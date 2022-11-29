U.S. markets open in 2 hours 45 minutes

Coconut Water Market Size in the US to Grow by USD 2.46 Billion: Market Segmentation by Product and Flavor - Technavio

·11 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The coconut water market size in the US report is a comprehensive research that provides in-depth qualitative and quantitative intelligence. Technavio's analysts estimate a market share growth of USD 2.46 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 22.27%. Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Amazon.com Inc., Amy and Brian Naturals, Blue Monkey Collection, Boho Chax, C2O Coconut Water, Celebes Coconut Corp., CMG Partners Inc., Edward and Sons Trading Co., Equator Beverage Co, Goya Foods Inc., Harmless Harvest Inc., Iberia Foods Corp., iTi Tropicals Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., LQC Inc, OSena, PepsiCo Inc., Taste Nirvana International Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., and ZICO Rising IncH. This research report aims to capture and analyze the trends, drivers, and challenges that are evolving in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Coconut Water Market in US

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report. Request a Free Sample Report!

Coconut Water Market in the US: Vendor Analysis

The coconut water market in the US is fragmented owing to the presence of numerous regional and international vendors. Market vendors compete based on price points, retail presence, and product quality. A rise in the prevalence of omnichannel retailing is a major driver shaping the market, as this channel plays a vital role in ensuring that the product gets maximum visibility. New vendors can sell their products through e-commerce websites. Labeling also plays a crucial role in developing a company's image and brand within the market. These factors will positively impact market growth during the forecast period.

Key Offerings of Major Vendors

  • Amy and Brian Naturals: The company offers coconut water with pulp.

  • C2O Coconut Water: The company offers coconut water with pulp, lemon lime, and matcha.

  • Celebes Coconut Corp.: The company offers coconut water and organic coconut water.

  • iTi Tropicals Inc: The company offers coconut water and coconut water concentrate.

  • Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.: The company offers coconut water through its subsidiary Vita Coco.

To obtain insights on vendors and their product offerings, download a free sample report.

Coconut Water Market in the US: Segmentation Analysis

  • By product

  • By flavor

For insights on various market segments, get a free sample report.

The report provides insights on the following aspects:

  • What is the size of the coconut water market in the US?

  • What will be the size of the coconut water market in the US in 2026?

  • What factors affect competition in the coconut water market in the US?

  • How has the market performed in the last five years?

  • What are the key segments of the coconut water market in the US?

The coconut water market in the US report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers, market limitations, and future prospects.

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to your strategies

  • Analyze your competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Related Reports:
Virgin Coconut Oil Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers virgin coconut oil market segmentation by application (organic and conventional) and geographic (APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Coconut Sugar Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers coconut sugar market segmentation by product (organic coconut sugar and inorganic coconut sugar) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Coconut Water Market in US Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.27%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.46 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

21.9

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Companies profiled

Amazon.com Inc., Amy and Brian Naturals, Blue Monkey Collection, Boho Chax, C2O Coconut Water, Celebes Coconut Corp., CMG Partners Inc., Edward and Sons Trading Co., Equator Beverage Co, Goya Foods Inc., Harmless Harvest Inc., Iberia Foods Corp., iTi Tropicals Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., LQC Inc, OSena, PepsiCo Inc., Taste Nirvana International Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., and ZICO Rising Inc

Market Dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Flavor

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Flavor

  • 5.3 Flavored coconut water - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Plain coconut water - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Flavor

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Sweetened coconut water - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Unsweetened coconut water - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Amy and Brian Naturals

  • 10.4 C2O Coconut Water

  • 10.5 Celebes Coconut Corp.

  • 10.6 Equator Beverage Co

  • 10.7 Harmless Harvest Inc.

  • 10.8 iTi Tropicals Inc

  • 10.9 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

  • 10.10 PepsiCo Inc.

  • 10.11 Taste Nirvana International Inc.

  • 10.12 ZICO Rising Inc

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

