JOBS:

Another 770,000 Americans filed new unemployment claims for week ended March 13

New claims unexpectedly rose but remained below 800,000

Coca-Cola is launching vending machine subscriptions in Japan

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Coca-Cola is launching a vending machine subscription service in Japan in the hopes of reviving sales at the ubiquitous, but forgotten, drink dispensers. The machines have been a common sight in the country for over a hundred years, offering everything from snacks and toys to pet food and beer. Even if you've never visited Japan, you may have encountered them on the Yakuza or Shenmue games. However, the pandemic has pummeled vending machine sales by over 35 percent as people were forced indoors and away from crowded city centers.

In a bid to lure back customers, Nikkei reports that Coca-Cola is readying a subscription option via its Coke On smartphone app that lets you grab one drink per day for 2,700 yen ($25) per month from 340,000 vending machines. That's a lot of carbonated sugar water for one person, but Coke does offer other drinks in Japan including unsweetened tea and black coffee, according to Kotaku. The new "Coke On Pass" service launches in May with a promotional offer of 1,350 yen ($12.40) to get more people using the app, which had 25 million downloads as of January.

  • For Virgin Hyperloop, trust is its most valuable commodity

    Virgin Hyperloop turned up at South by Southwest to talk the future of its passenger experience. And how to get people to trust its ability to safely get you from place to place.

  • AT&T blames net neutrality law for HBO Max counting against data caps

    AT&T has announced that subscribers will no longer be able to stream HBO Max without the data counting against their caps, and has blamed the situation on California's net neutrality laws.

  • These are Sony's PS5 VR controllers

    Sony has unveiled the VR controllers for the PlayStation 5, and they represent a dramatic leap in control over the earlier Move wands.

  • BMW offers a first look at its production i4 electric sedan

    After showing off a concept last year, BMW has unveiled the final version of the i4.

  • Motorola is trying that 'your phone can be a PC' thing again

    Motorola's new 'Ready For' platform for the Edge Plus smartphone creates a desktop-style experience on a monitor or TV.

  • Sony is giving away 'Horizon Zero Dawn' and nine other great games

    The Play at Home program is ramping up in the coming weeks.

  • Google Chrome's real-time captions are now available on PC and Mac

    Google' Live Captions is now available on desktop through Chrome 89.

  • Epic Games Store lines up new social features including a party system

    The Epic Games Store is building in a party system with voice and text chat.

  • Microsoft tests the Xbox's Auto HDR feature on PCs

    Microsoft is bringing over the Auto HDR feature from its Xbox Series X and Series S consoles to PC.

  • Samsung packed smoother screens into its newest A-series phones

    Samsung’s latest Unpacked event has just kicked off, and just as a bevy of leaks predict, there’s nary a flagship phone in sight. Instead, Samsung its second major live stream of the year — or third, if you count its CES keynote — to show off a refreshed line of mid-range smartphones, including the Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, and Galaxy A72.

  • 21 states sue Biden for revoking Keystone XL pipeline permit

    The attorneys general argue the president exceeded his authority by effectively nixing the oil pipeline.

  • EA Play hits Xbox Game Pass on PC tomorrow

    'Star Wars: Squadrons' arrives on EA Play on the same day.

