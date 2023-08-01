Coca-Cola Insiders Sold US$17m Of Shares Suggesting Hesitancy

In the last year, many The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Coca-Cola

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chairman & CEO, James Robert Quincey, for US$9.6m worth of shares, at about US$64.33 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$61.93. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last year Coca-Cola insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Coca-Cola Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Coca-Cola. Specifically, insiders ditched US$2.7m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership Of Coca-Cola

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Coca-Cola insiders own about US$1.8b worth of shares (which is 0.7% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Coca-Cola Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Coca-Cola stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Coca-Cola makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Coca-Cola you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

