Coca-Cola Consolidated's (NASDAQ:COKE) earnings growth rate lags the 38% CAGR delivered to shareholders

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. Don't believe it? Then look at the Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) share price. It's 396% higher than it was five years ago. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. On top of that, the share price is up 27% in about a quarter.

In light of the stock dropping 3.8% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive five-year return.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Coca-Cola Consolidated achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 39% per year. This EPS growth is remarkably close to the 38% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore one could conclude that sentiment towards the shares hasn't morphed very much. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Coca-Cola Consolidated, it has a TSR of 409% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Coca-Cola Consolidated shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 15% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. However, that falls short of the 38% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. Is Coca-Cola Consolidated cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

