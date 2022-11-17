U.S. markets close in 4 hours 45 minutes

The Coconut Water Market is expected to grow by $2.46 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 22.27% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Coconut Water Market in US 2022-2026. The analyst has been monitoring the coconut water market in US and it is poised to grow by $2. 46 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 22. 27% during the forecast period.

New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Coconut Water Market in US 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04944892/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the coconut water market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits of coconut water, the demand for gluten-free food and beverages, and the increasing usage of coconut water as a natural sports drink.
The coconut water market in US analysis includes the application and product segments.

The coconut water market in US is segmented as below:
By Application
• Flavored coconut water
• Plain coconut water

By Product
• Sweetened coconut water
• Unsweetened coconut water

This study identifies the increasing number of private label brands as one of the prime reasons driving the coconut water market growth in US during the next few years. Also, the growing preference for online shopping and growing demand for packaged sparkling coconut water will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the coconut water market in US covers the following areas:
• Coconut water market sizing
• Coconut water market forecast
• Coconut water market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading coconut water market vendors in US that include Amazon.com Inc., Amy and Brian Naturals, Blue Monkey Collection, Boho Chax, C2O Coconut Water, Celebes Coconut Corp., CMG Partners Inc., Edward and Sons Trading Co., Equator Beverage Co, Goya Foods Inc., Harmless Harvest Inc., Iberia Foods Corp., iTi Tropicals Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., LQC Inc, OSena, PepsiCo Inc., Taste Nirvana International Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., and ZICO Rising Inc. Also, the coconut water market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04944892/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


