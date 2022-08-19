U.S. markets open in 1 hour 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,247.00
    -39.50 (-0.92%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,730.00
    -251.00 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,378.25
    -145.00 (-1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,978.20
    -23.50 (-1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.90
    -1.60 (-1.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.90
    -6.30 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    19.17
    -0.30 (-1.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0054
    -0.0038 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.65
    +0.75 (+3.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1829
    -0.0104 (-0.87%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0350
    +1.1730 (+0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,449.60
    -2,053.62 (-8.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    509.30
    -48.43 (-8.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.00
    +22.15 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,930.33
    -11.81 (-0.04%)
     

Coco Republic Executive Leadership Team Bolstered & US Flagship to Open in October 2022

·3 min read

Coco Republic Executive Leadership Team Bolstered

LOS ANGELES and SYDNEY, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The new financial year marks a new beginning at Coco Republic with two key appointments to spearhead the accelerated global expansion, initially focused on the California market. Coco Republic is pleased to announce its executive leadership team has been significantly bolstered by the appointment of Eric Bauer as Global CEO and Skye Westcott as President of North America.

Coco Republic
Coco Republic

Bauer, a seasoned business leader has more than 30 years of leadership experience in developing and executing significant global growth strategies across industries at leading public and private global brands including International Vitamin Corporation, Gap, and PepsiCo.

Westcott brings nearly 40 years of omnichannel leadership experience in merchandising, marketing, product design and global sourcing. Most recently, Westcott was part of the leadership team at Ballard Designs and previously held senior positions at Arhaus, Lillian August Designs, as well as Coco Republic-owned brand, HD Buttercup.

Bauer and Westcott's collective extensive experience will strongly complement the current team, building on the solid foundation and growth potential, positioning the company for global expansion with the US as the first new priority market.

In welcoming this change, Coco Republic Chairman Peter Comisar and Managing Partner of control shareholder STORY3 Capital Partners commented, "Eric has a demonstrated track record of operational excellence in managing global organizations. His disciplined financial and operational capabilities are a perfect complement to the creative leadership of founding family member and creative director Anthony Spon-Smith. Skye is a world-class merchant with an unparalleled understanding of the US consumer and furniture industry. She is an invaluable addition to our US team as we prepare to introduce Coco Republic to the California market."

Bauer added, "Coco Republic is an exciting opportunity to introduce the leading Australian furniture and lifestyle brand to a global consumer. We believe that our product design ethos and Australian essence will resonate globally enabling us to build a global community, be an influential design-lead authority and act as a guide to those who seek a well-designed life."

First US Flagship Location Due to Open in San Francisco in October 2022

Coco Republic's design ethos has been well-received by the US market, as seen by its successful US wholesale partnership with Restoration Hardware and HD Buttercup.

Coco Republic acquired all the assets and intellectual property of the storied California home furniture retailer HD Buttercup in October 2021. The Buttercup operations and store base opens the doors to Coco Republic's accelerated regional roll-out. Evan Cole, the founder of HD Buttercup and furniture industry veteran, has assumed a position on the Company's Board of Directors.

In October 2022, Coco Republic will anchor its highly anticipated US brand launch with the first flagship location in Union Square, San Francisco. In late 2022, HD Buttercup's Culver City location will be converted into Coco Republic's second flagship location.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce our brand to the California market and inspire a new world of consumers to design beautiful interiors. Our partnership with STORY3 has been a tremendous catalyst in executing our strategy and the new growth capital investment is a testament to the strength of our brand and the potential we see ahead," said Creative Director and Vice Chairman Anthony Spon-Smith. The leadership additions of Bauer and Westcott will play a significant role in cementing the brand globally as a leading design-led Australian luxury furniture and lifestyle brand and leading the next phase of the company's growth and success.

ABOUT COCO REPUBLIC

Established in 1979, Coco Republic is recognized today as one of Australia and New Zealand's leading premium furniture and design brands. Renowned for its state-of-the-art innovation and paring of luxury textures and materials, the brand has a striking and unique aesthetic. Coco Republic cherishes the art of craftsmanship, resulting in timeless and immaculate pieces.

Led by Anthony Spon-Smith, Australia's most talented visionary in product design, Anthony's eye for detail and forward thinking mindset has propelled the brand to new markets, attracting customers across the globe. Coco Republic has 15 showrooms in Australia and New Zealand, with an e-commerce site servicing both markets. This Fall, the brand will launch in the United States with plans to expand its retail footprint, starting with their first store in San Francisco. For more information, please visit cocorepublic.com.au.

ABOUT STORY3 CAPITAL PARTNERS

STORY3 Capital Partners is a leading alternative investment manager exclusively focused on compelling consumer facing companies, disruptive brands and businesses at the intersection of consumer and sustainability.

Since the firm's inception in October 2018, the STORY3 team has sourced, arranged and executed over $1 billion of capital transactions within its thesis and sectoral focus.

STORY3 employs a flexible investment strategy and pairs deep industry expertise, global relationships, operating support, and unique transactional experience to support value creation for its partners. For more information, please visit story3capital.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Natalie Culina, Head of Marketing & Merchandising, natalieculina@cocorepublic.com.au

The Consultancy PR, cocorepublic@theconsultancypr.com

Skye Westcott, President of North America
Skye Westcott, President of North America
Eric Bauer, Global Chief Executive Officer
Eric Bauer, Global Chief Executive Officer
Coco Republic San Francisco Showroom
Coco Republic San Francisco Showroom
Coco Republic New Harlem Sofa
Coco Republic New Harlem Sofa
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coco-republic-executive-leadership-team-bolstered--us-flagship-to-open-in-october-2022-301608989.html

SOURCE Coco Republic

Recommended Stories

  • This investor made $110 million from trading Bed Bath & Beyond — and he’s a 20-year-old student

    A 20-year-old USC student has made a $110 million profit from trading meme stock favorite Bed Bath & Beyond, following a frenzy in Wednesday’s trading session.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock is crashing after Ryan Cohen's exit

    The zany story of Bed Bath & Beyond's stock price gets zanier.

