U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,721.48
    +26.32 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,704.71
    +280.90 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,801.11
    +120.60 (+1.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,743.59
    +17.84 (+1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.81
    +2.26 (+2.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,645.10
    +10.90 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    18.80
    +0.44 (+2.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9822
    +0.0045 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1400
    +0.0130 (+0.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1308
    +0.0087 (+0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.7850
    -0.0300 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,276.73
    +78.98 (+0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.18
    +5.78 (+1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,947.85
    +22.86 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

Coconut Oil Market Size is Anticipated to Reach $7.4 billion by 2027 Says MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·4 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Rise in Demand For Coconut Oil in The Food & Beverage and Cosmeceutical Industries to Drive the Global Market

Chicago, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Coconut Oil Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 5.7 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 7.4 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 5.5%, in terms of value. The Increasing demand of natural ingredients in the food and cosmeceutical industry to drive the coconut oil market.

Coconut oil is a source of many oleochemicals such as fatty acids, methyl esters, and fatty alcohol. For cooking and toiletry purposes, it is commonly used in the form of filtered coconut oil. Virgin coconut oil, which is high-quality oil, is prepared from the milk extracted from the raw kernel. This type of coconut oil is most suitable as a massage oil for babies.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=78320975

Pharmaceutical market is a relatively untapped and small market in comparison to other non-food applications and the rapidly growing food & beverage market.

Coconut oil is used as one of the components of cosmetic ingredients, majorly as a smoothening agent and as a source of smooth skin and to improve the dryness of skin and hairs. Companies are focusing on the development of extraction and processing of coconut oil to discover new beauty applications. Coconuts are the primary source of coconut oil. Coconut oil in food and beverages acts as a cooking oil replacer to enhance the flavor. It is a source of carbohydrates, which helps in improving digestibility.

Increasing use of Coconut oil in bakery products

Coconut oil is gaining popularity in the US due to several health benefits offered by it; it helps in reducing weight, strengthening the immune system, preventing heart disease, and staving off dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. In the food industry, coconut oil is used extensively in baked products, processed foods, and infant formulas. The use of organic coconut oil in the bakery coupled with the increasing growth of the bakery industry is projected to propel the demand for coconut oil.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Coconut Oil Market”

159 - Tables
38 - Figures
178 - Pages

Based on nature, the organic segment is projected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period

Organic farming of coconut allows the use of organic fertilizers such as compost manure, farmyard manure, fish meal, blood meal, neem cake, groundnut cake, and bone meal. Different countries have different sets of rules to be followed to get coconuts certified as organic produce. Due to the increasing demand for organic products worldwide, the demand for organic coconut oil is also increasing.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=78320975

The Asia Pacific coconut oil market is valued at USD 3.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific coconut oil market is projected to witness significant growth due to the presence of several players in the region. The Asia Pacific region is one of the major coconut oils producing regions. It is driven by the robust growth of the food, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries, which has supported the industry to gain acceleration in this market.

Key Players:

The key players in this market include Tate & Lyle (UK), Emsland (Germany), Ingredion Incorporated (US), and Avebe (Netherlands).

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Fats & Oils Market by Type (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Soybean, Rapeseed, Sunflower, and Olive), Fats (Butter, Tallow, and Lard)), Application (Food and Industrial), Source (Vegetables and Animals), Form, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Oilseeds Market by Type (Soybean, Rapeseed, Sunflower, Cottonseed, Groundnut, Copra, Palm Kernel), Category (Conventional and Genetically Modified), Application (Oilseed Meal and Vegetable Oils), and Region-Global Forecast to 2025

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Snatch Apple's Crown

    You never get bored with Elon Musk, people in business circles tend to say. The whimsical and charismatic CEO of Tesla has completely rewritten all the practice manuals in business. It is in view of this context that we must understand his animosity towards Apple , the Cupertino, California-based tech giant.

  • Exxon Mobil Goes From Break Down to Break Out

    New lows for the move down in crude oil futures could generate further long liquidation in energy names despite longer-term bullish trends. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line made a shallow dip in September telling us that there was some pick up in aggressive selling but now the OBV line is close to a new high. The OBV line shows a long-term bullish uptrend.

  • 3 takeaways from Biden's latest oil reserves release

    On Tuesday, President Biden announced the U.S. will release an additional 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in December in an effort to lower the price of gas at the pump.

