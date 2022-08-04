U.S. markets open in 6 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,152.25
    -4.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,760.00
    -10.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,244.00
    -27.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,910.80
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.02
    +0.36 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.70
    +12.30 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    20.05
    +0.15 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0183
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.95
    -1.98 (-8.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2164
    +0.0018 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1690
    +0.3380 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,995.84
    -32.11 (-0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    528.15
    +3.42 (+0.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,436.26
    -9.42 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,932.20
    +190.30 (+0.69%)
     

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC Announces Results for the Six Months Ended 1 July 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
·3 min read
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CCEP

UXBRIDGE, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2022 / Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc

H1 2022 Metric[1]

As Reported

Comparable [1]

Change vs H1 2021

Change vs H1 2021

As Reported

Comparable

[1]

Comparable FXN [1]

Pro forma Comparable [3]

Pro forma Comparable FXN[3]

Total CCEP

Volume (M UC)[2]

1,618

1,618

32.0 %

32.5 %

13.0 %

Revenue (€M)

8,280

8,280

40.0 %

40.0 %

38.0 %

18.5 %

17.0 %

Cost of sales (€M)

5,288

5,300

37.5 %

40.0 %

38.0 %

20.0 %

18.5 %

Operating expenses (€M)

2,025

1,929

30.0 %

34.5 %

32.5 %

9.5%

8.0%

Operating profit (€M)

967

1,051

86.0 %

52.0 %

50.0 %

31.0 %

29.0 %

Profit after taxes (€M)

675

743

174.5%

48.5%

46.5%

Diluted EPS (€)

1.46

1.61

175.5%

48.0%

45.5%

Revenue per UC (€)

5.05

4.5%

4.5%

Cost of sales per UC (€)

3.23

4.5%

5.5%

H1 Interim dividend per share[4] (€)

0.56

Europe

Volume (M UC)[2]

1,276

1,276

14.0 %

14.5 %

14.5 %

Revenue (€M)

6,451

6,451

20.0 %

20.0 %

19.0 %

20.0 %

19.0 %

Operating profit (€M)

741

825

46.5 %

30.5 %

30.0 %

30.5 %

30.0 %

Revenue per UC (€)

5.03

4.5%

4.5%

API

Volume (M UC)[2]

342

342

222.5%

222.5%

7.5%

Revenue (€M)

1,829

1,829

243.0%

243.0%

229.0%

15.0%

10.5 %

Operating profit (€M)

226

226

1,406.5%

276.5%

260.0%

32.0%

26.5 %

Revenue per UC (€)

5.12

2.0%

3.5%

DAMIAN GAMMELL, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, SAID:

"We are pleased to have delivered a great first-half. We achieved strong top and bottom-line growth, gained value share and generated solid free cash flow. Key to this was the continued recovery of restaurants, pubs, cafes and bars, a return to travel and tourism for many consumers and a resilient home channel. All underpinned by robust categories and the strength of our customer relationships.

"Our focus on core brands, leading in-market execution and headline price and mix delivered volume and revenue ahead of 2019. We shared in this success with our retail customers, having delivered more revenue growth for them than any of our peers. And we continued to make progress against our sustainability commitments - using more recycled plastic in our bottles and reducing carbon emissions from our supply chain.

"We remain confident in the resilience of our categories, despite a more uncertain outlook, given macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility and higher inflation. We continue to actively manage key levers of pricing and promotional spend across our broad pack offering, alongside our focus on efficiency. However, given our strong first-half, we are raising revenue, operating profit and free cash flow guidance for FY22. This demonstrates the strength of our business and ability to deliver continued shareholder value."

Note: All footnotes included after the ‘About CCEP' section

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the full announcement text:
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8546U_1-2022-8-3.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/710806/Coca-Cola-Europacific-Partners-PLC-Announces-Results-for-the-Six-Months-Ended-1-July-2022

Recommended Stories

  • 4 Electric Power Stocks to Buy From the Prospering Industry

    Electric power utilities like NEE, AEP, WEC and CNP are poised to benefit from increasing demand for utility services. These utilities have well-chalked-out capital investment plans to upgrade infrastructure and add clean assets to their generation portfolio

  • Manchin Deal Tosses $30 Billion Lifeline to US Nuclear Reactors

    (Bloomberg) -- Struggling nuclear reactors would get a $30 billion lifeline under the Democrats’ climate change and tax bill that could save dozens of nuclear power plants from an early retirement. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanIncluded in the $433 billion Inflation Reduction Act, which is slated for a Senate vote as soon as thi

  • Mystery of the ‘meme stock’ no one had ever heard of that went from $1 billion market cap to over $400 billion in a matter of days