  • Emmanuel Macron backs EU threat to block vaccine exports to the UK

    Emmanuel Macron said he backed Ursula von der Leyen’s threat to impose an export ban on jabs to the UK, amid divides among European countries over her plan to force Britain to send UK-manufactured AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines to the EU Germany, Italy and Denmark were also said to support the plan at a meeting of EU ambassadors in Brussels on Thursday morning. The Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Sweden and Ireland are understood to be concerned the move could hurt European supply chains and businesses if a vaccines trade war was to escalate. Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary warned, 'There are very significant consequences for breaking contract law'. Any EU export ban would run the risk of retaliation from Britain, which could block vaccine component exports. The Government and AstraZeneca refuse to say if any vaccines have been exported to the bloc but components have been sent to the EU. The European Commission president said on Wednesday that the bloc could trigger Article 122 to block exports, seize factories and waive intellectual property rights, and that she wanted the issue discussed at a summit next week in Brussels. It would need support from EU leaders before it can be used. “I support the announcements made by the President of the European Commission in this matter,” said Mr Macron said at a press conference on Wednesday. The Commission’s chief spokesman said on Thursday that Brussels was in “constant contact” with the UK over the issue. Britain has vaccinated 40 percent of its population while the EU has only managed to vaccinate 12 percent. The health spokesman for Angela Merkel’s CDU party criticised the threat, describing it as “an own goal” for an “export-oriented nation”. Karin Maag told Spiegel, “If every country withholds 'its' vaccines produced either for itself or within Europe, no country can ultimately carry out its vaccinations safely and vaccinations will take longer everywhere.”

  • Putin Tells Biden ‘It Takes One to Know One’ Over Killer Insult

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin fired back at American counterpart Joe Biden’s accusation that he’s a killer, saying “it takes one to know one” as he insisted the U.S. will have to take Russia’s interests into account despite insults.“I would say to him: I wish you good health,” Putin said Thursday, asked for his response during a televised videoconference celebrating the anniversary of Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea. He said Moscow would continue to work with Washington in areas of common interest, even as he claimed there were sharp, even biological, differences between Russians and Americans.“Although they think we are the same as them, we are different people, we have a different genetic and cultural-moral code,” Putin said, citing slavery and the U.S. use of nuclear weapons in World War II. “But we know how to defend our own interests, and we will work with them but in those areas in which we are interested and on terms we consider favorable for us. And they will have to reckon with that.”Other Russian officials talked tougher, but there was no immediate indication the Kremlin planned to go beyond its initial response of recalling its ambassador from Washington.Konstantin Kosachyov, deputy speaker of Russia’s upper house of parliament demanded an apology from Biden for his “boorish” allegations. The U.S. president’s remark is a “watershed” in relations and “unacceptable in any circumstances,” Kosachyov wrote on Facebook Thursday.Late Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry announced it was summoning Ambassador Anatoly Antonov for consultations. Warning of the risks of “an irreversible deterioration in relations” with the new U.S. administration, the ministry said Russia still hopes to reverse the downward spiral.“Putin’s initial reaction showed there is no desire to go along the path of escalation,” said Andrey Kortunov, head of the Kremlin-founded Russian International Affairs Council. “The Russian side is willing to put it behind it as long as there aren’t any more such inflammatory statements in the future.”The diplomatic demarche came after Biden agreed with ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos in an interview that Putin was a killer and said the Russian leader would “pay a price” for alleged meddling in U.S. elections.Biden’s comments, recorded Tuesday, came the same day as a U.S. intelligence community report that Putin ordered influence operations to hurt his candidacy in the 2020 election, favoring former President Donald Trump just as the intelligence community says the Russian leader did in 2016 against then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. The Kremlin denies any interference.The ruble slipped against the dollar after Putin’s comments Thursday as other emerging-markets currencies also fell. The Russian currency had dropped to the lowest in a week a day earlier.READ MORE: All About the U.S. Sanctions Aimed at Putin’s Russia: QuickTakeRussian attempts to legitimize its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine “are not, and will not be, recognized,” foreign ministers of the Group of Seven of leading democracies, which expelled Russia from its ranks over the crisis, said in a joint statement Thursday. The G-7 “remains fully committed to the implementation of sanctions” over Crimea and Russia’s backing for separatists in the conflict in eastern Ukraine.Amid the rhetorical exchanges, however, the U.S. and Russia were working together to persuade the Afghan government to share power with the Taliban at an international conference in Moscow. U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, was at Thursday’s talks hosted by Russia that included representatives of the warring Afghan sides as well as regional powers.Many officials in Putin’s government and associates of the Russian leader already live under U.S. sanctions due to previous rounds of punishment for election interference, attacks on political opponents and the annexation of Crimea, limiting Biden’s options for fresh targets.New U.S. sanctions could come as soon as next week and may target Russia’s oligarchs and others close to Putin, according to two people familiar with the matter. The impact of the penalties may be muted, as Russians hit with U.S. sanctions usually don’t maintain western bank accounts or have plans to travel to the country.(Updates with Putin in third paragraph, G-7 in ninth)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dodgers eager to defend World Series title in full season

