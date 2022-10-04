U.S. markets closed

Cocoa Butter Alternatives Market to record USD 764.76 Mn growth; Driven by increasing demand for chocolate coupled with new product launches -- Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cocoa Butter Alternatives Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 764.76 million and accelerate at a CAGR of 4.71% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cocoa Butter Alternatives Market
The global cocoa butter alternatives market is fragmented due to the presence of several players. Vendors in the market are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to remain competitive and gain an edge over their rivals. For instance, in March 2021, AAK AB partnered with Big Idea Ventures to accelerate the development of ingredient solutions for alternative meat and dairy products. Similarly, in August 2021, Cargill Inc. entered into an agreement to acquire Aalst Chocolate Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based chocolate manufacturer.

The report identifies 3F Industries Ltd., AAK AB, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC., IFFCO Group, Mewah International Inc., The Nisshin OilliO Group Ltd., and Wilmar International Ltd. as major market participants. Although the increasing demand for chocolate coupled with new product launches will offer immense growth opportunities, growing health concerns about diabetes and obesity will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

Cocoa Butter Alternatives Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The cocoa butter alternatives market is segmented as below:

  • Product

The cocoa butter equivalents segment will have the largest share of the market. The segment is driven by the increased use of cocoa butter equivalents in chocolate products. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

  • Geography

North America will dominate the market growth, occupying 38% of the global market share. The US is the key market for cocoa butter alternatives in North America. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our cocoa butter alternatives market report covers the following areas:

Cocoa Butter Alternatives Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the cocoa butter alternatives market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the cocoa butter alternatives market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Cocoa Butter Alternatives Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist cocoa butter alternatives market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the cocoa butter alternatives market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the cocoa butter alternatives market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cocoa butter alternatives market vendors

Cocoa Butter Alternatives Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.71%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 764.76 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.24

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, UK, China, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3F Industries Ltd., AAK AB, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC., IFFCO Group, Mewah International Inc., The Nisshin OilliO Group Ltd., and Wilmar International Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Cocoa butter equivalents - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Cocoa butter replacers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Cocoa butter substitutes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • 3F Industries Ltd.

  • AAK AB

  • Bunge Ltd.

  • Cargill Inc.

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC.

  • IFFCO Group

  • Mewah International Inc.

  • The Nisshin OilliO Group Ltd.

  • Wilmar International Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.org/news/cocoa-butter-alternativesmarket

Global Cocoa Butter Alternatives Market
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cocoa-butter-alternatives-market-to-record-usd-764-76-mn-growth-driven-by-increasing-demand-for-chocolate-coupled-with-new-product-launches--technavio-301639261.html

SOURCE Technavio

