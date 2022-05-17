U.S. markets open in 2 hours 37 minutes

Cocoa and Chocolate Market to Worth USD 67.88 Billion by 2029 | Increasing Demand for Chocolate Confectioneries to Fuel Market Growth

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in Cocoa and Chocolate Market are Barry Callebaut, AG (Switzerland), Cargill, Inc. (U.S.), Olam International (Singapore), Fuji Oil Company Ltd. (Japan), ECOM Agroindustrial Corporation Ltd. (Switzerland), Cocoa Processing Co. Ltd. (Ghana), Touton S.A. (France), Niche Cocoa Industry Ltd. (Ghana), BD Associates Ghana Ltd. (Ghana), PLOT Enterprise Ghana Limited (Ghana) and Others.

Pune, India, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cocoa and chocolate market size reached USD 46.61 billion in 2021. The market value is anticipated to increase from USD 48.29 billion in 2022 to USD 67.88 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.98% during the forecast duration. The market is exhibiting progressive growth due to the global chocolate confectionery industry's robust growth trajectory. The share of global grindings has increased significantly, which has increased the overall consumption of cocoa-based ingredients, says Fortune Business InsightsTM in its report titled, “Cocoa and Chocolate Market, 2022-2029”.

COVID-19 Impact-

COVID-19 Lockdown Affects the Supply Chains of Cocoa and the Hospitality Industry

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the food and beverage processing industry. The socioeconomic situation had a negative impact on specific product consumption patterns. The restrictions imposed by COVID-19 resulted in losses for farmers growing cocoa in small but important cocoa-producing countries, as production outstripped demand in the early months of the pandemic's onset.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cocoa-and-chocolate-market-100075

List of Key Market Players:

  • Barry Callebaut, AG (Switzerland)

  • Cargill, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Olam International (Singapore)

  • Fuji Oil Company Ltd. (Japan)

  • ECOM Agroindustrial Corporation Ltd. (Switzerland)

  • Cocoa Processing Co. Ltd. (Ghana)

  • Touton S.A. (France)

  • Niche Cocoa Industry Ltd. (Ghana)

  • BD Associates Ghana Ltd. (Ghana)

  • PLOT Enterprise Ghana Limited (Ghana)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2021

USD 46.61 Billion

Revenue forecast in 2029

USD 67.88 Billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of almost 4.98% 2022-2029

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2018 - 2020

Forecast Years

2022 - 2029

Segments Covered

By Product Type, By Application, and By Geography

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Number of Companies Covered

Barry Callebaut, AG (Switzerland), Cargill, Inc. (U.S.), Olam International (Singapore), Fuji Oil Company Ltd. (Japan), ECOM Agroindustrial Corporation Ltd. (Switzerland), Cocoa Processing Co. Ltd. (Ghana), Touton S.A. (France), Niche Cocoa Industry Ltd. (Ghana), BD Associates Ghana Ltd. (Ghana), PLOT Enterprise Ghana Limited (Ghana) and Others

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization Scope

Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Report Coverage-

The research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the chocolate industry, focusing on key aspects such as leading companies, product types, and application industries for the product.

Segments-

By Type, Chocolate Segment Holds Major Share during the Forecast Period

On the basis of type, the market for cocoa and chocolate is bifurcated into cocoa ingredients and chocolate. The market is further segmented into cocoa butter, cocoa liquor, and cocoa powder based on cocoa ingredients.

The increasing popularity of chocolate confectioneries has largely contributed to the chocolate segment's improved sales performance. With the growing trend of premium chocolates, filled chocolate has a larger market share than other chocolate types.

By Application, Food & Beverage Sector Exhibits Promising Growth during the Forecast Period

On the basis of application, the market is sub-categorized into food & beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. Food & beverage is further divided into confectionery, dairy, bakery, and others.

The food and beverage industry is expanding globally, creating numerous opportunities for the cocoa and chocolate industries. Chocolate has remained a popular flavor in new beverage, bakery, and confectionery product launches. It has also remained a popular ingredient in the sweets and beverages industries.

Geographically, the market is classified into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/cocoa-and-chocolate-market-100075

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Demand for Chocolate Confectioneries to Fuel Market Growth

The growing popularity of chocolate confectionery is driving the global market for cocoa and chocolate. In recent years, demand for chocolate confectioneries in emerging economies has shown a positive trend, owing to rising consumer expenditure on indulgent confectionery products, particularly chocolate confectioneries. However, due to the ease of availability and low cost of the products mentioned above, the increased demand for cocoa ingredient replacements and cocoa ingredient equivalents, such as soybean oil, palm oil, rapeseed oil, shea butter, and others, may negatively impact the cocoa and chocolate market growth.

Regional Insights-

Europe to Lead the Global Market Share

Europe dominated the global market, with USD 19.95 billion in 2021. Many of the world's major industrial chocolate producers are based in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, and Switzerland, making Europe a hub for industrial chocolate production.

The cocoa and chocolate market share in North America is expected to grow significantly, as it is a major importer of cocoa to meet domestic confectionery manufacturing sectors.

As the need for chocolate confectioneries in emerging economies, such as India and China, has increased, the Asia Pacific market is rapidly expanding. The increase is attributed to rising consumer spending on decadent chocolate confectionery.

The Middle East and Africa is expected to grow the fastest due to a preference for convenience, value, and luxury in chocolate offerings, which has increased the use of cocoa butter in the Middle East.

Competitive Landscape-

Market Growth will be fueled by base Expansion and the Development of Premium Products

The major market players are actively considering new product launches and base expansion. These manufacturers are working hard to broaden their consumer outreach to strengthen their market presence.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/cocoa-and-chocolate-market-100075

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Overview of the Parent/Related Market

    • Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Source Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

    • Cocoa Price & Trade Analysis

    • Qualitative Analysis (In relation to COVID-19)

      • Impact of COVID-19

      • Supply Chain Challenges

      • Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/cocoa-and-chocolate-market-100075

Key Industry Development-

August 2021: Cargill announced the acquisition of Aalst, a major Asian chocolate supplier. Cargill is expanding its Asia Pacific cocoa and chocolate offerings to better serve its industrial and foodservice customers.

Read Related Insights:

Chocolate Confectionery Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Dark, Milk, and White), Category (Premium, Seasonal, and Everyday), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Milk Chocolate Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Form (Candies, Bars, Chocolate Coated Nuts, Chocolate Chips, Others), By Nature (Conventional, Organic), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Retail Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Channels) and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

Real and Compound Chocolate Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Category (Real Chocolate and Compound Chocolate), By Type (Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, and White Chocolate), By Form (Chips, Slabs, Coatings, and Others), By Application (Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy and Frozen Desserts, Beverages, and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs


