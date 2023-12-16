KO

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) doesn't even make most of the cans of Coca-Cola you see; it's making something else entirely. Most of the beverage giant's revenue comes from selling syrup and concentrates to bottlers, who are on the front lines selling Coca-Cola's products.

In this video, Travis Hoium explains how the business works and why Coca-Cola has outsourced bottling in the U.S. and around the world.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Dec. 12, 2023. The video was published on Dec. 13, 2023.

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Kraft Heinz and recommends the following options: long January 2024 $47.50 calls on Coca-Cola. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Coca-Cola Doesn't Make Money Selling Cans of Soda. Here's What It Sells Instead. was originally published by The Motley Fool