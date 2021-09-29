U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,365.00
    +21.50 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,342.00
    +167.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,845.50
    +80.75 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.80
    +14.80 (+0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.73
    -0.56 (-0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.60
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.51
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1689
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    +0.0500 (+3.37%)
     

  • Vix

    23.25
    +4.49 (+23.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3538
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5670
    +0.0870 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,462.43
    -829.41 (-1.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.61
    -35.54 (-3.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.10
    -35.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,637.63
    -546.33 (-1.81%)
     

Cocaine Use Disorder Pipeline Evolves as Novel Therapeutic Assets Enter the Market

DelveInsight Business Research LLP
·6 min read

While there are no FDA-approved medications for the treatment of cocaine use disorder, NIDA supports a robust medication development pipeline in this area. DelveInsight’s analysis depicts a robust Cocaine Use Disorder Pipeline with 12+ active players in the domain working on 12+ pipeline therapies.

Los Angeles, USA, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocaine Use Disorder Pipeline Evolves as Novel Therapeutic Assets Enter the Market

While there are no FDA-approved medications for the treatment of cocaine use disorder, NIDA supports a robust medication development pipeline in this area. DelveInsight’s analysis depicts a robust Cocaine Use Disorder Pipeline with 12+ active players in the domain working on 12+ pipeline therapies.

DelveInsight’s Cocaine Use Disorder Pipeline Insights report lays down a holistic coverage of the available therapies, Cocaine Use Disorder pipeline therapies in different clinical phases of trials, pharma and biotech companies working in the Cocaine Use Disorder pipeline domain, drivers and barriers in the successful launch of the therapies, and futuristic outlook.

Some of the notable pointers extracted from the Cocaine Use Disorder Pipeline report:

  • DelveInsight’s analysis depicts a robust Cocaine Use Disorder Pipeline with 12+ active players in the domain working on 12+ pipeline therapies.

  • Key Cocaine Use Disorder pipeline therapies under investigation in different phases of clinical trials for the treatment of Cocaine Use Disorder include SBP-0069330, AFQ-056, KNX100, OMS527, AT-312, NS2359, EMB-001, and others.

  • Embera NeuroTherapeutics, Novartis, Omeros Corporation, Indivior, Saniona, KemPharm, Kinoxis Therapeutics, Camino Pharma, EryDel, Astraea Therapeutics, among several others are key prominent pharma companies working in the domain.

  • In January 2021, KemPharm announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had completed its review of the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for KP879 (KP879 IND), concluding that the Company may proceed with its planned clinical investigation of the product candidate. KemPharm expects to initiate the clinical program for KP879 in 2021.

  • OMS405 is a small-molecule peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor gamma (PPARγ) agonist being developed by Omeros. In the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor gamma program, the company is advancing PPARγ agonists for the treatment and prevention of addiction to substances of abuse, which may include opioids, nicotine and alcohol. As of February 10, 2021, the company owned two issued patents and one pending patent application in the US and 35 issued patents and 11 pending patent applications in foreign markets, directed to the discoveries linking PPARγ and addictive disorders.

  • In May, 2019 Tonix Pharmaceuticals in-licensed a Phase II asset, TNX-1300 (formerly known as RBP-8000) for the treatment of cocaine intoxication. TNX-1300 was developed by Columbia University, University of Kentucky and University of Michigan, and in-licensed by Tonix from Columbia University.

  • In September 2019, Kinoxis Therapeutics had been awarded a major grant from the US National Institutes of Health, National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIH/NIDA). The award has been made under The Helping to End Addiction Long-term, or NIH HEAL Initiative, with the potential of up to USD 4.6 million ($A6.8 million) of funding to support the pre-clinical and clinical development of Kinoxis Therapeutics' lead compound, KNX100, for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

Request for Sample to know which pharma company is expected to be at the forefront in the coming years @ Cocaine Use Disorder Emerging Therapies and Forecast

The Cocaine Use Disorder Pipeline report covers the ongoing clinical trials, deals, mergers & acquisitions taking place in the domain, recent approvals and failures in space, and growth prospects across the Cocaine Use Disorder domain.

