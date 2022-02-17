U.S. markets open in 4 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,447.25
    -22.75 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,692.00
    -159.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,507.75
    -92.25 (-0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,063.70
    -13.80 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.62
    -2.04 (-2.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.50
    +15.00 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    23.69
    +0.09 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1371
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.70
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3610
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1190
    -0.3330 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,299.80
    -653.52 (-1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    996.96
    -17.43 (-1.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.43
    -45.35 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     

The coconut oil market is estimated to be valued at USD 5.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 7.4 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 5.5%

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

in terms of value. Increase in awareness regarding the various benefits of coconut oil compared to its synthetic counterparts has resulted in an upsurge in the demand for coconut oil over the past few years.

New York, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Coconut Oil Market by Product Type, Source, Application, Nature and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229819/?utm_source=GNW
This is attributed to the increase in awareness of consumers regarding the risks associated with products containing harsh chemicals, and preservatives. Major market players have been investing significantly in R&D to boost the production to cater to the changing consumer preferences.

By product type, the virgin segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.
Based on product type, the virgin segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.Virgin coconut oil has more aroma and taste of the coconut compared to RBD oil.

It has many advantages, which include the health benefits from the retained vitamins and antioxidants, the antimicrobial and antiviral activity from the lauric acid components, and its easy digestibility due to the presence of medium-chain fatty acids (MCFA).
• By source, the wet segment is estimated to grow at higher CAGR.

The wet process involves the use of raw coconut instead of dried copra.The coconut’s protein content produces an oil and water emulsion, which leads to a process of separating the emulsion to collect only the oil.

This process uses techniques such as centrifuges or pre-treatments that apply cold, heat, acids, salts, enzymes, electrolysis, shock waves, or steam distillation.Sometimes, there is a combination of these processes.

The wet coconut source is used to manufacture virgin coconut oil, which is widely used in cosmeceutical products.
• By application, the cosmeceutical segment is forecasted to account for the second-largest market share.

Coconut oil has a wide range of applications in cosmetics & personal care products.RBD coconut oil is particularly used in manufacturing soaps as it helps in better lathering.

It is a great ingredient to add hardness to soap bars.Coconut oil is used as a replacement for mineral oil in moisturizers and it also has antiseptic effects.

Virgin coconut oil has been widely used for the preparation of hair oil.It hydrates and softens the hair.

The presence of fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals in the VCO nourish and restore the hair naturally.
• By nature, the organic segment is anticipated to grow at higher CAGR during the review period.

Due to the increasing demand for organic products worldwide, the demand for organic coconut oil is also increasing.This drives the growth of the organic coconut oil segment.

Key players operating in the coconut oil market are also supporting farmers to grow coconuts organically by providing proper knowledge and helping them get certified for their produce.

The European region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
There is increasing awareness among consumers in the UK regarding the health and environmental benefits of clean label products.The increasing concern regarding the use of ingredients in food & beverage products, coupled with rising health awareness, has led the consumers to demand more natural and organic food products.

The European market for virgin coconut oil has grown significantly over the last few years.This is mainly because of growing consumer attention to healthier diets.

Initially, virgin coconut oil was only available at health shops.Virgin coconut oil has become popular in mainstream supermarkets, and its industrial applications are growing.

The drive toward cleaner labels—meaning fewer and more recognizable ingredients—has been the food industry megatrend of the past decade.
The coconut oil market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW (Middle East and Africa).

Break-up of Primaries
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 25% and Tier 3 – 45%
• By Designation: Manager- 25%, CXOs– 40%, and Executives – 35%
• By Region: Asia Pacific – 40%, Europe - 30%, North America- 16%, and RoW- 14%

Leading players profiled in this report include the following:
• Cargill Incorporated (US)
• ADM (US)
• Bunge Limited (US)
• Mangga Dua (Indonesia)
• Greenville Agro Corporation (Philippines)
• Royce Food Corporation (Philippines)
• Novel Nutrients Pvt. Ltd. (India)
• Aromaax International (India)
• Adams Group (US)
• Connoils LLC (US)
• Tantuco Enterprises, Inc. (Philippines)
• Celebes Coconut Corporation (Philippines)
• CIIF OMG (Philippines)
• Aluan (Indonesia)
• Sun Bionaturals Private Ltd (India)
• Bo International (India)
• Shree Western G & C Ind. (India)
• Rmayra Naturals (India)
• Jiangxi Planty Manor Health Industry Co., Ltd. (China)
• Hancole (Philippines)

Research Coverage
This report segments the coconut oil market on the basis of source, nature, product type, application, extraction type, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, pricing insights, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the coconut oil market, high-growth regions, countries, industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Reasons to buy this report
• To get a comprehensive overview of the coconut oil market
• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolio details, and the key strategies adopted by them
• To gain insights about the major countries/regions, in which the coconut oil market is flourishing
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229819/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Here comes $7 gas prices, warns oil strategist in dire outlook

    Start saving up those pennies because gas prices could spike real soon, warns one veteran oil strategist.