    The Los Angeles Dodgers finally have something besides eight straight NL West titles to brag about. With the addition of right-hander Trevor Bauer, they’ve also got baseball’s best rotation that boasts three Cy Young Award winners. Bauer, Walker Buehler and veteran Clayton Kershaw are locks to start.

  • Credit Suisse Replaces Varvel, Halts Bonuses Amid Client Furor

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG raced to contain the widening fallout from the collapse of Greensill Capital as it acknowledged defaults are coming in a $10 billion group of now-frozen funds that the bank touted for their safety.Facing client furor and regulatory probes over the collapse of the short-term debt funds, the Swiss bank demoted one of its top executives, withheld bonuses for others and separated the asset management unit at the center of the scandal from the much more valuable wealth unit.Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein, who has largely shied away from making deep changes since taking over a year ago, is contending with threats of litigation and demands from regulators to hold more capital as the crisis renews questions about risk management and controls. Clients from rich individuals in the Middle East to Swiss pension funds are expressing their anger over potential investment losses, threatening key relationships far beyond the asset management business.“There remains considerable uncertainty regarding the valuation of a significant part of the remaining assets,” the bank said in its annual report on Thursday. “The portfolio manager has been informed that certain of the notes underlying the funds will not be repaid when they fall due.”The bank has so far returned about $3.1 billion to investors and said it has an additional $1.25 billion in cash across the four funds.As part of the changes announced Thursday, Eric Varvel, who oversaw asset management from the U.S., will be replaced next month by Ulrich Koerner, until recently the head of the fund unit at rival UBS Group AG. The payout and vesting of variable compensation for a number of senior employees involved in the Greensill debacle -- up to and including the executive board -- is on hold so the bank can reconsider it.Asset management will become a separate unit, with Koerner reporting directly to CEO Gottstein. Varvel will work alongside Koerner in the coming months and then focus on his other roles as CEO of the bank’s U.S. holding company and chairman of the investment bank. The changes cap two frenzied weeks in which the bank launched an internal probe, brought in outside help to deal with regulators’ queries and sought to calm investors by returning cash portions of the funds.In most cases when an asset manager has to liquidate a fund, losses are borne by the investors. But for Credit Suisse, which sold the products across business units, the case isn’t as clear-cut. The funds were used to invest money for retirees, the bank pitched them to corporate treasurers and insurers, and offered them to rich families as an alternative to cash.Credit Suisse sold a disproportionate amount of the funds -- more than $1 billion -- through its private banking arm in the Middle East, according to people familiar with the matter. It was part of a push to move rich Middle Easterners, who frequently hold large amounts of money in Switzerland, out of costly cash deposits and into fee-generating investments.Some of the Swiss bank’s most important clients in the Gulf also borrowed against their holdings in the funds to amplify returns, the people said, asking for anonymity to discuss internal information. These clients are now facing the dual problem of potential losses in the Greensill-linked funds and possibly calls to put up more collateral for their borrowings.The situation has left Credit Suisse bankers in the region scrambling to salvage client relationships, without being able to answer key questions about the extent of possible losses and who will end up paying for them.At home in Switzerland, where Credit Suisse is a top provider of investment management services for retirees, at least one pension plan has been pressuring the bank and local politicians to ensure they’re made whole, according to a person familiar with the matter. The pension is asking why the bank didn’t take action despite warning signs, the person said.A spokesperson for Credit Suisse declined to comment.Varvel’s replacement marks the highest-level shakeup so far in the wake of the Greensill debacle, after the bank temporarily removed a number of lower-ranking managers while it conducts the probe. A Credit Suisse veteran of almost three decades, he took over as head of asset management in 2016, pursuing a “barbell strategy” of focusing on alternative investments on the one hand, and cheaper, passive instruments on the other.While he was able to boost assets under management, the unit has been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons recently. On top of the issues with the Greensill-linked funds, setbacks include a $450 million impairment on a stake in York Capital Management, the closure of two re-insurers backed by the unit’s insurance-linked securities strategy, and a 24 million-franc charge on seed capital for a real estate vehicle.The Greensill-linked funds initially invested in loans backed by invoices that would be paid in a matter of weeks or months, making them relatively safe. But as they grew into a $10 billion strategy, they strayed from that pitch and much of the money was lent against expected future invoices, for sales that were merely predicted, Bloomberg has reported.Credit Suisse rated the flagship fund the safest on a scale of one to seven, in part because many of the assets were insured. A high-octane version of the fund that didn’t use insurance was still given the second-safest rating in investor documents. Credit Suisse decided to freeze them after a major insurer of the assets refused to continue coverage.Some investors are now threatening legal options, Credit Suisse said. Edouard Fremault, a partner at Deminor in Brussels, a company that funds investment-recovery litigation, said his firm has already been approached by around 10 investors in the funds. The investors are private and corporate clients of Credit Suisse in the U.K. and Switzerland, according to a person familiar.Credit Suisse earlier this week warned it may take a financial hit related to Greensill. Questions also remain surrounding the bank’s decision to further its exposure to the former billionaire financier by providing a $140 million bridge loan last fall, and whether Chief Risk Officer Lara Warner played a key role. The bank has said she only learned of Greensill’s problems securing insurance cover for its supply chain finance loans on Feb. 22, about a week before Credit Suisse gated the funds.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Lucid Air EV will be the first car equipped with Dolby Atmos