Cocaine Use Disorder Overview

Cocaine Use Disorder (CUD) is a condition that is characterized by the dependency of the person to use cocaine despite several cognitive, behavioral, and physical concerns and issues. Cocaine is a tropane ester alkaloid found in leaves of the Erythroxylum coca plant. Its use can lead to addiction and adverse physical effects, such as stroke and cardiac arrest, thus, it is classified as a Schedule II medication under the Controlled Substances Act in the United States.

Discover more about the disease, treatments, and pipeline therapies @ Cocaine Use Disorder Pipeline Assessment

Cocaine Use Disorder Pipeline Drugs

Drug

Company

Phase

MoA

RoA

EMB-001

Embera
NeuroTherapeutics

Phase II

GABA A receptor agonists; Glucocorticoid receptor antagonists

Oral

NS2359

Saniona

Phase II

Adrenergic uptake inhibitors; Dopamine uptake inhibitors;

Oral

AFQ-056

Novartis

Phase II

Metabotropic glutamate receptor 5 antagonists

Oral

OMS527

Omeros Corporation

Phase I

Type 7 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitors

Oral

AT-312

Astraea Therapeutics

Preclinical

Nociceptin agonist

NA

SBP-0069330

Camino Pharma

Preclinical

Metabotropic glutamate receptor 2 and 3 modulators

Oral

CoCe erythrocyte encapsulated

EryDel

Preclinical

Enzyme replacements

NA

Request for Sample to know more @ Cocaine Use Disorder Pipeline Analysis, Key Companies, and Futuristic Trends

Cocaine Use Disorder Therapeutics Assessment

The Cocaine Use Disorder Pipeline report offers rich insights into Cocaine Use Disorder emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Mechanism of Action.

By Product Type

  • Mono

  • Combination

By Stage

  • Discovery

  • Pre-clinical

  • Phase I

  • Phase II

  • Phase III

By Molecule Type

  • Peptides

  • Polymer

  • Small molecule

By Route of Administration

  • Oral

  • Intravenous

By Mechanism of Action

  • Nociceptin agonist

  • Metabotropic glutamate receptor 2 modulators

  • Metabotropic glutamate receptor 5 antagonists

  • Adrenergic uptake inhibitors

  • GABA A receptor agonists

  • Glucocorticoid receptor antagonists

  • Steroid 11-beta-hydroxylase inhibitors

  • Type 7 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitors

By Targets

  • GABA A receptor

  • Glucocorticoid receptor

  • Steroid 11-beta-hydroxylase

  • Type 7 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase

  • Metabotropic glutamate receptor 5

For rich insights into emerging therapies and assessment, visit Cocaine Use Disorder Pipeline Emerging Novel Therapies

Scope of the Cocaine Use Disorder Drug Pipeline Report

Coverage: Global
Key Players: Embera NeuroTherapeutics; Omeros Corporation, Novartis, Indivior, Saniona, Kinoxis Therapeutics, Camino Pharma, Astraea Therapeutics, EryDel, C4X Discovery, and others
Key Cocaine Use Disorder Pipeline Therapies: AFQ-056, KNX100, OMS527, AT-312, NS2359, EMB-001, and several others.

Discover more about the scope of the report @ Cocaine Use Disorder Emerging Therapies, Treatments, and Ongoing Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1

Report Introduction

2

Executive Summary

3

Cocaine Use Disorder Disease Overview

4

Cocaine Use Disorder Pipeline Therapeutics Comparative Analysis

5

Cocaine Use Disorder Therapeutic Assessment

6

In-depth Commercial Assessment

7

Cocaine Use Disorder – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

8

In-depth Commercial Cocaine Use Disorder Assessment

9

Cocaine Use Disorder Collaboration Deals

10

Late Stage Cocaine Use Disorder Products (Phase III)

11

Mid-Stage Cocaine Use Disorder Products (Phase II)

