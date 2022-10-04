Cocoa Butter Alternatives Market to record USD 764.76 Mn growth; Driven by increasing demand for chocolate coupled with new product launches -- Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cocoa Butter Alternatives Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 764.76 million and accelerate at a CAGR of 4.71% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.
The global cocoa butter alternatives market is fragmented due to the presence of several players. Vendors in the market are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to remain competitive and gain an edge over their rivals. For instance, in March 2021, AAK AB partnered with Big Idea Ventures to accelerate the development of ingredient solutions for alternative meat and dairy products. Similarly, in August 2021, Cargill Inc. entered into an agreement to acquire Aalst Chocolate Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based chocolate manufacturer.
The report identifies 3F Industries Ltd., AAK AB, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC., IFFCO Group, Mewah International Inc., The Nisshin OilliO Group Ltd., and Wilmar International Ltd. as major market participants. Although the increasing demand for chocolate coupled with new product launches will offer immense growth opportunities, growing health concerns about diabetes and obesity will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here
Cocoa Butter Alternatives Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
The cocoa butter alternatives market is segmented as below:
Product
The cocoa butter equivalents segment will have the largest share of the market. The segment is driven by the increased use of cocoa butter equivalents in chocolate products. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Geography
North America will dominate the market growth, occupying 38% of the global market share. The US is the key market for cocoa butter alternatives in North America. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our cocoa butter alternatives market report covers the following areas:
Cocoa Butter Alternatives Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the cocoa butter alternatives market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the cocoa butter alternatives market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Cocoa Butter Alternatives Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist cocoa butter alternatives market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the cocoa butter alternatives market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the cocoa butter alternatives market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cocoa butter alternatives market vendors
Cocoa Butter Alternatives Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.71%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 764.76 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.24
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 38%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, UK, China, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
3F Industries Ltd., AAK AB, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC., IFFCO Group, Mewah International Inc., The Nisshin OilliO Group Ltd., and Wilmar International Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Cocoa butter equivalents - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Cocoa butter replacers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Cocoa butter substitutes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
3F Industries Ltd.
AAK AB
Bunge Ltd.
Cargill Inc.
DuPont de Nemours Inc.
FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC.
IFFCO Group
Mewah International Inc.
The Nisshin OilliO Group Ltd.
Wilmar International Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
