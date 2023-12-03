Codan Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth AU$11.6m

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Codan Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider David Uhrig made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$11m worth of shares at a price of AU$5.08 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$8.90), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While Codan insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Codan Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Codan insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Independent Non-Executive Director Heith MacKay-Cruise spent AU$79k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership Of Codan

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Codan insiders own about AU$730m worth of shares (which is 45% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Codan Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Codan. Nice! Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Codan.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

