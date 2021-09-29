While there are no FDA-approved medications for the treatment of cocaine use disorder, NIDA supports a robust medication development pipeline in this area. DelveInsight’s analysis depicts a robust Cocaine Use Disorder Pipeline with 12+ active players in the domain working on 12+ pipeline therapies.

Los Angeles, USA, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocaine Use Disorder Pipeline Evolves as Novel Therapeutic Assets Enter the Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Cocaine Use Disorder Pipeline Insights’ report lays down a holistic coverage of the available therapies, Cocaine Use Disorder pipeline therapies in different clinical phases of trials, pharma and biotech companies working in the Cocaine Use Disorder pipeline domain, drivers and barriers in the successful launch of the therapies, and futuristic outlook.

Some of the notable pointers extracted from the Cocaine Use Disorder Pipeline report:

DelveInsight’s analysis depicts a robust Cocaine Use Disorder Pipeline with 12+ active players in the domain working on 12+ pipeline therapies .

Key Cocaine Use Disorder pipeline therapies under investigation in different phases of clinical trials for the treatment of Cocaine Use Disorder include SBP-0069330, AFQ-056, KNX100, OMS527, AT-312, NS2359, EMB-001, and others.

Embera NeuroTherapeutics, Novartis, Omeros Corporation, Indivior, Saniona, KemPharm, Kinoxis Therapeutics, Camino Pharma, EryDel, Astraea Therapeutics, among several others are key prominent pharma companies working in the domain.

In January 2021, KemPharm announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had completed its review of the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for KP879 (KP879 IND), concluding that the Company may proceed with its planned clinical investigation of the product candidate. KemPharm expects to initiate the clinical program for KP879 in 2021.

OMS405 is a small-molecule peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor gamma (PPARγ) agonist being developed by Omeros . In the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor gamma program, the company is advancing PPARγ agonists for the treatment and prevention of addiction to substances of abuse, which may include opioids, nicotine and alcohol. As of February 10, 2021, the company owned two issued patents and one pending patent application in the US and 35 issued patents and 11 pending patent applications in foreign markets, directed to the discoveries linking PPARγ and addictive disorders.

In May, 2019 Tonix Pharmaceuticals in-licensed a Phase II asset, TNX-1300 (formerly known as RBP-8000) for the treatment of cocaine intoxication. TNX-1300 was developed by Columbia University, University of Kentucky and University of Michigan, and in-licensed by Tonix from Columbia University.

In September 2019, Kinoxis Therapeutics had been awarded a major grant from the US National Institutes of Health, National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIH/NIDA). The award has been made under The Helping to End Addiction Long-term, or NIH HEAL Initiative, with the potential of up to USD 4.6 million ($A6.8 million) of funding to support the pre-clinical and clinical development of Kinoxis Therapeutics' lead compound, KNX100, for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

The Cocaine Use Disorder Pipeline report covers the ongoing clinical trials, deals, mergers & acquisitions taking place in the domain, recent approvals and failures in space, and growth prospects across the Cocaine Use Disorder domain.

Cocaine Use Disorder Overview

Cocaine Use Disorder (CUD) is a condition that is characterized by the dependency of the person to use cocaine despite several cognitive, behavioral, and physical concerns and issues. Cocaine is a tropane ester alkaloid found in leaves of the Erythroxylum coca plant. Its use can lead to addiction and adverse physical effects, such as stroke and cardiac arrest, thus, it is classified as a Schedule II medication under the Controlled Substances Act in the United States.

Cocaine Use Disorder Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA EMB-001 Embera

NeuroTherapeutics Phase II GABA A receptor agonists; Glucocorticoid receptor antagonists Oral NS2359 Saniona Phase II Adrenergic uptake inhibitors; Dopamine uptake inhibitors; Oral AFQ-056 Novartis Phase II Metabotropic glutamate receptor 5 antagonists Oral OMS527 Omeros Corporation Phase I Type 7 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitors Oral AT-312 Astraea Therapeutics Preclinical Nociceptin agonist NA SBP-0069330 Camino Pharma Preclinical Metabotropic glutamate receptor 2 and 3 modulators Oral CoCe erythrocyte encapsulated EryDel Preclinical Enzyme replacements NA

Cocaine Use Disorder Therapeutics Assessment

The Cocaine Use Disorder Pipeline report offers rich insights into Cocaine Use Disorder emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Mechanism of Action.

By Product Type

Mono

Combination

By Stage

Discovery

Pre-clinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

By Molecule Type

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule

By Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

By Mechanism of Action

Nociceptin agonist

Metabotropic glutamate receptor 2 modulators

Metabotropic glutamate receptor 5 antagonists

Adrenergic uptake inhibitors

GABA A receptor agonists

Glucocorticoid receptor antagonists

Steroid 11-beta-hydroxylase inhibitors

Type 7 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitors

By Targets

GABA A receptor

Glucocorticoid receptor

Steroid 11-beta-hydroxylase

Type 7 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase

Metabotropic glutamate receptor 5

Scope of the Cocaine Use Disorder Drug Pipeline Report

Coverage: Global

Key Players: Embera NeuroTherapeutics; Omeros Corporation, Novartis, Indivior, Saniona, Kinoxis Therapeutics, Camino Pharma, Astraea Therapeutics, EryDel, C4X Discovery, and others

Key Cocaine Use Disorder Pipeline Therapies: AFQ-056, KNX100, OMS527, AT-312, NS2359, EMB-001, and several others.

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Cocaine Use Disorder Disease Overview 4 Cocaine Use Disorder Pipeline Therapeutics Comparative Analysis 5 Cocaine Use Disorder Therapeutic Assessment 6 In-depth Commercial Assessment 7 Cocaine Use Disorder – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective 8 In-depth Commercial Cocaine Use Disorder Assessment 9 Cocaine Use Disorder Collaboration Deals 10 Late Stage Cocaine Use Disorder Products (Phase III) 11 Mid-Stage Cocaine Use Disorder Products (Phase II) 12 Early Stage Cocaine Use Disorder Products (Phase I) 13 Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Cocaine Use Disorder Products 14 Inactive Cocaine Use Disorder Pipeline Products 15 Key Cocaine Use Disorder Products 16 Unmet Needs 17 Cocaine Use Disorder Market Drivers and Barriers 18 Future Perspectives and Conclusion 19 Analyst Views 20 Key Cocaine Use Disorder Companies 21 Appendix

