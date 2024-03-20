Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript March 18, 2024

Operator: Good morning. Welcome to Coda Octopus Group's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Sherry, and I will be your operator today. Before this call, Coda Octopus issued its financial results for the first quarter 2024 ended January 31, 2024, including a press release, a copy of which will be furnished in a report filed with the SEC and will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website. Joining us on today's call from Coda Octopus are its Chair and CEO, Annmarie Gayle; its Interim-CFO, Gayle Jardine. Following their remarks, we will open the call for questions. Before we begin, Jackie Keshner from The Gateway Group, who'll make a brief introductory statement. Jackie, please proceed.

Jackie Keshner: Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Coda Octopus' first quarter fiscal 2024 earnings conference call. Before management begins their formal remarks, we would like to remind everyone that some statements we're making today may be considered forward-looking statements under securities law and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. As a result, we caution you that there are a number of factors, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. For more detailed risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our forward-looking statements, please see the disclosures in our earnings release and public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law. We refer you to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for detailed disclosures and descriptions of our business, as well as uncertainties and other variable circumstances, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties identified in our Form 10-K for the year ended October 31, 2023 and Form 10-Q for the first quarter of this fiscal year. You may get Coda Octopus' Securities and Exchange Commission filings free by visiting the SEC website at www.sec.gov. I would also like to remind everyone that this call is being recorded, and will be made available for replay via a link in the Investor Relations section of Coda Octopus' website.

Now, I will turn the call over to the company's Chair and CEO, Annmarie Gayle. Annmarie?

Annmarie Gayle: Thanks, Jackie, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our first quarter 2024 earnings call. Our first quarter 2024 results were in alignment with our internal business plan, but down on our first quarter 2023. Our internal business plan had budgeted for our engineering business revenue for fiscal 2024 to be backloaded. This is largely because of reduced availability of funding for defense programs due to the use of continuing resolutions resulting from the upcoming U.S. elections. We also planned within our forecast for several booked engineering projects to be converted into revenue later in fiscal 2024 due to the lead times for receiving components. Notwithstanding these challenges, we have made some encouraging operational progress with our engineering business segment, and I will discuss this later on in the call.

Moreover, we are seeing increased order take by our U.K. engineering business, which had been significantly affected by delays in receiving orders in fiscal 2023. While the Marine Technology business revenue was down at $3.5 million compared to $3.8 million in the first quarter of 2023, I am pleased with the recovery progress that this part of our business is making. In the first quarter, we saw increased utilization of our rental assets, which I am very encouraged by, and this trend is continuing. Notable in the first quarter is that outright sales in Asia, a key strategic market for this segment, fell by 26%. A contributory factor to this is weak demand from China caused by macroeconomic factors and increased geopolitical tensions. Encouragingly, though, margins have continued to improve in the Marine Technology business.

Continued progress in the Marine Technology business is critical to our growth plans. As such, I will give a brief overview of what we are currently seeing in the marine industry. The industry's biggest trade show is Oceanology which occurs every two years and took place last week. We, therefore, anticipated in our first quarter that outright sales would be down as typically customers postponed significant investment decisions until after this event. Fiscal 2023 results were impacted by the downturn in offshore renewable projects due to inflation, higher interest rates and supply chain problems. It has recently been reported that Equinor and Orsted have both now received provisional contracts in New York's fourth offshore solicitation. We're further encouraged by seeing increased inquiries for our rental solutions for offshore renewables.

Although these are early days, this is good news for the marine industry and certainly for us. We're also seeing increased opportunities for some significant underwater construction projects in the Middle East where some new islands are being scheduled for development in calendar year 2024. Moving to our first quarter 2024 overview. During the first quarter of 2024, we continued to make progress against our key growth drivers. As I mentioned, we saw increased traction for our Echoscope rental solutions. We also made good progress in advancing the DAVD untethered system customization and hardening program, and based on the ongoing evaluation, we have received overridingly positive feedback on the system and its potential. We are also encouraged by the engagement we are seeing with the customer and the pace of the program.

