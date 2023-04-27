Cocaine Use Disorder Research Report 2023

Dublin, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cocaine Use Disorder - Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This "Cocaine Use Disorder - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Cocaine Use Disorder, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Cocaine Use Disorder market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Highlights:

The 12-month diagnosed prevalence of Cocaine Use Disorder has been increasing due to the increased use of illicit drugs among adults and older adults. This may be attributed to stressful life events or other social problems.

The current treatment of Cocaine Use Disorder relies on behavioral interventions including contingency management and cognitive-behavioral therapy for substance use disorders.

One of the major concerns in understanding the market for Cocaine Use Disorder is that there is a paucity of evidence to validate many of the interventions used in the daily management of CUD. No consensus guidelines are available in the US, EU4 and the UK, and Japan for the management of CUD patients.

Recent advances in understanding the processes involved in cocaine addiction have allowed researchers to identify promising new candidate medications that, shortly, can be effective pharmacological treatments for CUD.

In 2022, the market size of Cocaine Use Disorder was highest in the US among the 7MM, accounting for approximately USD 35.5 million, which is further expected to increase by 2032.

Emerging therapies STP7/ mavoglurant and EMB-001, have the potential to create a positive shift in the Cocaine Use Disorder market size.

Though CUD is currently managed through psychosocial treatment and a few drugs like topiramate and disulfiram, there are no approved pharmacological treatments for CUD. If approved, STALICLA's mavoglurant would be the first FDA-approved treatment indicated for patients with CUD.

With positive results from Phase II, mavoglurant, a metabotropic glutamate receptor 5 (mGluR5) antagonist, can potentially reduce the craving for cocaine in CUD patients and has the potential to address the unmet need for CUD.