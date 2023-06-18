Coca-Cola Insiders Sell US$19m Of Stock, Possibly Signalling Caution \

Many The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Coca-Cola

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chairman & CEO, James Robert Quincey, sold US$9.6m worth of shares at a price of US$64.33 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$61.67. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In total, Coca-Cola insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Coca-Cola Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Coca-Cola shares. In total, insiders dumped US$12m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Coca-Cola Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Coca-Cola insiders own about US$1.8b worth of shares (which is 0.7% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Coca-Cola Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Coca-Cola stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Coca-Cola has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

