Code Ocean Selected by Lantern Pharma to Power A.I. and Computational Biology Research & Data-Driven Oncology Drug Development Collaborations

7 min read
In this article:
- The collaboration aims to enhance the speed and quality of large scale, high-throughput collaborative research, both internally at Lantern Pharma and with external research partners

- Lantern expects the Code Ocean platform to increase the speed, security, and reproducibility of data curation, code and algorithm development, and drug discovery processes

DALLAS and NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using its proprietary RADR® artificial intelligence ("A.I.") platform to transform the cost, pace, and timeline of oncology drug discovery and development, today announced a collaboration that will power A.I.-driven computational research for oncology-focused drug discovery and development with Code Ocean, the leading computational research environment for sharing scientific discoveries. By leveraging Code Ocean's Compute Capsule® technology, the strategic approach is expected to further power Lantern Pharma's RADR® platform for faster, more collaborative discoveries from billions of RADR® data points, as well as data and insights from Lantern's network of collaborators.

Computational researchers today are challenged with analyzing big data due to too many disparate tools, lack of specialized coding experience, and challenging, cumbersome DevOps processes required to organize and securely share research. Through this collaboration, Lantern Pharma is expected to benefit from significant efficiencies in development time and cost, as well as increased reproducibility from Code Ocean's platform. The Code Ocean platform will offer an easy to use, collaborative research experience with an integrated development environment, secure repository, and portable Compute Capsule® technology for guaranteed reproducibility.

"I'm thrilled to be working with a leading-edge technology partner like Lantern Pharma," said Simon Adar, Co-Founder and CEO of Code Ocean. "This collaboration truly enables large-scale, high-throughput collaboration both internally at Lantern and also with their leading research partners to accelerate the pace of oncology drug discovery."

"It's clear that science and discovery need to be fully integrated using the latest tools and technologies to reduce costs, speed-up development, and increase probability of success," said Panna Sharma, President & CEO of Lantern Pharma. "We selected Code Ocean as we believe this collaboration will provide our scientists, researchers, data engineers and collaborators with a best-in-class, reproducible and highly secure platform environment to maximize the power and usability of our RADR® A.I. platform to improve and enhance the research experience. Bringing together our proprietary A.I. with Code Ocean's Compute Capsule® technology we believe will allow us and other researchers to take collaborative drug development further and faster than ever before."

Lantern leverages advances in machine learning, genomics and artificial intelligence to develop oncology therapies by using its proprietary A.I. platform, RADR®, to discover biomarker signatures aimed at helping identify patients more likely to respond to its pipeline of cancer therapeutics. Working within the Code Ocean platform is expected to help increase team productivity and enhance Lantern Pharma's ability to collaborate more rapidly with industry leading partners, such as the National Cancer Institute, Georgetown University, Johns Hopkins and Fox Chase Cancer Center, within a secure and agile research environment.

The Code Ocean platform does not require the user to be an IT expert to utilize the software properly. By integrating the essential triplet– code, data and a computing environment– Code Ocean offers the most complete platform for computational research that's on the market. Code Ocean's unique Compute Capsules provide a fundamentally easier and more efficient way for researchers to create and safely share their work, which is essential to moving science forward. This, combined with Lantern Pharma's billions of data points and growing library of algorithms designed for oncology drug development, will allow researchers to have faster access to more data than ever before, without being overwhelmed by massive amounts of data management or computational structure.

About Code Ocean
Code Ocean is where great computational research is created, organized and shared in one place. The Code Ocean platform provides the best way for research teams to standardize research workflow, and to track and reproduce all computations and discoveries. By making it easier and more efficient for researchers to collaborate, Code Ocean improves reproducibility, optimizes return on IT investment, and saves time by automating repetitive functions. For more information please visit: www.codeocean.com and Twitter @CodeOceanHQ.

About Lantern Pharma
Lantern Pharma (LTRN) is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary RADR® A.I. platform and machine learning to discover biomarker signatures that identify patients most likely to respond to its pipeline of genomically targeted therapeutics. Lantern is currently developing four drug candidates and an ADC program across eight disclosed tumor targets, including two phase 2 programs. By targeting drugs to patients whose genomic profile identifies them as having the highest probability of benefiting from the drug, Lantern's approach represents the potential to deliver best-in-class outcomes. More information is available at: www.lanternpharma.com and Twitter @lanternpharma.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to: future events; the potential advantages of Lantern's RADR® platform in identifying drug candidates and patient populations that are likely to respond to a drug candidate; estimates regarding the development timing for Lantern's drug candidates and ADC development program; Lantern's research and development efforts of its internal drug discovery programs; Lantern's intention to leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning and genomic data to streamline and transform the pace, risk and cost of oncology drug discovery and development and to identify patient populations that would likely respond to a drug candidate; Lantern's plans to discover and develop drug candidates and to maximize their commercial potential by advancing such drug candidates itself or in collaboration with others. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including, without limitation, statements that use words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "goal," "objective," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements, such as (i) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, (ii) the risk that none of Lantern's product candidates has received FDA marketing approval, and Lantern may not be able to successfully initiate, conduct, or conclude clinical testing for or obtain marketing approval for its product candidates, (iii) the risk that no drug product based on Lantern's proprietary RADR A.I. platform has received FDA marketing approval or otherwise been incorporated into a commercial product, and (iv) those other factors set forth in the Risk Factors section in Lantern's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2021. You may access Lantern's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 under the investor SEC filings tab of its website at www.lanternpharma.com or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Given these risks and uncertainties, neither Lantern nor Code Ocean can give any assurances that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, or that any other results or events projected or contemplated by such forward-looking statements will in fact occur, and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release represent the respective judgment of Lantern and Code Ocean as of the date hereof, and, except as otherwise required by law, Lantern and Code Ocean disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to conform the statement to actual results or changes in their expectations.

Code Ocean Contact:
David Butler
david@codeocean.com

Lantern Pharma Contacts:

Investor Relations
David Waldman, Crescendo Communications, LLC
IR@lanternpharma.com

Public Relations
Nicholas Koulermos, 5W Public Relations
lantern@5wpr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/code-ocean-selected-by-lantern-pharma-to-power-ai-and-computational-biology-research--data-driven-oncology-drug-development-collaborations-301409807.html

SOURCE Lantern Pharma

