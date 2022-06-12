'Limbo' lead designer's next project is the cosmic adventure 'Cocoon'

Jeppe Carlsen's new game has a distinctly different vibe than his previous releases. As the lead gameplay designer of Limbo and Inside, Carlsen is known for building spooky side-scrollers with morbid visuals, but his latest original project features a bug-like explorer in a mysterious, neon-speckled planet system.

The main character resembles an anthropomorphic firefly as it picks up orbs and uses them to traverse the environment, leaping among worlds and exploring ancient alien technology.

"Each world exists within an orb that you can carry on your back," Cocoon's description reads. "Wrap your head around the core mechanic of leaping between worlds — and combine, manipulate, and rearrange them to solve intricate puzzles."

It's not all light and airy, though — Cocoon features a large, overwhelming world and plenty of shadowy areas, much like Limbo and Inside.

Cocoon is due to hit Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, Game Pass, Steam and Switch in the first half of 2023. It's published by Annapurna Interactive and in development at Carlsen's studio, Geometric Interactive.