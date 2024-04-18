Cocoa Climbs on Signs of Resilient Demand Despite Record Price

(Bloomberg) -- Cocoa climbed in New York as grindings data suggested demand for the chocolate ingredient is holding up even as prices soared to a record amid a global crunch.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Figures released Thursday showed that so-called grinds — where cocoa is turned into butter and powder used in confectionery - only fell about 2% in Europe and edged lower in Asia during the first quarter from a year earlier. Prices more than doubled in the period as bad African harvests curbed supplies.

The market is keeping an eye on processing data to get an idea of whether the unprecedented rally is starting to hurt demand and how hard it’s becoming for chocolatiers to get hold of beans. Traders and analysts expected first-quarter grindings to drop — though the data risks becoming a less reliable guage of demand as shortfalls make it more difficult to source cocoa.

Cocoa futures climbed 4.6% to $10,533 a ton in New York, moving back toward an all-time high set on Monday. London cocoa jumped as much as 11%, before paring much of the gain.

Supplies could face further pressure from floods in Nigeria, the fifth-largest grower, as planting and mid-crop harvest disruptions are expected.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.