    When the Lucid Air arrives in 2022, some models will be equipped with immersive Dolby Atmos sound -- the first time it will be available in a car.

  • Brazil Central Bank Head Goes All-In With Bold Rate Hike Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- For Brazil’s central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto, it was time for a swift change of course.With inflation expectations quickly deteriorating, Campos Neto not only delivered the biggest interest rate increase in more than a decade but also signaled for the next meeting another hike of the same magnitude: 75 basis points, which boosted the Selic to 2.75% on late Wednesday and will likely take it to 3.5% in May.The move surprised all but one of the 42 economists surveyed by Bloomberg -- most of them expected a half-point increase -- and is likely to support the Brazilian currency, which has suffered amid investor concerns about excessive government spending. It also showed the central bank’s independence from a recent interventionist shift by President Jair Bolsonaro.Just a few months ago, policy makers were still committed to keeping borrowing costs at an all-time low of 2% for the “foreseeable future” as the pandemic caused a historic decline in economic activity. They dropped that pledge in January and now say the “extraordinary” level of monetary stimulus can no longer be sustained, even as the recovery falters amid a new and devastating wave of the coronavirus.“In the Committee’s evaluation, a swifter adjustment has the benefit of reducing the probability of not meeting the inflation target in 2021, as well as of keeping longer horizon expectations well anchored,” policy makers wrote in the statement accompanying their unanimous decision.Read More: Brazil Pushed Toward Tighter Money After Letting Virus Run LooseIt’s the biggest test yet for the inflation-fighting credentials of Campos Neto, a former treasury executive at Banco Santander SA who took the reins of the central bank in 2019. The cost of commodities such as oil is rising, and fiscal concerns are weakening the real and adding to price pressures. Analysts surveyed by the central bank have raised their 2021 inflation calls for 10 straight weeks despite the economic blow from the virus.“Policy makers are trying to get ahead of rapidly building inflation risks and the threat of an increase in fiscal risk premium in the real,” said Sacha Tihanyi, head of emerging Market Strategy at TD Securities. “A more aggressive trajectory is thus warranted in their view.”Bold Hike Puts Central Bank Ahead of the Curve: Inside BrazilThe decision makes Brazil the first Group of 20 nation to raise borrowing costs this year, though Turkey followed suit on Thursday and other emerging-market nations are also expected to tighten monetary policy in coming months. The move contrasts with that of the U.S. Federal Reserve, which earlier on Wednesday projected near-zero interest rates to last at least through 2023.What Bloomberg Economics Says“The central bank’s part-hawkish, part-dovish message leaves some questions open. The bank’s apparent intention is signaling that the rate adjustment will be fast but moderate. But if fiscal risks persist beyond the next policy meeting, it may need to revisit its plans.”