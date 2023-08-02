U.S. markets open in 5 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,573.00
    -28.25 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,598.00
    -159.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,673.75
    -143.50 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,985.60
    -18.40 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.95
    +0.58 (+0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,985.40
    +6.60 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.40
    +0.07 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0997
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.55
    +1.62 (+11.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2784
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.7330
    -0.0960 (-0.07%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,601.73
    +692.54 (+2.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    641.22
    +14.76 (+2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,600.85
    -65.42 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,707.69
    -768.89 (-2.30%)
     

Coca-Cola bottler CCEP intends to acquire Coke's Philippines business for $1.8 billion

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: A detail of a can of Coca-Cola is seen in London

(Reuters) - Coca-Cola Europacific Partners said on Wednesday it intends to jointly acquire Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines with Aboitiz Equity Ventures (AEV) for $1.8 billion, in an effort to become the world's largest Coca-Cola bottler by revenue and volumes.

The deal to buy Coca-Cola's Philippines business in cash will be on 60:40 ownership structure between CCEP and Philippines conglomerate Aboitiz.

CCEP has signed a non-binding term sheet and is in advanced discussions with AEV regarding a potential joint transaction, the company said in a statement.

CCEP, which bottles and sells Coca-Cola products in Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand, also said that its earlier expectation to return to the top-end of its net debt to adjusted core profit range of 2.5-3 times by the end of 2023 is expected to be achieved in 2024 instead.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and sonia Cheema)