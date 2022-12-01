U.S. markets closed

Cocrystal Pharma Highlights Progress with CC-42344 as a Potential Oral Treatment for Pandemic and Seasonal Influenza A at the World Antiviral Congress 2022

Affirms plans to report topline Phase 1 results in 2022 and to initiate Phase 2a influenza human challenge trial in 2023

BOTHELL, Wash., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP) announces that progress with CC-42344 for the treatment of pandemic and seasonal influenza A from its Phase 1 study was presented today at the World Antiviral Congress 2022 underway in San Diego. The presentation, “Novel Broad-Spectrum Influenza A PB2 Inhibitor: Clinical Update,” was delivered by Cocrystal President and co-interim CEO Sam Lee, PhD and the slides are available here.

“We appreciate the opportunity to present our antiviral drug discovery platform technology and favorable interim Phase 1 data,” said Dr. Lee. “Seasonal and pandemic influenza A continue to be major global health threats, especially given the potential for resistance against approved antivirals. Our presentation highlights potential clinical benefits for the treatment of pandemic influenza and the advantages of the oral influenza antiviral CC-42344 drug, which targets the PB2 protein of the influenza polymerase complex. We believe this novel mechanism of action holds promise against all significant influenza A strains including bird flu, while also having a high barrier to resistance. Our assessment to date also indicates that CC-42344 will have a strong synergistic effect when used with approved antivirals.”

In November 2022 Cocrystal reported that orally administered CC-42344 showed a favorable safety profile in both the single- and multiple-ascending dose portions of the Phase 1 study. The Company is currently awaiting pharmacokinetic results from this study and plans to report topline results later this year.

About CC-42344
CC-42344 is a novel PB2 inhibitor discovered using Cocrystal’s proprietary structure-based drug discovery platform technology. CC-42344 targets the influenza polymerase, an essential replication enzyme with several highly conserved regions common to multiple influenza strains. In vitro testing showed CC-42344’s excellent antiviral activity against influenza A strains, including pandemic and seasonal strains, as well as against strains resistant to Tamiflu® and Xofluza®.

About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of influenza viruses, coronaviruses (including SARS-CoV-2), hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the potential clinical benefits of CC-42344, including its prospective efficacy against all influenza A strains, high barrier to resistance and synergistic effects with approved antivirals, and our plans to report topline results of the Phase 1 study by the end of 2022. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events. Some or all of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties arising from any future impact of COVID-19 (including long-term or pervasive effects of the virus), inflation, interest rate increases and the war in Ukraine on the U.K. and global economy and on our Company, including supply chain disruptions and our continued ability to proceed with our programs, including our influenza A program, the ability of the contract research organization to recruit patients into clinical trials, the results of future preclinical and clinical studies, and general risks arising from clinical trials. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Investor Contact:
LHA Investor Relations
Jody Cain
310-691-7100
jcain@lhai.com

Media Contact:
JQA Partners
Jules Abraham
917-885-7378
Jabraham@jqapartners.com