  • How a 20-year-old USC student netted $110m from a Bed Bath & Beyond stock dump at exactly the right time

    Jake Freeman cashed out his 6% stake in the meme stock after it exploded on Tuesday.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $19.91 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.85% move from the prior day.

  • Cohen Makes Millions on Bed Bath & Beyond as Meme Traders Recoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Ryan Cohen pocketed a $68.1 million profit from the sale of his stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., scoring a 56% gain on an investment he held for roughly seven months.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden's Next Grand Bargain Could Retire TrumpBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    For investors looking to maximize their wealth by the time they retire, the following pair of beaten-down businesses that possess strong growth capabilities are a worthwhile place to start. Freelance marketplace operator Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) was a pandemic-lockdown superstar. Although Fiverr's stock price is down 65% in 2022 and off 82% from its all-time high, the freelance shop is still growing, albeit at a slower rate as SMBs became more cautious due to rampant inflation and rising energy costs and interest rates.

  • Missed BBBY? 10 'Meme Stocks' Are Next Gold Mines, Analysts Say

    Chasing best-known favorites may not be the best way to score on Meme stocks, analysts say. Meme stock ETFs can help.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Pulls the Trigger on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    It’s easy to get vertigo, when markets get yanked around in several directions at once. The crazy currents we’ve seen in recent weeks have been a recipe for confusion – a bear turned into a bullish rally, inflation hit a 40+ year peak and then pulled back, the Federal Reserve made some of the most aggressive rate hikes in its history before sounding a dovish note. For the average investor, charting a course through these waters is a daunting task. It is in time like this that some expert advice

  • Deere Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $1.884 Billion

    Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported net income of $1.884 billion for the third quarter ended July 31, 2022, or $6.16 per share, compared with net income of $1.667 billion, or $5.32 per share, for the quarter ended August 1, 2021. For the first nine months of the year, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $4.885 billion, or $15.88 per share, compared with $4.680 billion, or $14.86 per share, for the same period last year.

  • Which Countries Own the Most Gold?

    The world’s nations continue to hold gold reserves in their central banks even as they’ve backed away over the years from considering it in terms of currency. The idea remains among experts that it’s probably a good idea to hold a reserve of the precious metal just in case. Gold has traditionally been seen as a hedge against inflation, which is a major concern of central banks. Other asset classes, some of them new and different, have begun to rival gold for this honor, but it's the precious met

  • 12 Best Materials Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at the 12 best materials stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Materials Stocks to Buy Now. Inflation, rising interest rates, and supply chain difficulties are the usual suspects that have an impact on the performance […]

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Welcome, and thank you for joining the ZIM Integrated Shipping Service Q2 2022 earnings conference call. Thank you, Francy, and welcome to ZIM's second quarter 2022 financial results conference call. Joining me on the call today are Eli Glickman, ZIM's president and CEO; and Xavier Destriau, ZIM's CFO.

  • US Futures Slide as Global Rate-Hike Wagers Surge: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity-index futures fell with Treasuries after a chorus of Federal Reserve officials reiterated their resolve to continue rate hikes and traders raised tightening wagers for other major central banks. The dollar headed for the biggest weekly rally since April 2020.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden

  • Top after-hours movers: Bed Bath & Beyond, Applied Materials, Weber and more

    Top trending stocks in after-hours trading.

  • Ryan Cohen's $60 million Bed Bath u-turn triggers meme stock investor ire

    Investors flooded social media platforms such as Reddit on Friday with criticism of Ryan Cohen's sale of his stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, blaming him for helping fuel a meme stock rally only to then walk away with a $60 million profit. The billionaire investor disclosed on Thursday he had sold his 9.8% stake in the struggling home goods retailer, almost five months after amassing it and pushing for changes. Cohen stands to earn a profit before taxes of between $55 million and $60 million on the stock sale, according to a Reuters review of regulatory filings and a person familiar with the matter.

  • Bitcoin Sinks to Below $22,000. Crypto Stocks Coinbase and Marathon Digital Tumble.

    The selloff of the world's largest cryptocurrency comes just days after Bitcoin crossed $25,000.

  • ‘There’s always a bull market somewhere’: Jim Cramer’s famous words suggest you can make money no matter what. Here are 2 powerful tailwinds to take advantage of today

    It's always time to get rich — even in times of chaos.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Are Sending a Bullish Signal

    Making the right decision in the investment market is no easy task. Investors must wade into a sea of often contradictory data and locate the kernels of fact that can point toward a stock’s likely future. Finding a semblance of sense and pattern in the jumble of raw information is the necessary prerequisite for success. This is where the TipRanks Smart Score comes in. Using a set of proprietary algorithms, the Smart Score collects a range of data for every stock – and sorts it according to 8 fac

  • 10 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Run Starts

    In this article, we discuss 10 Cathie Wood stocks to buy before the bull run starts. If you want to see more stocks preferred by Cathie Wood to load up on before the bull run begins, click 5 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Run Starts. Cathie Wood, the founder and CIO of […]

  • Bear of the Day: Nvidia (NVDA)

    Nvidia on August 8 provided downbeat preliminary second quarter FY23 guidance that forced analysts to trim their outlooks. And NVDA stock is still down over 35% in 2022.