    Even AMTD Digital seems to be at a loss as to why it is now so valuable.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks J.P. Morgan Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    Is the bear market over? This is the question that everyone wants to know. After a near-historic decline over the first half of the year, the stock market has been on a roll over the past month, with the S&P 500 rising nearly 9%, while the Nasdaq is up 14%. JPMorgan's chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic has an upbeat message for those concerned about the sustainability of the rally. “Risk markets are rallying despite some disappointing data releases, indicating bad news was already a

  • Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for a recession. If you want to explore similar stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending for a recession, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jim Cramer’s 3 Possible Scenarios For a Recession Last […]

  • Tesla’s Stock-Split Proposal Tops a Packed Annual Meeting Agenda

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanTesla hosts its annual meeting — nay, Cyber Roundup — on Thursday from its new plant in Austin, Texas, where the biggest item on the agenda is a likely shoo-in proposal clearing the way for a 3-for-1 stock split.Elon Musk is of course famously not one for formality, so there’s bound t

  • Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’ve seen two conflicting trends in the markets this year – a sharp drop, into bear territory, in the first five months, and a strong rally since the beginning of June. Both trends have been overlaid on increased volatility, creating a confusing market environment even when the buying kicked back in. Along with the unpredictable stock market, we’ve had to deal with inflation at 40-year high levels and fast-rising interest rates as the Federal Reserve tries to put the brakes on prices. The resul

  • AMD Stock Is Dipping. ‘Back Up the Truck’ and Buy, Says Analyst.

    Wall Street is telling investors to buy Advanced Micro Devices shares any time they fall. Analysts believe the chip maker’s second-quarter financial results show increasing long-term value despite the current difficulties in the personal-computer market. Rosenblatt analyst Han Mosesmann reiterated a Buy rating for AMD stock with a target of $200 for the price, a call that implies the shares could double.

  • Michael Saylor Bet Billions on Bitcoin and Lost

    In 2020, MicroStrategy stock was stagnant, and the tech company struggled to compete with software giants. On Tuesday, MicroStrategy announced Mr. Saylor would step down as CEO, a position he has held since 1989, amid mounting losses tied to bitcoin. In total, MicroStrategy raised $2.4 billion in debt and loans.

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Investing in Merck & Co. (MRK)

    Sound Shore Fund, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Sound Shore Fund Investor Class (SSHFX) and Institutional Class (SSHVX) declined 13.45% and 13.41%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2022, trailing the Russell 1000 Value Index (Russell Value) which declined 12.21%. […]

  • Gerhard Schröder: Germany must strike Putin energy deal and Ukraine should give up Crimea

    British Airways poised to suspend sale of long-haul flights from Heathrow Saudi Arabia spurns Biden’s plea to produce more oil FTSE 100 rises 0.5pc Jeremy Warner: We are in a different world... and Trussonomics misses the scale of the challenge Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Occidental to cut debt and distribute cash, won't raise oil output

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Occidental Petroleum Corp plans to use the bonanza from high oil and gas prices to accelerate debt payments and cash distribution to shareholders but will not raise oil production, Chief Executive Vicki Hollub said on Wednesday. White House officials have been urging oil producers to invest in more oil production to bring fuel prices down to consumers. Occidental on Tuesday posted higher than expected earnings in the second quarter, but cut its 2022 output outlook for the main unconventional basin in the United States, knocking its shares down more than 6% to close at $60.99.

  • Nutrien (NTR) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Nutrien (NTR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -0.85% and 5.56%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Stocks moving in after-hours trading: eBay, Lucid Group, Booking Holdings, Clorox

    Top trending after-hours tickers on Yahoo Finance.

  • SoFi stock pops on Q2 earnings, revenue

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses how SoFi Technologies stock is performing after beating Q2 revenue estimates.

  • Here’s exactly how much Americans have in savings at every age — and (yikes) here’s what they should have

    One overarching rule of thumb is that you should — even in times of high inflation — have somewhere between 3-12 months of essential expenses somewhere safe like a high-yield savings account (see the best savings rates you can get here). But, it can also be helpful to separate it from your emergency savings, because it’s for a separate purpose and because research shows that people are more successful at saving when they have a separate account with a separate name.

  • Moderna stock gets boost from earnings beat, COVID-19 vaccine sales

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss second-quarter earnings for Moderna, the Biden administration’s fall booster campaign, COVID-19 vaccine sales, and longer-term vaccine growth.

  • Sunrun (RUN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Sunrun (RUN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 70% and 20.52%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Is This Beaten-Down Cruise Stock a Buy?

    Carnival took on a lot of debt to cover its losses and stay afloat long enough to work its way back from its pandemic shutdown. Now it's issuing new shares.

  • Moderna CEO: No ‘Crazy’ Deals. We’re Giving Cash to Shareholders.

    CEO Stephane Bancel also told Barron's that his company's Covid-19 vaccine will gain share from the Pfizer vaccine.