Coca-Cola HBC Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: €10.2b (up 11% from FY 2022).

Net income: €636.5m (up 53% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 6.3% (up from 4.5% in FY 2022). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

EPS: €1.73 (up from €1.13 in FY 2022).

LSE:CCH Revenue and Expenses Breakdown March 18th 2024

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Coca-Cola HBC EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 9.9%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Emerging segment contributing a total revenue of €4.74b (47% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth €6.63b amounted to 65% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was Sales & Marketing costs, amounting to €1.89b (65% of total expenses). Explore how CCH's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 5.0% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 3.9% growth forecast for the Beverage industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Beverage industry.

The company's shares are up 1.6% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