  • Chinese businessman Guo Wengui files for bankruptcy in U.S. court

    Guo listed assets in the range of $50,001 to $100,000 in the bankruptcy filing, and liabilities between $100 million and $500 million. Among the list of creditors who have claims against Guo, he listed Pacific Alliance Asia Opportunity fund as the one with the largest claim of about $254 million.

  • Charlie Munger: We are never going back to a five-day work week in the office

    Even as COVD restrictions ease across the U.S. and employers call on workers to resume in-person workdays, famed investor Charlie Munger thinks white-collar employees will ever return to in-person work full-time again.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Why Boeing Flew Higher Today

    Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) gained nearly 5% on Tuesday after the aerospace giant got news about its 787 Dreamliner from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Boeing is going to have to comply with new rules, but it should lead to deliveries resuming in the months to come. Boeing's commercial operations have had a rough couple of years, impacted first by an 18-month grounding of its 737 MAX following a pair of fatal crashes and more recently by airline cost-cutting due to the pandemic.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: This Is What Berkshire Hathaway Bought And Sold In Q4

    Berkshire Hathaway bought Activision Blizzard before Microsoft swooped in. Not all "Warren Buffett stocks" are actually his picks.

  • Munger on tech antitrust: ‘I want big, strong American companies’

    Daily Journal Chairman and Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger discusses&nbsp;U.S. Big Tech companies and potential antitrust enforcement.

  • How the Canadian trucker blockade is straining the auto industry: Expert

    After six days, truckers protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates have ended a blockade at the busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing. Although the blockade at Ambassador Bridge may be over, Bernard Swiecki, research director at the Center for Automotive Research (CAR), believes that it may have significant implications for supply chains and the auto industry.

  • Ford picks a lead contractor for its Kentucky battery plant project — but it's looking for more

    Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) has picked a contractor to lead the construction of twin electric vehicle battery production plants in Kentucky. Barton Malow, a Southfield, Michigan-based contractor with automotive industry expertise, will lead the project, according to Greg Christensen, electrical vehicle footprint director at Ford. It has also tapped Gray Construction, out of Lexington, Kentucky, as a partner on the project and it's looking for more local contractors as the project moves forward.

  • Ford Reconsiders an Important Strategic Decision

    Auto giant Ford could restart production of cars in India less than six months after saying it would cease all vehicle manufacturing there.

  • Monster Beverage in merger talks with Constellation Brands

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss whether Constellation Brands will acquire Monster Beverage.

  • Amazon Strikes Agreement With Visa on Payment Fees

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. has agreed to accept Visa Inc.’s cards across its global network, settling a feud that threatened to damage the financial giant’s business and disrupt e-commerce payments.Most Read from BloombergHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What

  • The silly way to cut gasoline prices

    Democrats pushing for a gas-tax holiday know it won't pass, and probably wouldn't work if it did.

  • Here's What Employers Are Willing to Do to Keep Workers

    Better retirement plan matching contributions, easier vesting requirements and withdrawal options? There's never been a better time to be a worker who wants to save for the future.

  • Highest U.S. Crude Spreads in Years Signal Tight Summer Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. oil futures market is increasingly signaling that summer won’t bring any relief to surging energy prices. Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Elon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxThe most telling sign is the spread between oil prices for d

  • California’s Largest Battery Storage Shut Down by Smoke, Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Vistra Corp. was once again forced to shut down part of California’s biggest battery storage system after some components malfunctioned. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdatePutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackU.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian PropagandaThe company took offline its 100-megawat

  • Need more money in retirement? Try a part-time job

    Not everyone has had the chance to save enough for retirement, or they may have plenty of money but find themselves bored—a part-time job can help in either of those instances. Retirement tip of the week: If you’re worried you’re taking too much money out of your retirement accounts, or you’re looking to amplify what you’ve already saved, consider taking on a part-time job or gig work to generate extra cash flow. A job in retirement, even if it’s only for a few hours a week, can bring retirees plenty of perks.

  • U.S. Steel Stock Strength Rating Ascending Amid Huge Sales, Profit Growth

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for U.S. Steel shows improving technical performance. Will it continue?

  • Chipotle signals avocado crisis as prices skyrocket and Mexico’s president speaks out

    We already know that guac is extra, but it could soon be extinct.

  • Intel Pays Up for Foundry Expertise

    For anyone doubting Intel’s ambitions to make chips for others, the company’s acquisition of Tower Semiconductor should lay their doubts to rest.