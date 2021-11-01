U.S. markets open in 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,611.75
    +14.75 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,845.00
    +141.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,869.50
    +31.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,305.00
    +9.70 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.24
    +0.67 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.60
    +6.70 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    +0.06 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1583
    +0.0021 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5890
    +0.0320 (+2.06%)
     

  • Vix

    16.70
    +0.17 (+1.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3689
    +0.0001 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1770
    +0.1770 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,882.88
    +1,602.28 (+2.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,509.56
    +8.59 (+0.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,263.10
    +25.53 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

Coca-Cola to buy remaining stake in sports drink maker BodyArmor for $5.6 billion

·1 min read
Bottles of Coca-Cola are seen at a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Montreuil, near Paris
In this article:
(Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co said on Monday it would buy the remaining stake in BodyArmor it did not already own for $5.6 billion, as the soda maker amps up its sports drink portfolio to take on market leader, PepsiCo Inc's Gatorade.

The deal, which values BodyArmor at about $6.59 billion, comes as a shift in strategy for Coca-Cola, which spent the last year offloading or discontinuing brands to focus on its core sodas during the pandemic.

Coca-Cola, which had first acquired a 15% stake in BodyArmor in 2018, said on Monday the sports drink maker will be managed as a separate business within its North America operating unit.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath and Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

  • Coke to Pay $5.6 Billion for Full Control of BodyArmor

    The deal values the sports drink brand at about $8 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, amping up a rivalry with Gatorade.

  • Yellen says U.S economy is not overheating

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday said she does not think the U.S. economy is overheating and that while inflation is higher than in recent years, it is related to disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic. While inflation pressures are broadening out, Yellen reiterated that she believed price rises are transitory. "I would not say the US economy is currently overheating, we're still 5 million jobs below where we were pre-pandemic and labor force participation has declined and the reasons relate to the pandemic," Yellen told a news conference in Dublin.

  • Skoda to make quarter of a million fewer cars this year due to chip shortage

    Volkswagen-owned Skoda Auto said on Monday it will make about a quarter of a million fewer cars than anticipated this year due to a shortage of semiconductor chips. It said it expected the chip shortage to stabilise this quarter and gradually ease in the second half of 2022. Carmakers globally have taken sharp output cuts this year as supply chain disruptions and booming demand for consumer electronics have led to an acute shortage of chips critical in powering electronic devices.

  • Hounded by Short Sellers, $6 Billion Tech Unicorn’s ADRs Implode

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeIt was hailed as the first tech unicorn from the United Arab Emirates in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange and touted as the “Clubhouse of the Middle East.”But these days, Yalla Group Ltd., a voic

  • The CDC Meets Tuesday on Kids’ Covid Vaccines. What to Know.

    The meeting on Tuesday offers a final opportunity for regulators to limit access to the vaccine to high-risk children.

  • The Station: Amazon reveals Rivian stake, the Tesla FSD saga continues and Aurora snaps up a CIG startup

    It's been an insane week of news that kicked off with Tesla hitting a trillion-dollar market valuation when shares pushed higher after Hertz announced plans to buy 100,000 of its electric vehicles. At the same time, the FSD software beta saga has continued to play out. The latest was National Transportation Safety Board Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy calling on Tesla to change the design of its advanced driver assistance system to ensure it cannot be misused by drivers, according to a letter sent to the company’s CEO Elon Musk.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Although investing offers no guarantees, Wall Street has consistently shown that time is investors' greatest ally. The first top stock investors can confidently pile into in November is payment-processing kingpin Visa (NYSE: V). While it doesn't happen often, Visa's quarterly operating results failed to impress Wall Street.

  • From Ethereum to Shiba Inu: Top cryptos in five charts

    Cryptocurrencies are rising on Monday with Bitcoin and Ethereum trading at $62,138 and $4,317 respectively.

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)?

