Codagenix Announces Appointment of Two New Members to its Board of Directors

·3 min read

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Codagenix, Inc., a clinical-stage synthetic biology company pioneering a novel platform for vaccines and oncolytic virus therapies, this week announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors each with significant biotechnology and life sciences experience, Lori Rudolph-Owen, Ph.D., and Jill Howe.

Codagenix logo (PRNewsfoto/Codagenix, Inc.)
Codagenix logo (PRNewsfoto/Codagenix, Inc.)

"I am excited to welcome Lori and Jill to our team of Directors and believe they will each bring a fresh perspective to our strategic planning that will fuel our continued growth," said J. Robert Coleman, Ph.D., M.B.A., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Codagenix. "Lori's experience bringing cancer drugs to market will be particularly beneficial as we apply our codon deoptimization technology to develop oncolytic virus therapeutics. Additionally, Jill's financial leadership will be invaluable during this period of exponential growth in our company, as several of our novel vaccine candidates make rapid progress through preclinical and clinical milestones. We are thrilled to have both on board during this exciting time."

Dr. Rudolph-Owen will advise Codagenix's commercial strategy as well as the expansion of the company's oncology pipeline. As Chief Development Officer at Goldfinch Bio since 2018, Dr. Rudolph-Owen oversees the Company's development organization, including clinical, regulatory, CMC, nonclinical and portfolio strategy. She brings over 20 years of leadership experience in pharmaceutical and biotechnology research and development, specifically in strategic portfolio planning and leadership, development operations and talent growth. Prior to Goldfinch, Rudolph-Owen served as the VP of Portfolio Management and Assessment at TESARO, Inc. She received her Ph.D. in Cell Biology at Vanderbilt University.

Jill Howe brings her extensive finance background to inform Codagenix's internal financial strategy. Howe has served as the Chief Financial Officer of DTx since June 2021, a role to which she brings more than 20 years of experience in the biotechnology sector in operation and financial strategy, treasury, global infrastructure and compliance management. Prior to joining DTx, Howe was the Treasurer and Vice President of Finance at Gossamer Bio, where she was the internal project lead for the company's initial public offering, follow-on, and debt offerings and oversaw finance for 18 subsidiaries across the U.S. and Ireland. She previously held Controller and Director of Finance roles at Amplyx Pharmaceuticals, Receptos Inc. and Somaxon Pharmaceuticals.

About Codagenix, Inc.
Codagenix is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to building the world's most agile, adaptable and powerful vaccine platform, protecting us from threats and incurable diseases today and for generations to come. The company's breakthrough platform brings together novel codon deoptimization technology with a proven live-attenuated vaccine approach to prevent viral infections and treat solid tumors. Codagenix was founded based on technology developed in the laboratory of National Academy of Science member Dr. Eckard Wimmer at Stony Brook University, and is supported by Adjuvant Capital, TopSpin Partners, and Euclidean Capital, and has ongoing research and license programs with various federal agencies. For more information, visit codagenix.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/codagenix-announces-appointment-of-two-new-members-to-its-board-of-directors-301393628.html

SOURCE Codagenix, Inc.