-- Adriana Dupita, Latin America economistRead more here‘Bold Move’Fiscal concerns are on the rise in Brazil as congress backed a second yet smaller round of cash handouts to help the nation’s poor ride out the coronavirus crisis. With the virus death toll hitting records, authorities in populous states such as Minas Gerais and Sao Paulo are imposing the harshest restrictions yet on commerce. That may lead the Brazilian economy to contract again in the first quarter, after posting strong growth at the end of 2020.In that context, bank board members wrote that they decided to start a process of “partial normalization” of monetary policy. In other words, their strategy is likely to deliver strong and fast interest rate hikes without completely removing the monetary stimulus, according to Roberto Secemski, a Brazil economist at Barclays Plc.Policy makers acknowledged chances that the worsening of the pandemic may slow inflation. Still, consumer price forecasts have steadily risen, and are currently nearing the upper limit of the target range for this year.Annual inflation spiked to a four-year high of 5.2% in February, above this year’s target of 3.75%, which includes a tolerance margin of plus or minus 1.5 percentage points. Brazil’s real has plunged roughly 7% so far in 2021, fanning consumer price increases by making imports more expensive.“This was a bold move,” said Alberto Ramos, chief Latin America economist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. “Brazil’s central bank saw no option value in a very gradual rate normalization strategy.”(Updates with Turkey’s interest rate decision in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Is Not a Stock

    While many companies are buying bitcoin, bitcoin is not a company stock.

  • Gold Declines as Treasury Yields Push Higher After Fed Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold declined as Treasury yields reached their highest since January 2020, continuing their climb after being briefly held back by the Federal Reserve’s dovish words.Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues remained dovish at the end of their meeting Wednesday, despite upgrading their U.S. economic outlook and mounting inflation worries in financial markets. While more Fed officials saw an earlier start to the withdrawal of ultra-easy monetary policy, Powell stressed this remains a minority view.That message helped briefly stem the relentless rise of Treasury yields, which have been putting pressure on non-interest bearing gold this year. The haven has made a weak start to 2021 as investors position for the end of the pandemic. A resurgent dollar, driven by expectations that U.S. growth will outpace gains in other countries this year, has also hurt bullion.Powell said price increases this year are likely to be transient and won’t mark progress toward the Fed’s long-term goals. He added that current monetary policy is appropriate and there’s no reason to push back against the surge in Treasury yields.“Gold has, despite the outlook for higher inflation as the Fed allows the economy to run red hot, traded lower today as yields continue to climb,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank A/S. The Fed allowing inflation to rise should support a turnaround, “but first we need to scale $1,765 an ounce which has become a level that many are watching,” he said.Spot gold declined 0.9% to $1,729.64 an ounce by 12:54 p.m. in London, after advancing 0.8% on Wednesday. Silver fell while palladium and platinum gained. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3% after declining 0.5% on Wednesday.Meanwhile, exchange-traded funds have now cut their holdings for 22 consecutive days, the most on record. The selloff from ETFs, which helped gold touch its record price in August, has proved a major headwind for bullion this year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.