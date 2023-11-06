Cochlear (ASX:COH) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Cochlear (ASX:COH), they do have a high ROCE, but we weren't exactly elated from how returns are trending.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Cochlear:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = AU$406m ÷ (AU$2.6b - AU$578m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Cochlear has an ROCE of 20%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.5% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Cochlear

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Cochlear compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Cochlear.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Cochlear, we didn't gain much confidence. Historically returns on capital were even higher at 40%, but they have dropped over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Cochlear is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 50% to shareholders over the last five years. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