This is good news, and we are on track to receive the final tranche of funding of $1.25 million in our second quarter. Following a fleet-wide survey by the Navy of the users who were previously allocated DAVD Tethered Systems, we received broader positive feedback from the various current users. It is also interesting to note that the feedback from users cited the Echoscope as game changing for their operations. Furthermore, three new Navy user groups have requested from their respective commands DAVD and Echoscope as part of their operations, and existing commands have also put in request for additional systems. This is great news for the success of the DAVD technology and our company. We also had our first sale of the DAVD tethered system outside of the U.S. Navy to a large Asian offshore service provider, which is involved in underwater construction and diving, who is also looking at the broader adoption of this technology for their operations.

This is a high-profile project and the local environmental agency will be involved. This provider intends to create a core of super users and then look at a more systemic adoption of the technology, providing their initial project is successful. We continue to work with several offshore service providers globally on their plans for adopting the DAVD. Some of these are waiting for internal management decisions on funding. In February, we had a successful series of demonstrations of our Echoscope DAVD technology and the digital audio communication system to several bodies in Texas. These include the Fire Service, Department of Transport and other law enforcement agencies where our technology is being assessed for bridge inspection, port and harbor security, search and rescue, and diving support.

The demonstration was well received by this potential community of users, and we are working with them on progressing their interest in our solution. We are continuing to work with Naval Information Warfare Center, NIWC, as they advance the selection of their sensor package for the VideoRay Defender, and we have provided proposals for accessing the technology for extended operational trials. We believe these trials will start in April 2024. In addition, we continue to work with a foreign navy on integrating our Echoscope technology on the VideoRay Defender, which they have also adopted. The safety and electrical assessment of our digital audio communication systems, Voice HUB-4, has now been completed by the Navy and they are expected to start trials in April.

Our Engineering business is making progress in key areas. We're pursuing two significant opportunities for our Thermite mission computers for two new applications, and we are now awaiting the completion of these negotiations. The relevant trials with our Thermite Octal were completed pre-COVID where these programs had stalled due to the pandemic. I am very pleased that these are now advancing and securing these programs, will be meaningful to our group. The success of Thermite will mean diversification of revenue for the Engineering business and improved margins. We have also received a small batch order for two new defense programs of record. The significance of this, however, is that these are two new programs which are likely to go into the production phase in this fiscal year.

This is a key component of success in the Engineering business operations, which depends on expanding the number of programs that it supplies proprietary subassemblies into. Our U.K. Engineering business is also seeing an uptick in its order take and has received orders for two new programs relating to mine hunting autonomous vehicles and a new line of military land vehicles. We believe the results of the Engineering business will improve in fiscal 2024. A significant part of this segment's revenue is backloaded. Let me now turn the call over to our interim CFO, Gayle Jardine, to take you through our financials, before I provide my closing remarks.

Gayle Jardine: Thank you, Annmarie, and good morning, everyone. Let me take you through our first quarter 2024 financial results. Starting with revenue. In the first quarter of 2024, we recorded total revenue of $4.5 million, compared to $5.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, a reduction of 20.3%. The Marine Technology business, our products business, generated revenue of $3.5 million, compared to $3.8 million, a 7.4% decrease from the first quarter of 2023. Our Marine Engineering business or services business generated revenue of $0.9 million, compared to $1.8 million, a 48.2% reduction from the first quarter of 2023. As reported earlier by Annmarie, the decline in our consolidated revenue was largely as a result of the service businesses, reduced orders and supply chain issues, which have impacted our short-term ability to convert booked engineering projects to revenue in the current quarter.

