Coconut Water Market in the US | Analysing Growth in Packaged Foods & Meats Industry | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Coconut Water Market in US by Product, Distribution Channel, and Flavor - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio's latest research report on the Coconut Water Market In US offers a comprehensive analysis on new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses.

The coconut water market in the US is estimated to grow by USD 2.01 billion during 2021-2025, growing at a CAGR of over 22%.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the health benefits of coconut water and product launches. However, natural calamities and adverse climatic conditions will hinder growth.

The increasing investments in the market will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the rising competition from substitutes is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

The coconut water market in the US report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including All Market Inc., Amy & Brian Naturals, C2O Pure Coconut Water LLC, Harmless Harvest Inc., iTi Tropicals Inc., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., MOJO Organics Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Taste Nirvana International Inc., and The Coca Cola Co.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By product, the market is classified into sweetened coconut water and unsweetened coconut water. The growth contribution from the sweetened coconut water segment will be maximum during the forecast period.

  • By distribution channel, the market is analyzed across segments such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and others. Maximum growth is expected to come from the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Sweetened coconut water - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Unsweetened coconut water - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

  • Convenience Store

  • Specialty stores

  • Others

Market Segmentation by Flavor

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Flavor

  • Flavored coconut water - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Plain coconut water - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Flavor

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • All Market Inc.

  • Amy & Brian Naturals

  • C2O Pure Coconut Water LLC

  • Harmless Harvest Inc.

  • iTi Tropicals Inc.

  • Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

  • MOJO Organics Inc.

  • PepsiCo Inc.

  • Taste Nirvana International Inc.

  • The Coca Cola Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/coconut-water-market-in-us-industry-analysis