12

Early Stage Cocaine Use Disorder Products (Phase I)

13

Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Cocaine Use Disorder Products

14

Inactive Cocaine Use Disorder Pipeline Products

15

Key Cocaine Use Disorder Products

16

Unmet Needs

17

Cocaine Use Disorder Market Drivers and Barriers

18

Future Perspectives and Conclusion

19

Analyst Views

20

Key Cocaine Use Disorder Companies

21

Appendix

Learn more about the report offerings @ Cocaine Use Disorder Pipeline Therapies and Emerging Trends

Audit the market before venturing with DelveInsight’s Due Diligence Services

Related Reports

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market
DelveInsight’s ‘Amyotropic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast– 2030’ report.
Key companies featured: Arimoclomol: Orphazyme, Biogen, Orion Pharma, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, AB Science, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Cytokinetics, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, MediciNova, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, UCB Pharma, Clene Nanomedicine, AZTherapies, Cytokinetics/Astellas Pharma, Revalesio Corporation, Annexon, Samus Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Novus Therapeutics, Gilead Sciences, TikoMed AB/Neuregenix, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, PTC Therapeutics/ Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma, Ionis Pharmaceuticals/Biogen, Ionis Pharmaceuticals/Biogen

Dementia With Diabetes Market Forecast
DelveInsight’s ‘Dementia with Diabetes—Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast–2030’ report.
Key companies featured: vTv Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk

Ataxia Market
DelveInsight's "Ataxia - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Market
DelveInsight's "Subarachnoid Hemorrhage - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Browse through our posts
Iron Deficiency Anemia Market
Major Depressive Disorder Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

For more insights, visit Pharma, Healthcare, and Biotech News 

CONTACT: Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 www.delveinsight.com


Recommended Stories

  • CDC 'starting to see mix-and-match data' for COVID-19 vaccines: Director

    CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says the U.S. will soon have enough data to decide on mixing-and-matching COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

  • Is Cassava Sciences Back in the Game?

    Last week, biotech Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) published topline interim-analysis data for simufilam, a potential treatment for Alzheimer's disease. Unfortunately, these developments do not paint a clear path to victory, but instead, they raise more perplexing questions about its science. In the study, the first 50 Alzheimer's patients with mild to moderate disease who received simufilam for a period of 12 months saw their cognition improve by an average of 3.2 points on the Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Cognitive Subscale (ADAS-COG) from baseline.

  • Teladoc Health Selected to Provide Remote Patient Monitoring Solutions in Canada

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, has been designated as a pre-qualified vendor by Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) to provide remote patient monitoring solutions across provinces and territories serving approximately 60 percent of Canada's population. Earlier this year, Teladoc Health was also chosen as a vendor for virtual visits to improve access to healthcare for people in Canada.

  • 3 COVID Stocks Ready to Take On the Delta Variant

    If the COVID mutation takes a turn for the worse, what stocks will protect your port? Our trio of Fools has three suggestions.

  • CORRECTED-FOCUS-COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts

    As Merck & Co and Pfizer Inc prepare to report clinical trial results for experimental COVID-19 antiviral pills, rivals are lining up with what they hope will prove to be more potent and convenient oral treatments of their own. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Pardes Biosciences, Japan's Shionogi & Co Ltd and Novartis AG said they have designed antivirals that specifically target the coronavirus while aiming to avoid potential shortcomings such as the need for multiple pills per day or known safety issues. Infectious disease experts stressed that preventing COVID-19 through wide use of vaccines remains the best way to control the pandemic.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks have been some of the most reliable capital-appreciation vehicles in the entire market for the past two decades. As proof, biotech equities such as CRISPR Therapeutics, Moderna, Novavax, Ocugen, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals -- just to name a few -- have all made their early shareholders market-crushing gains. Not all biotech stocks are cut from the same cloth, however.

  • Humana sues pharma giant Merck over alleged anticompetitive behavior

    The lawsuit alleges that two pharma companies conspired to delay the introduction of generic versions of drugs, apparently keeping the costs of the drugs artificially high.

