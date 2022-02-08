U.S. markets open in 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,467.75
    -8.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,010.00
    +41.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,504.25
    -55.50 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,004.90
    -2.40 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.72
    -1.60 (-1.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.10
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.02
    -0.06 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1413
    -0.0033 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9540
    +0.0380 (+1.98%)
     

  • Vix

    22.98
    -0.24 (-1.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3539
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4370
    +0.3570 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,568.95
    +746.57 (+1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,008.79
    +12.03 (+1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.88
    +7.41 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,284.52
    +35.65 (+0.13%)
     

Cocomels Expands Fan-Favorite Line with New <1g Sugar Chocolate-Covered Sea Salt and Crispy Bites

·2 min read

Candy Loving Consumers Can Enjoy Perfectly Poppable Sweet Snacks With Less Sugar

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cocomels, masterminds behind the original coconut milk caramel, is expanding their fan-favorite <1g sugar line and launching new <1g Sugar Chocolate-Covered Sea Salt and Crispy Bites with less than 1g of sugar and 100 calories per serving, isn't that sweet?

New <1g Sugar Chocolate-Covered Sea Salt and Crispy Bites are free from dairy, gluten, corn syrup, cholesterol, and artificial ingredients. Cocomels new bites are made with high-quality 60% dark chocolate sweetened with an all-natural sugar alternative, allulose. Cocomels new bites are vegan and keto-friendly, and free from sugar alcohols and palm oil. With a hint of sea salt to balance the coconut milk caramel, <1g Sugar Chocolate-Covered Sea Salt Bites are a sweet and salty lovers' dream. The <1g Sugar Chocolate-Covered Crispy Bites feature smooth coconut milk caramel, rolled in a thick coat of 60% dark chocolate and crisped quinoa for a satisfying crunch in every bite.

"With a commitment to never compromise on taste while offering sugar-reducing consumers indescribably delicious Cocomels, we developed our new <1g Sugar Chocolate-Covered Sea Salt and Crispy Bites to help satisfy everyone's sweet tooth," says JJ Rademaekers, Chief Candyman and Founder of Cocomels. "We pride ourselves on using high-quality ingredients, like our vegan, low-sugar coconut milk caramel and chocolate sweetened with all-natural allulose so consumers can enjoy a great tasting sweet treat without the high-sugar intake."

<1g Sugar Chocolate-Covered Sea Salt and Crispy Bites will be sold online via the Cocomels website, Amazon, and Sprouts Farmers Market stores for an MSRP of $5.99 with expansion to other retailers in 2022. For more information on Cocomels, visit www.cocomels.com.

About Cocomels
Cocomels® – a brand of Madhava, Ltd. - is based in Boulder, CO. Cocomels are a line of innovative, indescribably delicious, mindfully crafted confections made using simple, high-quality ingredients. As the originator of the coconut milk caramel, Cocomels strives to deliver unexpected moments of joy to all. Award-winning Cocomels are made with premium organic coconut milk to create deliciously smooth and creamy caramels, crafted without dairy. That's why Cocomels is pronounced CAN-DY, not CAN'T-DY! Cocomels is available at retailers nationwide and online at www.cocomels.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS
Jill Wong / Amanda Cerda
(213) 317-3448
329126@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cocomels-expands-fan-favorite-line-with-new-1g-sugar-chocolate-covered-sea-salt-and-crispy-bites-301477268.html

SOURCE Cocomels

Recommended Stories

  • Are Mushrooms Good for You?

    These edible fungi supply a surprising array of nutrientsBy Stephanie ClarkeWhether it’s due to their rich, savory flavor or claims about their potential healing properties, mushrooms are having ...

  • These meatloaf recipes are a bit of paradise by the stovetop lights

    Now that I’m an adult, meatloaf is one of my go-to recipes, and Meat Loaf is one of my go-to rockers. Give them both a try this week.

  • Hong Kong residents raid supermarket shelves as COVID surge disrupts supplies

    Hong Kong residents crowded supermarkets and neighbourhood fresh food markets on Monday to stock up on vegetables, noodles and other necessities after a record number of COVID-19 infections in the city and transport disruptions at the border with mainland China. Several drivers have been forced to isolate but overall fresh food supplies “remained stable”, despite a drop in supply of vegetables to certain markets, it said on Sunday. At a fresh food market in Tin Shui Wai, in the city's northern New Territories, vendors said there would be no vegetables in coming days, prompting customers to buy up produce.