    Our extensive research has shown that imitating the smart money can generate significant returns for retail investors, which is why we track nearly 900 active prominent money managers and analyze their quarterly 13F filings. The stocks that are heavily bought by hedge funds historically outperformed the market, though there is no shortage of high profile […]

  • Chifeng Jilong Gold to Acquire Golden Star in an All-Cash Offer Valued at US$470 Million

    Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE American: GSS) (TSX: GSC) (GSE: GSR) ("Golden Star" or the "Company") and Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. (SHSE: 600988) ("Chifeng") are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") pursuant to which Chifeng has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Golden Star ("Golden Star Shares") by way of a statutory plan of arrangement ("Plan of Arrangement") under the Canada Busines

  • This financial adviser’s family inherited $1.4 million and quickly lost it all. ‘I promised myself I’d never be that broke again.’

    Jacqueline Schadeck was 14 years old in 2007 when her life took a dramatic turn. Raised by a single mother in northern California, Schadeck found herself with enough money to buy new clothes and eat in restaurants for the first time. “I finally got my first matching Coach bag and shoes,” Schadeck recalled.

  • Nio stock sinks after October deliveries fall

    Shares of Nio Inc. sank 4.1% in premarket trading Monday, after the China-based electric vehicle company reported October deliveries that fell 27.% from a year ago, as restructuring, upgrading of manufacturing lines and preparation of new products acted as drag. The company delivered 3,667 vehicles in October, consisting of 218 ES8 six- or seven-seater SUVs and 2,528 ES6 five-seater SUVs. Nio said given the restructuring and upgrade scheduled, ES8 production resumed toward the end of the month.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Microsoft Stock?

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) began fiscal 2022 by beating earnings and revenue estimates. This sent its stock higher the following trading day, and Microsoft stock now sells at record highs, achieving a market capitalization of $2.5 trillion. This leaves Microsoft and Apple battling one another to claim the world's largest market cap.

  • 2 Risky Stocks I Wouldn't Buy With Free Money

    There are two stocks that despite their popularity with retail investors, I wouldn't suggest investing in, even if you had money you could afford to gamble with: Zomedica (NYSEMKT: ZOM) and Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC). Veterinary health company Zomedica is a business that's in its very early stages. In Zomedica's case, the company only began selling its flagship Truforma platform, which helps veterinarians run tests on animals more efficiently than other diagnostic products, earlier this year.

  • 3 Crypto Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The stock markets are at or near record highs right now, buoyed by a strong investors sentiment, especially among retail investors. Stocks represent a strong return while interest rates and bond yields remain low. But for return-minded investors, stocks are not the only game in town. The notoriously volatile Bitcoin has surged 109% this year, peaking above $65,000 earlier this month. Yet, some crypto watchers believe the digital coin will climb even higher. The cryptocurrency sector is worth app

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)?

    With the second-quarter round of 13F filings behind us it is time to take a look at the stocks in which some of the best money managers in the world preferred to invest or sell heading into the third quarter of 2021. One of these stocks was Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) […]

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Deliver 1,000% Returns

    Thanks to the ongoing innovation revolutions in both the tech and healthcare sectors, shareholders have been enjoying historic returns on capital over the past decade. For example, the central nervous system disorder drug specialist Axsome Therapeutics, the cancer specialist Exelixis, and the electric car pioneer Tesla have all delivered tenfold returns for investors who bought these names at their low points. Which stocks might be the next Axsome, Exelixis, or Tesla from a growth standpoint?

  • Best Cryptocurrency Stocks for a Retirement Portfolio: 3 Experts Pick Their Faves

    Long-term investors can feel reasonably safe taking positions in these cryptocurrency-related assets.

  • ON Semiconductor stock shoots up into record territory after big profit beat, upbeat outlook

    Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp. shot up 9.0% toward record territory in premarket trading Monday, after the maker of semiconductors for the automotive and industrial markets reported third-quarter adjusted profit that more than tripled to beat expectations, and provided an upbeat fourth-quarter outlook. Net income rose to $309.7 million, or 70 cents a share, from $160.6 million, or 38 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share ran up to 87 c

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy in November and Hold Forever

    CFO Brian Olsavsky said in Amazon's Q3 conference call, "But we see ourselves as the shock absorber absorbing a lot of the costs so that the customer is not impacted and sellers are not impacted." This focus on customers is what differentiates Amazon. The guiding philosophy extends throughout the company's operations and into its research and development.