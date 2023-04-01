Cocomelody Bridal Boutique Announces the Opening of Two New Stores in San Francisco and San Diego

Unleash the Inner Carrie Bradshaw at Cocomelody's 'Sex and the City' Inspired Stores

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2023 / Cocomelody Bridal Boutique, a leading retailer of wedding dresses and bridal accessories, is pleased to announce the opening of two new stores in San Francisco and San Diego. These recent locations will provide more convenience and accessibility for brides-to-be in the area and offer a more comprehensive selection of designer dresses and exclusive collections.

Cocomelody Bridal Boutique San Fransico Store

Cocomelody has been a successful bridal retailer for over 18 years, with its flagship store located in Los Angeles. The new San Francisco store is located in Union Square, on the 3rd Floor, 109 Geary St, San Francisco, and the San Diego store can be found in Little Italy at 1431 Pacific Hwy, Suite H2, San Diego. Both stores will feature the same exceptional customer service and a personalized shopping experience that Cocomelody is known for. In addition, each location will offer a unique range of wedding dresses, bridesmaid dresses, and bridal accessories that cater to the specific tastes and preferences of the local community.

The ambiance of Cocomelody's new stores is designed to provide a chic and sophisticated shopping experience with a "Sex and the City" feel. The stores feature luxurious decor, comfortable seating areas, and plenty of natural light to showcase the dresses. The overall feel is designed to create a relaxed and enjoyable environment for brides-to-be and their loved ones.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our presence in San Francisco and San Diego," said David Chen, CEO of Cocomelody. "Our goal is to provide brides with an unforgettable shopping experience that helps them find the perfect dress for their special day. With these two new stores opening, we look forward to serving even more customers and helping them create memories that will last a lifetime."

To celebrate the grand openings, Cocomelody Bridal Boutique is offering a $100 gift voucher for the first 100 clients who make a booking to either of the new store locations. The voucher can be used towards the purchase of a wedding dress or bridal accessories in-store or online.

For more information about Cocomelody Bridal Boutique and the new store locations, please visit https://www.cocomelody.com

ABOUT COCOMELODY - BRIDAL BOUTIQUE

Cocomelody Bridal Boutique is a leading retailer of wedding dresses and bridal accessories. With over 18 years of experience in the industry, Cocomelody is committed to providing brides with exceptional customer service and a personalized shopping experience. In addition to offering a wide range of designer dresses, Cocomelody also carries exclusive collections that cater to the latest bridal trends and styles. The flagship store in Los Angeles has been a thriving destination for brides-to-be from all over the world.