  • Fast Foodies: Chris Jericho Throws Pancakes At The Chefs

    Wrestling legend and "Le Champion" Chris Jericho puts both the smack and the snack down on the competition when bringing his favorite fast-food breakfast.

  • Super Bowl food to-go: Here's where to get pizza, wings and more

    Here are a few of our favorite spots that are ready to help you feed the crowd on Super Bowl Sunday.

  • Ginger chili chicken wings for the big game

    Gail Simmons, co-host of The Good Dish, joins Good Day DC to share her ginger chili chicken wing recipe that you can make for Super Bowl Sunday.

  • Misprinted Starbucks Cups Confirm Nothing Is as It Should Be

    Coffee drinkers are pretty serious about their caffeine supplier, but the community doesn’t mind taking a few jabs at Starbucks when the opportunity presents itself. The most recent cause for teasing is inside-out coffee cups going viral on TikTok.

  • You Can Finally Order a Chicken Sandwich Big Enough to Snuggle

    KFC's massive $99 sandwich is now available from Pillow Pets.

  • Lovina's Amish Kitchen: Taking time to visit sisters

    Lovina's Amish Kitchen: Taking time to visit sisters

  • The New Lucky Charms Pancake Mix Combines Your Two Favorite Carbs in One Bite

    Breakfast has a whole lot of potential, thanks to Betty Crocker's new Lucky Charms Complete Marshmallow Pancake Kit. It comes with mix and cereal topping to create a carb-filled bite.

  • Grilled Korean Style Short Ribs

    In 2018, Food & Wine named this recipe one of our 40 best.

  • After years as a farmers market fixture, The Bread Chic opens Olive Street bakery

    From the cottage foods act to her own cozy brick-and-mortar Old Town bakery, Christie Rich is on the rise in Fort Collins.

  • 5 Caffeine-Free Hot Drinks That Are Great Alternatives to Coffee

    Whether you’re looking to cut back on coffee or just want to shake up your morning routine (variety is the spice of life, after all), here are five caffeine-free alternatives to your usual cup of joe that...

  • For food lovers, Valentine’s Day is a time for indulgences

    Pandemic Valentine’s Day No. 2… are we having fun yet? If a high-end steak dinner is your dream Valentine’s Day meal, bring it on home. McLoons Lobster Shack in Maine has a Valentine’s Day package for two that includes clam chowder, two lobster rolls and a heart-shaped blueberry bread pudding.

  • Your Daily FoodScope for February 07, 2022

    Do you often find yourself wondering what food to cook, how to cook it, and even that dreaded question—how much of it? It’s a daily struggle for all of us, but need not be with our food horoscope. Satisfaction is only a click away!

  • Reverse Your Biological Age in the Kitchen?

    Can you age in reverse? Dr. Kara Fitzgerald joins us with science-backed ways to turn back the clock. Our biological age is how fast we are aging physically. Find out what foods she calls longevity foods and what swaps she recommends you make for longer life. Test your biological age! The Healthy No-Bake Dessert That Promotes Longevity

  • Taco Bell Discovers Elusive Fourth Doritos Locos Taco Flavor

    Taco Bell has a real knack for putting out some pretty fun limited-time-only products, and this week, it’s releasing a new version of its cult classic, the Doritos Locos Taco. This one is, get ready: a Flamin’ Hot Ranch Doritos Locos Taco. I know some die-hard Cool Ranch Doritos fans (like in our office), so I’m sure there’s at least a few of you who will get excited about this news, sent to The Takeout via press release.

  • Our 12 Best Tomato Soup Recipes

    You'll love recipes like our Tomato Soup with Grilled Cheese Croutons and Easy Tomato Gazpacho made with fresh or canned tomatoes, so you can enjoy these flavors throughout the year. If you're a fan of the classic dipping duo of toasty grilled cheese and tomato soup then you'll want to try this combo: cheese-filled pasta floating in an earthy tomato base gives you that same craveable carb-and-creamy mashup, without all the crumbs. This family-friendly tomato tortellini soup is popular with kids, but adults will love it too--both its flavor and the fact that it requires less than 30 minutes of active time to prepare.

  • New Berlin Brewing in North Canton to specialize in German food, local history

    A North Canton native with a love for German food and great beer is opening New Berlin Brewing Co. this summer.

  • Illinois farms gain new options to sell foods directly

    Previously limited to selling at farmers markets, farms and home bakers may now sell at fairs, festivals and pop-up event