  • Gaithersburg biopharma prepares to double footprint, headcount

    The company's expansion is necessary, execs said, to provide more space for manufacturing and clinical operations.

  • Hopes rise that Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be authorized for use in children aged 5 to 11 by late October, and Russia suffers worst one-day death toll

    Pfizer and German partner BioNTech have submitted initial data from the late-stage trial of their COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 5 to 12 to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, raising hopes that a key patient group can be added to the program by as soon as late October.

  • 3 Big Pharma Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Soar By At Least 30%

    Here are three big pharma stocks that Wall Street thinks could soar by at least 30% within the next 12 months. The consensus Wall Street price target for Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) reflects a premium of nearly 34% to the current share price. Of the 22 analysts surveyed by Refinitiv, the most pessimistic of the group thinks that the pharma stock could jump at least 10% higher.

  • Pfizer Kids’ Covid Vaccine May Not Be Authorized Before November

    Pfizer has submitted data to health regulators on the pivotal trial of its Covid-19 vaccine in young children, but hasn't formally asked for an emergency-use authorization yet.

  • Genprex Inc. Strengthens Management Team with Strategic Appointments

    Genprex (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced that it has strengthened its leadership team with the appointments of Mark S. Berger, M.D. to the newly-created position of chief medical officer and Hemant Kumar, Ph.D., CPM, EMBA to the newly-created position of chief manufacturing and technology officer. According to the update, Drs. Berger and Kumar will report to Rodney Varner, c

  • Agile Therapeutics Partners with Carli Lloyd, U.S. Women’s Soccer Star and Four-Time Olympian, to Bring Awareness to Women’s Health Topics

    Partnership to focus on empowering women to take ownership of their health and healthcare options

  • North Carolina hospital system fires 175 unvaccinated workers

    A North Carolina-based hospital system has fired roughly 175 unvaccinated employees for failing to comply with its vaccine mandate.Why it matters: It's one of the largest-ever cases of mass terminations spurred by a vaccine requirement. Over 99% of its 35,000 employees have adhered to the mandate, according to Novant director of media and influencer relations Megan Rivers.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.How it happened: Novant Health announced its vacci

  • UPDATE 2-Merck in advanced talks to buy Acceleron Pharma - WSJ

    Merck & Co is in advanced talks to acquire drugmaker Acceleron Pharma Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/merck-nears-deal-to-acquire-acceleron-pharma-11632778405?mod=latest_headlines on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. A potential deal could help Merck, which sells the blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda, to add drugs for rare diseases to its pipeline. Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Acceleron focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat blood-related disorders.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Perfect Stocks to Buy for the Fourth Quarter

    If you've got $1,000 ready to invest, which won't be needed for bill or emergencies, the following five stocks would make for perfect buys for the fourth quarter. While I'm generally not a fan of chasing the coronavirus stocks after they've catapulted into the stratosphere, clinical-stage biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is the rare exception. The company's coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, led to an 89.7% vaccine efficacy (VE) in a large-scale trial in the U.K. earlier this year, and it produced a nearly identical 90.4% VE in a large-scale trial in the U.S. and Mexico in June.

  • Registered Dietitian Maya Feller Shares Her Winning Weeknight Dinner Strategies

    The nutrition expert and mom of two shares her advice for making meals healthy and appealing.

  • Why Altimmune Stock Is Under Pressure Today

    Safety concerns poured water on otherwise positive clinical trial results for the company's experimental weight-loss drug.

  • 20-year-old who believed he was too healthy to need COVID vaccine dies, NC mom says

    Tyler Gilreath, a sophomore at UNC Wilmington, was just beginning his life. ”We’re supposed to be planning graduations and weddings, not funerals,” his mother said.

  • Merck Nears Deal to Acquire Acceleron Pharma

    The deal for Acceleron, which has a market value of around $11 billion, could be announced this week and bolster the pharmaceutical giant’s rare-disease business.