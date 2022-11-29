Coconut Water Market Size in the US to Grow by USD 2.46 Billion: Market Segmentation by Product and Flavor - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The coconut water market size in the US report is a comprehensive research that provides in-depth qualitative and quantitative intelligence. Technavio's analysts estimate a market share growth of USD 2.46 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 22.27%. Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Amazon.com Inc., Amy and Brian Naturals, Blue Monkey Collection, Boho Chax, C2O Coconut Water, Celebes Coconut Corp., CMG Partners Inc., Edward and Sons Trading Co., Equator Beverage Co, Goya Foods Inc., Harmless Harvest Inc., Iberia Foods Corp., iTi Tropicals Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., LQC Inc, OSena, PepsiCo Inc., Taste Nirvana International Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., and ZICO Rising IncH. This research report aims to capture and analyze the trends, drivers, and challenges that are evolving in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Coconut Water Market in US

Coconut Water Market in the US: Vendor Analysis

The coconut water market in the US is fragmented owing to the presence of numerous regional and international vendors. Market vendors compete based on price points, retail presence, and product quality. A rise in the prevalence of omnichannel retailing is a major driver shaping the market, as this channel plays a vital role in ensuring that the product gets maximum visibility. New vendors can sell their products through e-commerce websites. Labeling also plays a crucial role in developing a company's image and brand within the market. These factors will positively impact market growth during the forecast period.

Key Offerings of Major Vendors

Amy and Brian Naturals: The company offers coconut water with pulp.

C2O Coconut Water: The company offers coconut water with pulp, lemon lime, and matcha.

Celebes Coconut Corp.: The company offers coconut water and organic coconut water.

iTi Tropicals Inc: The company offers coconut water and coconut water concentrate.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.: The company offers coconut water through its subsidiary Vita Coco.

Coconut Water Market in the US: Segmentation Analysis

By product

By flavor

The report provides insights on the following aspects:

What is the size of the coconut water market in the US?

What will be the size of the coconut water market in the US in 2026?

What factors affect competition in the coconut water market in the US?

How has the market performed in the last five years?

What are the key segments of the coconut water market in the US?

The coconut water market in the US report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers, market limitations, and future prospects.

Coconut Water Market in US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.27% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.9 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Amy and Brian Naturals, Blue Monkey Collection, Boho Chax, C2O Coconut Water, Celebes Coconut Corp., CMG Partners Inc., Edward and Sons Trading Co., Equator Beverage Co, Goya Foods Inc., Harmless Harvest Inc., Iberia Foods Corp., iTi Tropicals Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., LQC Inc, OSena, PepsiCo Inc., Taste Nirvana International Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., and ZICO Rising Inc Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Flavor

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Flavor

5.3 Flavored coconut water - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Plain coconut water - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Flavor

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Sweetened coconut water - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Unsweetened coconut water - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amy and Brian Naturals

10.4 C2O Coconut Water

10.5 Celebes Coconut Corp.

10.6 Equator Beverage Co

10.7 Harmless Harvest Inc.

10.8 iTi Tropicals Inc

10.9 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

10.10 PepsiCo Inc.

10.11 Taste Nirvana International Inc.

10.12 ZICO Rising Inc

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

