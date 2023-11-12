Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (AMS:CCEP) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (AMS:CCEP) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Coca-Cola Europacific Partners' shares before the 16th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 5th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be €1.17 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed €1.34 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a trailing yield of 2.4% on the current share price of €56.5. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Coca-Cola Europacific Partners paying out a modest 48% of its earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 42% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Coca-Cola Europacific Partners's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 21% per annum for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing very quickly, and the company is paying out a relatively low percentage of its profit and cash flow. Companies with growing earnings and low payout ratios are often the best long-term dividend stocks, as the company can both grow its earnings and increase the percentage of earnings that it pays out, essentially multiplying the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last seven years, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has lifted its dividend by approximately 10% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Is Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth buying for its dividend? Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past seven years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

So while Coca-Cola Europacific Partners looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

