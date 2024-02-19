Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.485

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 1st of April to $0.485, which will be 5.4% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of $0.46. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 3.1%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

See our latest analysis for Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Prior to this announcement, Coca-Cola was paying out 74% of earnings and more than 75% of free cash flows. This indicates that the company is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business, but we don't think that there are necessarily signs that the dividend might be unsustainable.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 27.6% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 62%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Coca-Cola Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $1.12, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.84. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.1% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Coca-Cola has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 10% per annum. The payout ratio is very much on the higher end, which could mean that the growth rate will slow down in the future, and that could flow through to the dividend as well.

Our Thoughts On Coca-Cola's Dividend

In summary, it's great to see that the company can raise the dividend and keep it in a sustainable range. However, lack of cash flows makes us wary of the potential for cuts in the dividend's future, even though the dividend is generally looking okay. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Coca-Cola that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.