  • Oil Rises as China Considers Easing Quarantine Rules

    Crude prices picked up even after President Joe Biden announced the release of more reserves from strategic stockpiles.

  • Biden Scolds Oil Producers on Buybacks as Ukraine War Rages

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said US oil producers shouldn’t be returning record profits to shareholders via higher stock buybacks and dividends while Russia wages war in Ukraine, stepping up his administration’s criticism of the energy industry and its role in high gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special M

  • Union Pacific cuts volume growth forecast as worker shortage weighs

    The company also lowered its forecast for 2022 operating ratio, a key profitability metric for railroads, to around 60% from around 58%, in part due to a new tentative labor deal with unions. Shares of the railroad operator, which connects West Coast ports to key terminals such as Chicago, were down about 3% before the bell. The railroad industry has come under severe criticism from shippers and the U.S. Surface Transportation Board for cutting staffing levels to the bone in pursuit of a leaner operating model, which has left it struggling to fulfil demand.

  • Biden’s tacit endorsement of fossil fuels

    A little-noticed move to repurchase oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve could get drillers to produce more.

  • Why Oil Stocks Are Surprisingly Rallying Today

    Oil prices are rising today. West Texas Intermediate, the leading U.S. oil price benchmark, closed up 3% to top $85 a barrel. Several notable names moved higher on the day, including Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Transocean (NYSE: RIG), and Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB).

  • TheStreet's Market Open: UK PM Resigns, Tesla Slumps on Earnings - Watch Live

    Here's what to watch during Thursday trading following the resignation of U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss and disappointing earnings from Tesla.

  • Spirit Airlines shareholders approve sale to JetBlue

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Spirit Airlines shareholders accepting a $3.8 billion buyout from JetBlue.

  • 11 Best Metal Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 11 best metal stocks to invest in. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the metals sector, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Metal Stocks to Invest In. Metals and precious metals have been on the rise as far as […]

  • 10 Oil Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten oil stocks that are too cheap to ignore. To jump straight to the top five stocks in this list, head on over to 5 Oil Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. At a time when the global economy is under severe strain due […]

  • International company plans $400M electric battery factory in St. Louis

    The new 120,000-square-foot manufacturing facility will add 150 high-paying union and professional jobs, the company said. Here's where it's going.

  • Factbox-Europe's alternatives if Russia shuts off gas supply

    Unexplained damage to the Nord Stream pipelines that run under the Baltic Sea have dashed hopes that Russian gas flow to Germany will resume anytime soon. Nord Stream 1 had been idle since the end of August for maintenance work, prompting concerns about supply to Europe if the outage was extended. It has also cut off supply to several European countries such as Bulgaria, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands and Poland, and reduced flows via other pipelines since launching what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway closes $11.6 billion purchase of Alleghany insurance group

    Warren Buffett's company completed its largest acquisition in years Wednesday with its $11.6 billion purchase of the Alleghany insurance conglomerate.

  • US Chipmakers Will Reap Rewards From Chips Act

    The amount of chips used in devices and automobiles will increase exponentially over the next several years.

  • These 2 Stocks Are Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in an S&P 500 and Nasdaq Bear Market

    Investors have become increasingly pessimistic over the past year, worried that runaway inflation would cause the economy to sink into a recession. The S&P 500 is now down 23% from its high, and the Nasdaq Composite is down 34%, putting both indexes in a bear market. E-commerce leaders Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) have seen their share prices fall sharply.

  • Biden Release of More Oil From Reserve Has Little Impact on Prices

    The White House said on Wednesday that another 15 million barrels of oil from the emergency reserve will be sold to combat volatility in crude oil and gasoline prices. "With my announcement today, we're going to continue to stabilize markets and decrease the prices at a time when the actions of other countries have caused such volatility," President Joe Biden said at a White House event. The decision to release more oil was made about two weeks after OPEC agreed to a cut in the production of oil globally and took Russia's side.

  • Europe’s Gas Stores Are Almost Full. But There’s a Catch

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe has worked hard to fill up natural gas reserves for the winter, but the inconvenient truth is that national governments have little to no control over those supplies. Most Read from BloombergWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound TravelersTruss’s Government on Brink as Tories Agitate for Her to GoA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcom

  • 10 Best Telecom Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best telecom dividend stocks to buy for 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of the telecom sector and its outlook, and go directly to read 5 Best Telecom Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022. The telecommunications sector is one of the most diversified industries, operating in satellite communications, […]