines of a conference in Jordan the previous day, in what would be the highest level encounter between officials from the rival states since they cut ties in 2016. The Middle East's leading Shi'ite and Sunni Muslim powers, Saudi Arabia and Iran have been on opposing sides of conflicts across the region including in Syria and Yemen. Iraq has hosted five meetings between Saudi and Iranian officials since last year in a bid to ease tensions, the last of which was in April.

  • NBA legends explain why Boston Celtics alum Pete Maravich’s skills were unreal

    Dropping long-distance bombs well before Stephen Curry ever did -- and before the advent of the 3-point line -- Maravich could also sling flashy passes around the court with the sort of vision and craft rarely seen in the history of the league.

  • Billionaire David Rubenstein Says Recession Is Likely, but Stays Heavily Invested in These 2 Stocks

    The voices issuing warnings of an impending recession have been growing louder. The feeling on Wall Street is that one is all but inevitable right now. One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire David Rubenstein. The Carlyle Group co-founder believes that due to the current economic environment of "jacked up" interest rates, gross domestic product growth is set to decelerate, bringing in to play a recession. Not only that, but he also thinks the Fed is unlikely to put the brakes

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2023

    These rock-solid income stocks, with inflation-fighting yields ranging from 4.6% to 8%, provide plenty of reward with minimal risk for investors.

  • The world’s top stock strategist says an ‘earnings recession’ is coming for markets—and it could be similar to what happened during the 2008 financial crisis

    Corporate earnings are set to take a hit and Wall Street isn't properly anticipating it, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson warns. And when earnings fall, so will stocks.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Healthcare Stocks

    Against a backdrop of soaring inflation, a slowing economy and persistent rate hikes, assessing the playbook for the coming year, CNBC’s Jim Cramer says it’s more important than ever to look at the past year and see what worked. Basically, which stocks have managed to overcome the bear conditions. Within the components of the S&P 500, energy and utilities have been segments that have beaten the broader market, and generally speaking, so have those of the healthcare sector. But healthcare stocks,

  • Analysts Say Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 26% Dividend Yield

    The big market headline this year – all year – has been the steady fall in stocks. The S&P 500 is down 20% for 2022, and the NASDAQ has fallen a disastrous 33%. And while recent data shows that there may be some hope on the inflation front, there may still be storm clouds massing for next year’s stock market. That’s the view of Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's chief equity strategist. He’s been a leading voice among the bears this year, and he’s not changing that tune as we head into the New Year.

  • Stocks moving after hours: Nike, FedEx, Workday

    Stocks moving in after hours: Nike, FedEx, Workday

  • 3 REITS That Just Increased Their Dividends

    Most everyone loves an early holiday present. And for some real estate investment trust (REIT) investors, that early gift came in the form of a dividend increase over the past two weeks. Of course, a dividend increase is great because it puts more income into the pockets of investors and increases the yield on their purchase price, but more importantly, a dividend increase also signals to the markets that the company expects to perform well, perhaps generating increases in revenue and funds from

  • Coinbase Stock Hits an All-Time Low. Where the Company Goes From Here.

    In December of 2021, crypto exchange Coinbase Global was about to cap a banner year: it had gone public with a valuation north of $85 billion and a $328 share price, raised over $3 billion through corporate bond offerings, and would ultimately take in $7.8 billion in annual revenue. Coinbase stock (ticker: COIN) dropped 9.1% last week, only to fall to a new all-time low of $34.51 on Monday, before closing at $35.17. As it has attempted to weather the crypto winter, Coinbase has been careful to distance itself from the likes of FTX and other crypto companies that have imploded recently, pointing to its identity as a Nasdaq-listed public company with audited financial statements.

  • Why Tesla Hit Another 2-Year Low Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares continued a slide today that has sent the stock price plunging by 55% since late September. Tesla shares had been overvalued for a long time based on the fundamentals. Shares began retreating this fall when demand questions surfaced in its important Chinese market.

  • Why Shares in General Electric Powered Higher Today

    Shares of industrial giant General Electric (NYSE: GE) were up by 3% just before the close of trading today. The order is for a temporary reserve power plant in Dublin, which, according to a GE press release, will be "powered by 6 GE LM2500XPRESS gas turbines delivering a combined capacity of up to approximately 200 megawatts (MW)."

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.