Codagenix Presents Positive Phase 1 Data for COVI-VAC Intranasal COVID-19 Vaccine at IDWeek 2021

·3 min read

Live-attenuated vaccine candidate demonstrates safety and shows promise for immunity against COVID-19

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Codagenix, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a novel platform for vaccines and oncolytic virus therapies, today presented data from ongoing studies of their novel intranasal COVID-19 vaccine, COVI-VAC, at the IDWeek 2021 annual conference held virtually September 29-October 3.

Codagenix logo (PRNewsfoto/Codagenix, Inc.)
Codagenix logo (PRNewsfoto/Codagenix, Inc.)

The poster presentation entitled "Phase 1 Placebo-Controlled Trial of COVI-VAC™ an Intranasal, Live Attenuated COVID-19 Vaccine," includes data from the company's ongoing, dose escalation clinical study of COVI-VAC in healthy adults. Data indicates that COVI-VAC is well tolerated, with no significant adverse events reported across the 48 patients enrolled. Administration of the novel intranasal vaccine resulted in minimal viral shedding, recorded at levels lower than those likely to result in subsequent transmission of COVID-19. Furthermore, COVI-VAC was shown to stimulate both serum and mucosal antibody immune responses. Codagenix has partnered with the Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. to co-develop and manufacture COVI-VAC with the aim of achieving large-scale distribution of the vaccine to meet global demand.

"The topline safety and immunogenicity data generated in our Phase 1 trial demonstrate potential for a live-attenuated vaccine that is safe, immunogenic and capable of blocking nasal replication of the virus. We are very encouraged by the data as we head into later stage clinical trials," said J. Robert Coleman, Ph.D., M.B.A., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Codagenix. Learn more about the ongoing clinical trial at clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04619628).

The company separately presented preclinical data indicating that COVI-VAC is efficacious and capable of generating antibodies against the heterologous Beta variant of SARS-CoV-2 (B.1.351) in animal models. This builds upon data recently published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS, July 2021) that demonstrates COVI-VAC's safety and immunogenicity in Syrian golden hamsters.

Due to the virtual format of the IDWeek meeting, these poster presentations can be accessed online through December 31, 2021 for registered attendees. Presentation information is as follows:

Title: Phase 1 Placebo-Controlled Trial of COVI-VAC™ an Intranasal, Live Attenuated COVID-19 Vaccine
Abstract/Poster ID: 584
Presenter: Sybil Tasker, M.D., Ph.D.

Title: COVI-VAC™, a live attenuated COVID-19 vaccine, provides single dose protection against heterologous challenge with B.1.351 in the Syrian golden hamster model
Abstract/Poster ID: 577
Presenter: Anna Kushnir, Ph.D.

About Codagenix, Inc.

Codagenix is a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose committed vision is to build the world's most agile, adaptable and powerful vaccine platform, protecting us from threats and incurable diseases today and for generations to come. The company's breakthrough platform brings together novel codon deoptimization technology with a proven live-attenuated vaccine approach to prevent viral infections and treat solid tumors. Codagenix was founded based on technology developed in the laboratory of National Academy of Science member Dr. Eckard Wimmer at Stony Brook University, and is supported by Adjuvant Capital, TopSpin Partners, and Euclidean Capital, and has ongoing research and license programs with various federal agencies. For more information, visit codagenix.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/codagenix-presents-positive-phase-1-data-for-covi-vac-intranasal-covid-19-vaccine-at-idweek-2021-301388332.html

SOURCE Codagenix, Inc.

