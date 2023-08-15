Coca-Cola Releases “Masterpiece” NFT Collection on Layer-2 Base

Coca-Cola has unveiled its "Masterpiece" NFT collection, displaying a fusion of traditional and modern artwork on Base, Coinbase's Ethereum Layer 2 network.

This launch is a part of Coinbase's "Onchain Summer" campaign, which celebrates numerous on-chain art, gaming and music projects launched on Base.

The NFT collection features renowned masterpieces such as "The Scream" and "Girl with a Pearl Earring," combined with modern works by artists like Aket and Vikram Kushwah, all integrated with the iconic Coca-Cola bottle.

Eight different versions of these NFTs are offered, with prices ranging from 0.0011 ETH to 0.014 ETH. Some of them are being sold on OpenSea for less than the mint price even though they are being minted using the mint.fun platform. Over 50,000 NFTs were minted, which came to an end on Wednesday.

Coca-Cola's venture into NFTs isn't new, the company previously auctioned unique NFTs in 2021, raising over $575,000 for charity. They also introduced collectibles for Pride Month in 2022.

The "Onchain Summer" campaign will last till August 30, featuring a number of projects from partners, including Coca-Cola, Manifold, Optimism, OpenSea and more. With over 100,000 daily active users, Base has garnered significant interest lately and joined Optimism and Arbitrum as prominent players in the Ethereum scaling space.