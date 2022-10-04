Cocoa Butter Alternatives Market to record USD 764.76 Mn growth; Driven by increasing demand for chocolate coupled with new product launches -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Cocoa Butter Alternatives Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 764.76 million and accelerate at a CAGR of 4.71% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.

The global cocoa butter alternatives market is fragmented due to the presence of several players. Vendors in the market are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to remain competitive and gain an edge over their rivals. For instance, in March 2021, AAK AB partnered with Big Idea Ventures to accelerate the development of ingredient solutions for alternative meat and dairy products. Similarly, in August 2021, Cargill Inc. entered into an agreement to acquire Aalst Chocolate Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based chocolate manufacturer.

The report identifies 3F Industries Ltd., AAK AB, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC., IFFCO Group, Mewah International Inc., The Nisshin OilliO Group Ltd., and Wilmar International Ltd. as major market participants. Although the increasing demand for chocolate coupled with new product launches will offer immense growth opportunities, growing health concerns about diabetes and obesity will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

Cocoa Butter Alternatives Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The cocoa butter alternatives market is segmented as below:

Product

The cocoa butter equivalents segment will have the largest share of the market. The segment is driven by the increased use of cocoa butter equivalents in chocolate products. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Geography

North America will dominate the market growth, occupying 38% of the global market share. The US is the key market for cocoa butter alternatives in North America. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our cocoa butter alternatives market report covers the following areas:

Cocoa Butter Alternatives Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the cocoa butter alternatives market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the cocoa butter alternatives market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Cocoa Butter Alternatives Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist cocoa butter alternatives market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cocoa butter alternatives market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cocoa butter alternatives market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cocoa butter alternatives market vendors

Related Reports:

Cocoa Butter Alternatives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.71% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 764.76 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, China, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3F Industries Ltd., AAK AB, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC., IFFCO Group, Mewah International Inc., The Nisshin OilliO Group Ltd., and Wilmar International Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Cocoa butter equivalents - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Cocoa butter replacers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Cocoa butter substitutes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3F Industries Ltd.

AAK AB

Bunge Ltd.

Cargill Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC.

IFFCO Group

Mewah International Inc.

The Nisshin OilliO Group Ltd.

Wilmar International Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

