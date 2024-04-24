Cocoa Price Swings Are the Craziest Since the 1970s

Pratik Parija and Dayanne Sousa
2 min read
0

(Bloomberg) -- Cocoa resumed gains in New York, with prices the most volatile in almost five decades amid uncertainty over a historic crunch and as traders pull out of the market.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Futures have soared about 160% already this year as poor West African harvests leave the world desperately short of beans. But the rally has made it more expensive to maintain positions, prompting investors to close out trades, draining liquidity and making the market more vulnerable to large price swings.

Cocoa jumped as much as 5.2% to $10,985 a ton on Wednesday, snapping a 9% two-day slide. That helped push a 60-day measure of volatility to the highest since 1977.

Cocoa’s rally to a recent record above $11,000 a ton means traders — including those who’ve hedged against physical holdings — have to come up with more money to pay margin calls, which work as an insurance policy to cover potential losses. When they can’t do that, they’re forced to close out their positions. That’s pushing down open interest, the number of outstanding contracts.

Read More: Andurand’s Bet Shows Allure of Trading Wild Cocoa Markets

There’s still much uncertainty over global supplies. Still, a shift from the El Nino weather phenomenon to La Nina will likely help global production recover next season. That weighed on prices early this week, the Hightower Report said in a note.

Traders will also keep a close eye on short-term weather and crop conditions in the crucial West Africa region. Rainfall in West Africa this week is expected to aid production, ADM Investor Services wrote in a note, adding that the “cocoa market is looking toppy for the first time in a long while.”

While there is room for some easing of prices if West African weather improves during the second half of the year, recent market moves have been mostly technical as futures met resistance when nearing the $12,000 a ton level, said Leonardo Rossetti, senior market intelligence analyst at StoneX.

“It is hard to imagine prices would slump, but there is room for some correction,” Rossetti said. “But for now, it seems to be something more technical.”

--With assistance from Megan Durisin and Ilena Peng.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • TikTok Says Law Is on Its Side as It Readies to Fight US Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- TikTok said legislation passed by the US Congress Tuesday evening that would force its Chinese parent company to sell its stake or face a total ban of the app in America is “unconstitutional,” and the company will challenge it in court.Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnTesla Soars as Musk’s Cheaper E

  • Gold Steady as Traders Await Key Inflation Print for Rate Clues

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold traded steady Wednesday after a two-day decline as traders await key US inflation data due later this week that may shed more light on the Federal Reserve’s path for interest rates.Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnTesla Soars as Musk’s Cheaper EVs Calm Fears Over StrategyBullion was trading abo

  • More than 1 in 4 US adults over age 50 say they expect to never retire, an AARP study finds

    More than one-quarter of U.S. adults over age 50 say they expect to never retire and 70% are concerned about prices rising faster than their income, an AARP survey finds. About 1 in 4 have no retirement savings, according to research released Wednesday by the organization that shows how a graying America is worrying more and more about how to make ends meet even as economists and policymakers say the U.S. economy has all but achieved a soft landing after two years of record inflation. Everyday expenses and housing costs, including rent and mortgage payments, are the biggest reasons why people are unable to save for retirement.

  • AT&T beats estimates for subscriber additions, free cash flow

    (Reuters) -AT&T surpassed Wall Street expectations for first-quarter wireless subscriber additions and free cash flow on Wednesday as more people purchased its higher-tier unlimited plans. The telecom giant has been leaning on its 5G rollouts and plans that are usually cheaper than rivals such as Verizon to appeal to more budget-conscious consumers and drive growth in the competitive U.S. market. AT&T added 349,000 net monthly bill-paying wireless phone subscribers in the first quarter, flying past expectations of 286,800 additions, according to five analysts polled by FactSet.

  • Do millionaires use credit cards? Yes, and so should you.

    Credit cards provide plenty of benefits, even for the super-rich.

  • Gold’s Record-Setting Rally May Have Its Roots in Chinese Frenzy

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold’s record-setting rally this year has puzzled market watchers as bullion has roared higher despite headwinds that should have held it back. With prices sagging this week, the explanation may lie in China.Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnTech Giants Roar as Tesla Spikes in Late Hours: Markets WrapBillionaire Pinaults Fight to Pull Gucci Off the Discount RackRay Dalio’

  • Bunge Shares Slump as Crop Trader Reaffirms Weaker Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Bunge Global SA’s shares slumped as the agribusiness giant reaffirmed the outlook for weaker profits even as first-quarter earnings beat estimates.Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnTesla Soars as Musk’s Cheaper EVs Calm Fears Over Strategy“While we are off to a strong start, we continue to have limit

  • Florida’s Home Insurance Industry May Be Worse Than Anyone Realizes

    (Bloomberg) -- Seven property insurers in Florida went bankrupt in 2021 and 2022. The bankruptcies left thousands of homeowners scrambling to get new coverage, which often came with a big increase in cost. Worse, many had outstanding claims for hurricane damage that had not been addressed.Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White Ho

  • US Yields Climb Before a Record $70 Billion Sale: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest bond market came under pressure, with Wall Street gearing up for another jumbo-sized sale of Treasuries that will help determine whether a turning point is in sight after this year’s selloff.Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnTesla Soars as Musk’s Cheaper EVs Calm Fears Over Strate

  • Wall Street bosses tested by calls to strip them of power

    Some of Wall Street’s most powerful bosses are facing new shareholder proposals this spring that would strip them of power by separating CEO and chairman seats.