Moving on to gross profit and margin. In the first quarter of 2024, we generated gross profit of $3.1 million, compared to $3.8 million in the first quarter of 2023. Gross margin was 69.2%, versus 67.1% in the first quarter of last year. In our Marine Technology business, gross margin increased to 72.5% in the first quarter of 2024, compared to 72.2% in 2023, reflecting changes in the mix of sales and the lower commission costs recorded in the first quarter of 2024 due to the reduction in outright sales in Asia. Our Marine Engineering business gross margin increased to 56.4% in the first quarter of 2024, versus 56.0% in the first quarter of 2023, again, reflecting the mix of sales. Now moving to our operating expenses. Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2024 rose slightly to $2.5 million, compared to $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Our selling, general and administrative costs in the first quarter of 2024 totaled $2.0 million, an increase of 4.2% over approximately $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2023. As a percentage of revenue, our selling, general and administrative costs for the first quarter of 2024 was 4.58%, compared to 35.1% in the first quarter of 2023. This increase was expected as we have previously stated that, due to the significant progress we've made in R&D in the last four years, we are now focused on aligning a significant portion of our resources and strategy from research and development to global business development, brand building and Investor Relations. We expected SG&A to increase as we hired new staff in key areas and realized an increase in our payroll costs.

In addition, we're still working on expanding our management team, and this will also increase our SG&A expenditure. We believe these investments will increase shareholder value as we continue our focus on increasing sales across our whole group. Operating income in the first quarter of 2024 was $0.6 million, compared to $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2023, a reduction of 58.7%. Operating margin was 12.4%, compared to 24.1% in the first quarter of 2023, driven by the change in revenues as explained previously. Net income before taxes in the first quarter of 2024 was $0.8 million, compared to $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2023. Net income after taxes in the first quarter of 2024 was $0.6 million or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to $1.4 million or $0.12 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2023.

Moving now to our balance sheet. As of January 31, 2024, we had $25.0 million in cash and cash equivalents on hand and no debt. This represents an increase of $0.6 million from October 31, 2023, where the comparable figure was $24.4 million. Our working capital increased to $40 million from $37.6 million as at October 31, 2023. I will now turn the call back over to Annmarie for closing remarks.

Annmarie Gayle: Thank you, Gayle. I want to close by emphasizing that we continue to work to create stable, long-term shareholder value. In the 2024 fiscal year, there are a number of key management goals for our business to achieve with a focus on growth. We have a compelling calendar of prestigious business development activities in 2024 with a focus on defense applications and defense programs. Some of our goals include achieving revenue in fiscal year 2024 which exceeds our 2023 revenue. Continuing to seek to increase the number of programs that our Echoscope technology is embedded in. Continuing to prioritize and engage in the DAVD untethered system customization and hardening program with the goal of securing the technology's adoption by the Special Forces community in late calendar year 2024 or early 2025.

Continuing to work to ensure the successful rollout and adoption of the DAVD tethered system to the market, both in the defense and commercial market. Supporting the rollout, and adoption of the digital audio communication solution. Continuing to work, towards returning the engineering business, to its pre-COVID $10 million revenue profile. And we're seeing traction with new programs, which will assist in achieving this goal. Expanding the group's management team and capabilities. This is ongoing. Continuing to develop our pipeline of candidates, under our M&A strategy, with a goal of acquiring complementary value accretive technologies into our portfolio. We continue to believe in the growth prospects, and strategy, built around our disruptive technologies.

It is our strategy, to focus on penetrating the defense market, with these technologies, including seeking the inclusion of our imaging Sonars in the new generation of underwater vehicles and securing the adoption of the DAVD on tethered system, by the special-forces. By adopting this strategy, it pivots the revenue model of the Marine Technology business, to a multi-year and multi-sale model, as we have started to see with a DAVD products line. Though it could take several years for these programs to mature, we continue to believe this is the best strategy, for our business growth prospects. Therefore, we believe that our near-term growth, will be incremental but solid. We're also committed to returning the engineering services business operations, to its pre-COVID $10 million revenue profile, and we have started to see new programs entering their pre-production phases.

To conclude, we would like to thank our shareholders, for their continued support. We are now happy to answer your questions. Operator?

